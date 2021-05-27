Rahul Gandhi along today went to pay homage to his great grandfather, former Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, on his death anniversary. Images of picturesque Shantivan, Nehru’s memorial, sprawling over green expanse where Rahul Gandhi paid his tribute were shared by Congress’ official handle.

Shri @RahulGandhi pays homage to the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on his death anniversary- at Shanti Van, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/cg3jBgYg8Q — Congress (@INCIndia) May 27, 2021

Amidst all the lovely, impeccable landscaped lawn, one thing stands out. The gentleman standing right behind Rahul Gandhi.

Man behind Rahul Gandhi

Here is a close up.

Unidentified man behind Rahul Gandhi

The man is wearing a green salwar and a kurta with saffron, white and green colours on it. The kurta has a huge image of Rahul Gandhi printed right on his tummy area. There are two circles on his chest too, which seems to have Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi in one circle and Congress logo in other. While it would have perhaps made sense to have Rahul and Priyanka in each of the concerted circles, the unidentified man had picture of Rahul Gandhi in a bigger size plastered below his chest.

The man is also wearing a mask, but from the image it is not clear whose image is there on it.

Netizens were clearly amused at the strange cricket jersey-like endorsement on this gentleman’s clothes.

Some wondered if the person standing behind him is Rehan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s son and Rahul Gandhi’s nephew.

toolkit wala fool kid🤣 — Harsh Gupta (@__harsh_gupta__) May 27, 2021

People were left wondering who this ‘fan boy’ was and whether he was part of the ‘toolkit’.

This is for real😂

Rahul Baba while paying tributes to his great grand father brought this clown with him. Mind you this is not a rally but supposed to be a tribute to his great grand father. pic.twitter.com/lYu9YBXm6W — Dushyant (@zero_toInfinity) May 27, 2021

People could not believe Congress rallied someone wearing Rahul Gandhi kurta while he was to pay tributes to his great grandfather.

Look at upper part of kurta. Position of Priyanka and congress ka hath is also interesting. — Indiangirl (@IndianGirl2021) May 27, 2021

People also found the positioning of images quite amusing.

Is this Kunal Kamra or Khajdeep Sardesai? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ljP1TqWHFm — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) May 27, 2021

Some even played guessing game on who he might be.

And they were crying over PM's face on the vaccine certificate and this man is wearing Rahul Gandhi all over him, for sure he has his tattoos 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/XNnVHCgBEL — Agnostic_Exploring (@aimingforlight) May 27, 2021

Many also pointed out how Congress leaders had issue with picture of PM Modi on the vaccine certificate while they seem to be hiring people as walking advertisements.

The Gandhi siblings have a some of the strangest devoted fans. Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Haseeb Amin have often created some of the most amusing posters with rhymes rooting for Priyanka Gandhi over her brother.