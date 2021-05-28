An Indian rapper earned a lot of notoriety over the past couple of days. He goes by the stage name of MC Kode. A video of his went viral on social media platforms that showed him uttering filthy abuses and indulging in blatant Hinduphobia.

In the video, MC Kode said that he will copulate with cows because Hindus worship Gau Mata. He did not stop there and proceeded to add that he will masturbate over the Mahabharata and the Bhagavad Gita as well. Expectedly, the words attracted massive outrage but truth be told, his vicious tirade was only a drop in the ocean of obscenity that appears to surround the Indian rap scene.

We decided to explore the Indian Rap Battle scene on YouTube and discovered that the platform provides the opportunity for such ‘artists’ to abuse each other’s mothers and sisters. In one such battle that apparently occurred at BITS Pilani four years ago, MC Kode tells his opponent Piku Ross that he had oral sex with the latter’s mother.

Piku Ross then replies that he will have sex with Kode’s sister without a condom. There was no rhythm or sense as to why the young boys were subjecting the female members of their families to such obscenity but it was supposed to be music.

As vulgar as it was, it was not the worst of it. In another such ‘rap battle’, he says he will rape his opponent’s ‘b*tch’ mother. Remarkably, the opponent does not appear outraged, which only goes on to demonstrate that the deliberate outrage of the modesty of his mother was happening with mutual consent.

"I will come inside your home when you mom is alone and I am going to rape that b***ch"



– Aditya Tiwari aka MC Kode, a product of 'secular' education and Urduwood-inspired moral values



MC Kode, since the video went viral, has been forced to issue an apology regarding the whole matter. He has posted stories on his Instagram account which has since then been wiped clean off the rest of the posts. In his initial stories, he offered an apology.

MC Kode said that he has submitted a request to delete all of his songs from streaming and YouTube. He also informed that nine brands had cancelled their endorsements of him and 3 of his gigs were cancelled. He also said that he has been left with no source of income.

Since then, however, he has been making an attempt to whitewash his disgusting performances. He shared one story on his account where one of his supporters said Kode’s only mistake was being “real”. One would have thought that rape remarks and Hinduphobic comments were some of the huge ‘mistakes’ but this supporter of his begs to differ clearly.

The fact that MC Kode endorses the comment only serves to show he is not really apologetic about his comments.

In another story, he takes a jibe at ‘fake ass rappers’ who are using his name for “clout”.

RedBull has also taken down a webpage on him from their website where it was said that Kode served as a mentor in one of their programs.

A webpage on Desihiphop had this to say about MC Kode: “F*ck MC Kode too. This dude is nasty. Basically doesnt give a shit about what he does with his body he need more water. Been listening to his songs got me pissed off tho. MC Kode is cool sometimes when he come and hang in bombay but that delhi air got him f*cked up. Kinda sad, kinda honest. No lie. Delhi life tough. Ever had to apologize to the air you breathe? Thats MC Kode. Dissing DHH for no reason cuz his ass fired now. Damn. Also dad suicide. (PS Control your bitch he been stealing sponsors too but its cool keep it) (sic)”.

He also appears to have a track record of being abusive. There are videos of him on YouTube which appears to have been recorded videos of his ‘live’ sessions on Instagram where he can be seen abusing people in vile sexually abusive language.

Despite the outrage, no action appears to have been taken against him. It remains to be seen whether any action is taken against him.