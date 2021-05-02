Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee was seen ditching her wheelchair for the first time after her injury to walk towards her party office adjacent to her home.

Mamata Banerjee walking to her party office

Mamata Banerjee after winning West Bengal with a landslide reached the party office to thank her supporters and appeal to them to not carry any victory rallies amidst the COVID-19 surge. Urging people to go back home, she informed that she will be addressing the media at 6 pm.

I would like to thank everyone. I request all to not take out victory processions. I urge everyone to go back to their homes now. I will address the media after 6pm: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/N8NfdFfGhK — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

Mamata Banerjee’s injury

Mamata Banerjee had injured her ankle in the early days of the run-up to the West Bengal assembly elections. She had alleged that she was injured after being pushed by 4-5 people at Nandigram, however, retracted her allegation later.

In a video message released by her, she said that she was sitting on the bonnet of her car, greeting the people with folded hands. ‘When I was doing namaskar towards the crowd from the top of the bonnet, suddenly I felt a huge pressure/push, and my legs were crushed by the car’, the chief minister said. The eyewitness however claimed that she was hit by a pillar on the road when she was waving at the people from her car keeping the door open and a leg hanging outside.

She added that problems with her legs may remain, but she will manage using a wheelchair if needed. Since then Banerjee conducted all her political rallies and roadshows in a wheelchair.

However, after the clinching victory, she was seen without her wheelchair.

West Bengal Assembly Elections

As per Election Commission data, Mamata Banerjee’s AITC is leading on 211 seats, while BJP is leading on 79, others on 3 with the Left-Congress alliance failing to even open their account in the state. However, Mamata Banerjee has conceded defeat in the Nandigram seat to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari.