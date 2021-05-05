Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Home News Reports Kerala: Over 100 Christian priests test positive for coronavirus, two die after annual retreat...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala: Over 100 Christian priests test positive for coronavirus, two die after annual retreat gathering in Munnar

The annual retreat, a conference of priests and community members, was held at the CSI Christ Church in Munnar from April 13 to 17 amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

OpIndia Staff
Over 100 CSI priests test positive for coronavirus after Munnar retreat (representational image)
50

More than 100 priests of the Church of South India (CSI) tested positive for Chinese coronavirus after attending a retreat in Munnar last month. Of these, two have lost their lives and five are in serious condition. Amongst those who are infected are CSI moderator and bishop of South Kerala diocese Rev A Dharmaraj Rasalam. He is currently quarantining at home. As reported by TNIE, the COVID protocols were broken at the retreat.

The annual retreat, a conference of priests and community members, was held at the CSI Christ Church in Munnar from April 13 to 17 amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. As many as 350 priests from various churches had attended the congregation. Quoting sources, TNIE reported that despite repeated requests to postpone the meet, the organisers went ahead with the same. Further, priests were warned of disciplinary action if they failed to attend the event.

The priests had travelled to Munnar from LMS Church in Thiruvananthapuram in a bus. Rev Bijumon, 52, the vicar of CSI church, Kazhukode, near Vattappara passed away due to COVID last Thursday and Rev Shine B Raj, 43, the vicar of CSI church, Punnakkamugal, near Thirumala, lost his battle to COVID on Tuesday. Many infected priests are currently undergoing treatment at Dr Somervell CSI Medical College Hospital at Karakonam while some are home quarantined.

As per the report, Jacob Mathew, secretary of Church of South India Trust Association and member of the Joint Christian Council, alleged that the directions of the government and council were ignored for organising the retreat. Annual retreats of Central Kerala diocese and Kochi diocese were also postponed due to increase in COVID cases. But the CSI South Kerala held the retreat without informing state government, he alleged.

The CSI, however, is refuting the allegations. T T Praveen, secretary of South Kerala diocese of CSI, claimed that the infection was not spread from retreat and blamed ‘vested interest’ for spreading ‘negative campaign’. He claimed that the retreat was organised as per COVID protocol and also had state government permission. While he admitted that some priests had tested positive for COVID, he maintained that the infection did not spread from the retreat. He claimed that the two priests died because of other illness they were suffering from.

However, one priest, who attended the retreat and subsequently tested positive for COVID, said that at least 30 priests had been hospitalised. No action has been taken against the organisers of the retreat as it was already held last month.

Kerala is currently second worst affected state in terms of total coronavirus cases. Over 17 lakh people have tested positive for COVID in Kerala, of which 3.57 lakh are active cases.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscsi church, munnar retreat, kerala priest, kerala church
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kerala: Over 100 Christian priests test positive for coronavirus, two die after annual retreat gathering in Munnar

OpIndia Staff -
The annual retreat, a conference of priests and community members, was held at the CSI Christ Church in Munnar from April 13 to 17 amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.
Government and Policy

India excludes Chinese-giant Huawei from 5G trials

OpIndia Staff -
Huawei and ZTE are under scrutiny for allegedly installing "backdoor" vulnerabilities to spy for the Chinese government

Alt News, Boom Live promote old videos in the name of ‘fact check’ to insinuate there is no post-poll violence in Bengal, prove netizens...

Opinions Jinit Jain -
Alt News 'fact-checks' an old video of violence from Odisha to imply that post-poll violence in West Bengal is hyperbole.

‘Muslim vote went to TMC, Hindus to BJP, for us, nothing left’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls Congress rout in Bengal ‘humiliating loss’

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reflected on the embarrassing defeat of the Congress party in the West Bengal assembly elections.

Bengal post poll violence: Stages in which journalists, politicians, fact checkers and historians will cover this up

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The first step is creating an enabling environment. This is why they use the ‘fascist’ label for every BJP supporter, every BJP worker and every BJP leader. To dehumanize them all.

Orphans of Bengal: Disillusioned. Resigned. Defeated. Broken

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
Media reported on democracy, finally triumphing over 'tyranny' and 'fascism' as Mamata Banerjee decisively defeated BJP

Recently Popular

News Reports

Report says BJP polling agents raped, women assaulted by TMC goons in Bengal post-poll violence, Police denies

OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.
Read more
News Reports

EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut speaks after her Twitter suspension – ‘keep the focus on Bengal, my Twitter account doesn’t matter’

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has said that she can come back via other platforms, but the focus must remain on the violence happening in West Bengal.
Read more
News Reports

They thrashed my puppies to death: Watch two harrowing videos by BJP’s Avijit Sarkar before he was thrashed to death by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Avijit Sarkar narrated the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons, before he was murdered
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
Entertainment

Twitter permanently suspends Kangana Ranaut’s account for demanding action against ‘monster’ Mamata Banerjee for Bengal violence

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has suspended the account of Bollywood superstar Kangana Ranaut for demanding action against 'monster' Mamata Banerjee.
Read more
Media

NDTV journalist justifies political violence against ABVP karyakartas by TMC goons, claims ‘Twitter account compromised’

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV's Soumit Mohan has since deleted his tweet, but has not apologised for justifying violence.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,735FansLike
537,369FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com