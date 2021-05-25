Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Home News Reports Newslaundry investor and MeToo accused Mahesh Murthy's despicable tweet on Mayawati goes viral
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Newslaundry investor and MeToo accused Mahesh Murthy’s despicable tweet on Mayawati goes viral

Mahesh Murthy later deleted his old tweet and claimed he had said 'dumb things' in a 'poor attempt at humour.'

OpIndia Staff
Despicable tweet by Mahesh Murthy on Mayawati goes viral
Me too accused Mahesh Murthy (Photo Credits: Vccircle )
215

Newslaundry investor Mahesh Murthy has yet again become the epicentre of a social media controversy after his old tweet against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati went viral.

In a tweet dated September 4, 2012, he wrote, “Government okays SCT/ST reservation for promotions. Next SC/ST reservation in your sex life! Finally, Mayawati gets action.” The despicable tweet was directed at the BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister after she had given nod to include reservation in promotions. Murthy, an accused in 2018 #MeToo case, was however quick to delete the tweet after it had gone viral on Monday.

Screengrab of the tweet by Mahesh Murthy

On Tuesday (May 25), Mahesh Murthy apologised for saying ‘dumb things’ in a ‘poor attempt at humour.’ He tweeted, “Folks, I said some stupid things on twitter about caste, reservations and politics some 9 years ago. I was dumber then, and it was a poor attempt at humour. I have since deleted those tweets and I apologise for the offence they may have caused. Sorry.”

Interestingly, Mahesh Murthy funds the left-propagandist website, Newslaundry, which claims to be an independent organisation. Although Newslaundry has been vocal about women rights in India and the #MeToo movement, it has remained silent in the face of allegations of sexual misconduct against its investor.

Sexual harassment allegations against Mahesh Murthy

In 2017, several media organisation including OpIndia had reported allegations of sexual harassment against Newslaundry investor Murthy made by six women — three of who went on record with their experience. The accounts of the harassment had happened in the past from 2003 to 2016. Pankaj Mishra, founder of technology website FactorDaily, in a series of tweets, had accused venture capitalist Mahesh Murthy who is also an investor in the Left-leaningself-proclaimed ‘media watchdog‘, Newslaundry.

The reports which highlighted sexual misconduct of Murthy stated that an author named Rashmi Bansal and a woman journalist had accused Murthy of inappropriate behaviour, ranging from inappropriate electronic messages to verbal advances to physical grabbing. Murthy had also allegedly sent an inappropriate message, “Hey babe, one’s supposed to celebrate Diwali by blowing a pataka. So can I go down on you please? :-)” to a woman government officer in Delhi.

The report had stated that many people knew of Murthy’s alleged misbehaviour, but no one has taken a stand against him except an IT giant. A woman executive was allegedly asked “Are you a virgin” by Murthy back in 2006, and then the company blacklisted Murthy’s digital media company, Pinstorm.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmahesh murthy, mahesh murthy mayawati
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mamata Banerjee cries ‘discrimination’ over Cyclone Yaas money even as Met Dept predicts Odisha will bear the worst impact

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah today evaluated the situation arising out of Cyclone Yaas and allotted Rs 600 crore each for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and Rs 400 crore for West Bengal
News Reports

Directors of obscure Landomus Group also serve as Trustees of another unknown entity—The Indian University of Deaf: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier yesterday, as strange ad talking about investment of $500 billion into India was published in the TOI by an obscure company named Landomus Group

Discrepancies found in COVID deaths recorded and number of cremations in Rajasthan, situation remains worrisome: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier we had reported how Jaipur’s largest state-run Covid-10 facility RUHS CMS Hospital recorded 442 deaths of patients on ventilator support in just 20 days as the machines were reportedly not cleaned regularly.

‘This is Islamic area. Israel has no right to exist’: Hamas co-founder makes his intentions clear days after the ceasefire

World Anurag -
Hamas co-founder Mahmoud al-Zahar justified rocket attacks on civilians, spending money on military installations and insisted that peace talks with Israel are irrelevant.

Congress leader Udit Raj threatens journalist with SC/ST Act, successfully stops him from releasing his interview with tough questions

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The journalist has approached OpIndia saying that he could not upload some parts of his interview of Udit Raj because of threats from Congress leader.

AAP’s poster offering free logs to cremate the dead is real, here is what we found out

OpIndia Scoops Nirwa Mehta -
The tractors carrying the logs for cremation were flagged off with much fanfare with AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's face printed on the flags.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Sun Halo: Rainbow ring spotted around the sun in the Bengaluru sky. Read what it means

OpIndia Staff -
A ring of rainbow forms around the Sun through a phenomenon called Halo that happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere.
Read more
Social Media

Appearing semi-naked during class, sexual comments to girls: Students of Chennai’s PSBB school start online campaign against teacher

OpIndia Staff -
Students of PSBB Chennai called out one of the teachers for harassing and making sexual advances towards students. They have alleged that the school administration has been ignoring repeated complaints by students and parents.
Read more
Satire

All-rounder Expert Dhruv Rathee enters Guinness Book of World Records after solving Israel-Palestine crisis in under 14 minutes

K Bhattacharjee -
Expert Arvind Kejriwal's most dedicated pupil Dhruv Rathee, has solved the Israel-Palestine conflict and we can't keep calm.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Landomus group appeals to PM to invest USD 500 Billion in India through an ad, here’s what we know about the strange company

Anurag -
The company is so obscure, that it has zero internet footprints. The only news about Landomus group are about the bizarre ad it put up in today's leading daily.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police clarifies its teams had visited Twitter offices to serve notice over Congress toolkit conspiracy

OpIndia Staff -
The Special Cell of Delhi Police is raiding offices of Twitter in Delhi and Gurgaon in connection with Congress toolkit probe.
Read more
News Reports

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,543FansLike
548,280FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com