Sunday, May 2, 2021
Home News Reports Mamata Banerjee seen back on her feet, ditches wheelchair right after TMC won by...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Mamata Banerjee seen back on her feet, ditches wheelchair right after TMC won by a landslide in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee had injured her ankle in the early days of the run-up to the West Bengal assembly elections. She had alleged that she was injured after being pushed by 4-5 people at Nandigram, however, retracted her allegation later.

OpIndia Staff
Mamata Banerjee walks to her party office
15

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee was seen ditching her wheelchair for the first time after her injury to walk towards her party office adjacent to her home.

Mamata Banerjee walking to her party office

Mamata Banerjee after winning West Bengal with a landslide reached the party office to thank her supporters and appeal to them to not carry any victory rallies amidst the COVID-19 surge. Urging people to go back home, she informed that she will be addressing the media at 6 pm.

Mamata Banerjee’s injury

Mamata Banerjee had injured her ankle in the early days of the run-up to the West Bengal assembly elections. She had alleged that she was injured after being pushed by 4-5 people at Nandigram, however, retracted her allegation later.

In a video message released by her, she said that she was sitting on the bonnet of her car, greeting the people with folded hands. ‘When I was doing namaskar towards the crowd from the top of the bonnet, suddenly I felt a huge pressure/push, and my legs were crushed by the car’, the chief minister said. The eyewitness however claimed that she was hit by a pillar on the road when she was waving at the people from her car keeping the door open and a leg hanging outside.

She added that problems with her legs may remain, but she will manage using a wheelchair if needed. Since then Banerjee conducted all her political rallies and roadshows in a wheelchair

However, after the clinching victory, she was seen without her wheelchair.

West Bengal Assembly Elections

As per Election Commission data, Mamata Banerjee’s AITC is leading on 211 seats, while BJP is leading on 79, others on 3 with the Left-Congress alliance failing to even open their account in the state. However, Mamata Banerjee has conceded defeat in the Nandigram seat to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

As Mamata Banerjee appears set to win big, here are 6 things that went wrong for the BJP

K Bhattacharjee -
Mamata Banerjee is well on her way to registering a thumping victory for the Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal Elections 2021.
News Reports

Exclusive: Oxygen refilling station owner harassed by Delhi govt, says officials sealed station, seized cylinders and detained employees

OpIndia Staff -
Owner of a oxygen cylinder refilling station in Delhi alleged that government officials sealed his station and harassed his staff

Demography is destiny indeed, but Assam shows the way: What Bengal BJP can learn from Assam

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Hindi consolidation happened in Assam but not in West Bengal, thereby resulting in a devastating defeat for the BJP.

As trends show TMC victory in Bengal, workers gherao BJP office in Kolkata, burst cracker in front of police in Asansol when asked to...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per initial trends, TMC is ahead in the state of West Bengal in at least 200 seats and BJP, that claimed they would win 200, are trailing

LIVE UPDATES: Mamata Banerjee loses to Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram, Himanta Biswa Sarma wins by from Jalukbari

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Live updates on high octane state assembly elections.

Adar Poonawalla’s factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out after facing threats from the most powerful men in India

Recently Popular

Media

After coming under scrutiny post Barkha Dutt’s father’s death, the ambulance driver says that there was ample oxygen

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Barkha Dutt took to Twitter to inform that her father had tragically died after being tested positive for COVID-19
Read more
News Reports

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla hints at starting vaccine production outside India, says he temporarily moved to UK due to threats from the powerful

OpIndia Staff -
Adar Poonawalla said Serum Institute will start vaccine production in other countries as it struggles to meet supply commitments
Read more
Media

Newslaundry, ThePrint columnists, journalists, Congress ‘youth icon’ and other Islamists celebrate Rohit Sardana’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on social media are celebrating the death of Rohit Sardana and hurling the worst kind of abuses at him.
Read more
Media

Times of India passes off an anti-Modi paid article as a news item, removes the story when called out: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The advertisement which was passed off as a news article was an opinion piece written by Devlina Chakravarty in the Times of India
Read more
News Reports

Former RJD MP and mafia don Mohammad Shahabuddin dies of COVID-19, had drenched two brothers in acid before killing them

OpIndia Staff -
Tejashwi Yadav has confirmed that gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin is indeed dead. He added that the gangsters death was a loss to the party.
Read more
News Reports

Adar Poonawalla’s factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out after facing threats from the most powerful men in India
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,611FansLike
536,082FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com