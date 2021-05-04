Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Home News Reports Kejriwal announces two months 'free ration', two weeks after Central govt already announced it
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Kejriwal announces two months ‘free ration’, two weeks after Central govt already announced it

On April 23, the Central Government had announced that it will provide free food grains under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for the months of May and June 2021.

OpIndia Staff
Kejriwal govt's misplaced priorities during Covid crisis in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal(Source: Livemint)
3

On Tuesday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced to hand out ‘free ration’ to all ration card holders in Delhi for a period of two months.”We have decided that all ration card holders in Delhi, around 72 lakhs in number, will be given free ration for the next 2 months,” said Kejriwal.

Interestingly, this announcement comes two weeks after the Central Government had already promised free ration for two months till June.

On April 23, the Central Government had announced that it will provide free food grains under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for the months of May and June 2021. Under this plan, 5 kilograms of free food grains would be provided to the beneficiaries which amount to around 80 crore people in the nation.

The Central Government will potentially spend more than Rs 26,000 crores on this initiative which has been put in place keeping in mind the prevailing COVID-19 crisis affecting the country.

We will provide 5-kg additional food grains for free to PDS beneficiaries under the PMGKAY for two months — May and June. This time, we are not providing pulses under this scheme,” Food and Public Distribution Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey had told PTI at the time.

Kejriwal also assured Delhiites that the duration of the scheme is not related to the lockdown measures, and that lockdown measures will not go on for another two months.

“It doesn’t mean that the lockdown will continue for 2 months. It is just being done to help the poor going through financial issues,” the Delhi CM said.

Delhi is now entering it third consecutive week of lockdown measures, with the Delhi Government extending the lockdown for a second time. The National Capital has been under lockdown since April 19.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdelhi govt free ration, free ration two months
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kejriwal announces two months ‘free ration’, two weeks after Central govt already announced it

OpIndia Staff -
On April 23, the Central Government had announced that it will provide free food grains under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for the months of May and June 2021. Under this plan, 5 kilograms of free food grains would be provided to the beneficiaries which amount to around 80 crore people in the nation.
Politics

Rahul Gandhi goes from ‘lockdown won’t work’ to ‘lockdown only solution’ for the raging coronavirus outbreak

Jinit Jain -
From staunchly opposing the lockdown to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, Rahul Gandhi has now passionately proposed the government to impose a full lockdown to stop the contagion

Report says BJP polling agents raped, women assaulted by TMC goons in Bengal post-poll violence, Police denies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.

‘You have only 4 days left’: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A complaint was filed with the Sushant Golf City police station. The police have launched a probe into the matter and are now trying to trace the accused.

Victim blaming to brazening it out: TMC top leadership responds to the violence unleashed by goons after poll result

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal has been engulfed in post-poll violence as numerous BJP and Left workers are attacked, beaten up and also killed.

Manoj Das the storyteller: Alive forever, in a million smiles and a million memories

Opinions Sanghamitra -
How does something as insignificant, and as regular as death binds a writer who is alive in a thousand stories.

Recently Popular

News Reports

They thrashed my puppies to death: Watch two harrowing videos by BJP’s Avijit Sarkar before he was thrashed to death by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Avijit Sarkar narrated the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons, before he was murdered
Read more
News Reports

Adar Poonawalla’s factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out after facing threats from the most powerful men in India
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
News Reports

TMC goons go berserk after party’s victory in West Bengal, engage in violence, vandalism and arson

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's convoy was also attacked by TMC goons in Haldia.
Read more
News Reports

Report says BJP polling agents raped, women assaulted by TMC goons in Bengal post-poll violence, Police denies

OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.
Read more
Media

NDTV journalist justifies political violence against ABVP karyakartas by TMC goons, claims ‘Twitter account compromised’

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV's Soumit Mohan has since deleted his tweet, but has not apologised for justifying violence.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,670FansLike
536,693FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com