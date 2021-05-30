Sunday, May 30, 2021
CPI(M) accuses Congress of not paying Rs 6 lakh hotel bill where Rahul Gandhi stayed during election campaign

Bindukrishna said that not a single rupee was still left to be paid to The Quilon Beach Hotel and all the dues have been cleared.

OpIndia Staff
CPI(M) accuses Congress of not paying Rs 6 lakh hotel bill where Rahul Gandhi stayed during election campaign
Deshabhimani, the CPI(M) mouthpiece in Kerala, had claimed recently that the Congress party was yet to pay the bill of the hotel in Kollam where Rahul Gandhi had stayed during the campaign for the recently concluded assembly elections. Reacting to the claims, Congress leader Bindukrishna has alleged that CPI(M) was carrying out the ‘fake’ campaign to overcome its setback in Kollam.

Bindukrishna said that not a single rupee was still left to be paid to The Quilon Beach Hotel and all the dues have been cleared. She also posted a letter from the hotel owner on Facebook. Bindukrishna said that those spreading falsehoods will be dealt with legally.

The letter from the hotel owner shared by Bindukrishna

The letter from the hotel owner says, “The financial payments due as a result of the stay of Rahul Gandhi and other prominent persons have been settled. The Quilon Beach Hotel has no disputes regarding this.” The CPI(M) mouthpiece had claimed that the unpaid dues amounted to Rs. 6 lakh.

Rahul Gandhi had attracted many eyeballs with his campaign in Kerala, which involved swimming in the sea with fishermen in Kollam. However, that does not appear to have helped his party’s fortunes in the assembly elections as the Left Front registered a thumping victory led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

