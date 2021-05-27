Thursday, May 27, 2021
Rahul Gandhi goes to pay homage to Nehru, but a colourful man standing behind him steals the show. Read why and how

OpIndia Staff
Man with Rahul Gandhi's face printed on his Kurta standing behind Rahul Gandhi (image courtesy: INCIndia on Twitter)
278

Rahul Gandhi along today went to pay homage to his great grandfather, former Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, on his death anniversary. Images of picturesque Shantivan, Nehru’s memorial, sprawling over green expanse where Rahul Gandhi paid his tribute were shared by Congress’ official handle.

Amidst all the lovely, impeccable landscaped lawn, one thing stands out. The gentleman standing right behind Rahul Gandhi.

Man behind Rahul Gandhi

Here is a close up.

Unidentified man behind Rahul Gandhi

The man is wearing a green salwar and a kurta with saffron, white and green colours on it. The kurta has a huge image of Rahul Gandhi printed right on his tummy area. There are two circles on his chest too, which seems to have Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi in one circle and Congress logo in other. While it would have perhaps made sense to have Rahul and Priyanka in each of the concerted circles, the unidentified man had picture of Rahul Gandhi in a bigger size plastered below his chest.

The man is also wearing a mask, but from the image it is not clear whose image is there on it.

Netizens were clearly amused at the strange cricket jersey-like endorsement on this gentleman’s clothes.

Some wondered if the person standing behind him is Rehan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s son and Rahul Gandhi’s nephew.

People were left wondering who this ‘fan boy’ was and whether he was part of the ‘toolkit’.

People could not believe Congress rallied someone wearing Rahul Gandhi kurta while he was to pay tributes to his great grandfather.

People also found the positioning of images quite amusing.

Some even played guessing game on who he might be.

Many also pointed out how Congress leaders had issue with picture of PM Modi on the vaccine certificate while they seem to be hiring people as walking advertisements.

The Gandhi siblings have a some of the strangest devoted fans. Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Haseeb Amin have often created some of the most amusing posters with rhymes rooting for Priyanka Gandhi over her brother.

