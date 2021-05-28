Friday, May 28, 2021
Home News Reports Lawyer of Mehul Choksi says he was 'kidnapped', just as he was found disposing...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Lawyer of Mehul Choksi says he was ‘kidnapped’, just as he was found disposing documents in the sea: Here are details

Filing a habeas corpus petition in Dominica, Choksi's legal team alleged that there are "marks of torture" on his body.

OpIndia Staff
Mehul Choksi's lawyer Vinay Agarwal says former was 'abducted', has 'torture marks' on his body (source: Republic TV)
4

A day after the fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, one of the prime accused in the PNB fraud case, was spotted in Dominica’s capital city of Roseau at the Canefield beach, disposing of some documents in the sea, his lawyer has alleged that he was ‘abducted’ from Antigua on Sunday and transported by boat to Dominica.

Filing a habeas corpus petition in Dominica, Choksi’s legal team alleged that there are “marks of torture” on his body. 

The fugitive’s counsel further claimed that the fugitive diamantaire had narrated his ‘horrifying experience’ of being kidnapped from Jolly Harbour during the 2-minute window reportedly granted to a lawyer by the Dominican authorities.

“Our lawyer in Dominica was allowed access to him (Mehul Choksi) only for two minutes. He (Choksi) reported his horrifying experience. He narrated that he was picked up by various people from Jolly Harbour in Antigua and taken to Dominica. He was taken forcibly,” lawyer Vijay Aggarwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Dominican authorities had arrested Choksi on Wednesday for entering the country “illegally” from Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been living since January 2018. As per reports, he had gone ‘missing’ from Antigua earlier this week where he is a citizen. However, he has since been traced to Dominica.

‘Missing’ Mehul Choksi spotted disposing some documents at a beach in Dominica

The ‘missing’ ex-diamantaire was spotted in Dominica’s capital city of Roseau at the Canefield beach where he was disposing of some documents at sea. Police got suspicious and approached him. When he was asked about his purpose to visit Dominica, he refused to answer. Professional scuba divers are deployed to scour the sea to retrieve the documents he appeared to be getting rid of. He was reportedly planning to flee to Cuba upon arriving illegally in Dominica.

Dominica says will send back Mehul Choksi to Antigua, not India

After Choksi was arrested in Dominica, it was speculated that he will be extradited to India. However, the hopes of repatriating PNB Bank scam accused Mehul Choksi to India was soon dimmed as Dominica said that they will send him back to Antigua, not India.

This was almost confirmed after Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne had said that he does not want Choksi in his country back, and requested Dominica govt to send him to India instead. Mehul Choksi is a citizen of Antigua.

But a press release issued by the Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs of Dominica has rejected that request from Antigua. Even though Dominica identified Mehul Choksi as a citizen of India, they said that will make arrangements to repatriate him to Antigua.

Meanwhile, Choksi’s counsel Vinay Agarwal also claimed that they were trying their best to bring Mehul Choksi back to his country of origin ‘Antigua’. Citing the Indian Citizenship Act, Agarwal argued that the PNB accused’d Indian citizenship had ceased after he acquired citizenship of Antigua and claimed that he could only be deported to Antigua, and not India. 

The 13,600 crore PNB bank fraud

Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, are accused of perpetrating bank fraud worth Rs 13,600 crore on Punjab National Bank. The fraud came to light in 2018 and he along with his nephew have been on the run since. While Modi is currently in the UK, Choksi was in Antigua.

Recently, a UK court had ruled that his nephew Nirav Modi will be extradited to India from the UK to face charges of conspiring to defraud PNB. Choksi faces charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and dishonesty, including delivery of property, corruption and money laundering.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After Antiguan PM said they will not accept Mehul Choksi back, Dominica says they will send him to Antigua

OpIndia Staff -
Mehul Choksi is an Antiguan citizen, and Dominica does not have extradition treaty with India, complicating the matter
News Reports

I&B Ministry gives 15 days to Digital Media publishers and Streaming platforms to give details of compliance with new IT rules

OpIndia Staff -
Information Technology Rules, 2021, included separate guidelines for Social Media, Digital Media, and Streaming platforms

‘You are just a private, for-profit company, don’t try to dictate India’s legal policy. Comply with Indian law’: GOI to Twitter

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Lawmaking and policy formulations are the sole prerogatives of the sovereign and Twitter is just a social media platform. It will have no locus in dictating what India's legal policy framework should be", the statement strongly asserted.

From fruit juice to oats, soaps to bulbs, Indian Medical Association endorses products in exchange for huge money: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
IMA a private association of allopathic doctors in the country, seems to have put itself in a tough spot by embroiling in unnecessary controversies

‘Twitter is neither investigator nor judge, but trying to pretend it is both’: Delhi Police come down heavily on social media giant

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police further stated that the preliminary complaint regarding the issue was registered at the behest of the Congress party, but Twitter has tried to show that it is an FIR registered by the Govt of India, which is completely false.

“Indian variant” is a repeat of how the world changed Hitler’s “hooked cross” to “Swastika”

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
From America to Europe to Australia, no human being on the face of this earth is safe. Because the "Indian variant" is coming for everyone.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against IMA President Jayalal for trying to abuse his position during Covid pandemic to spread Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
In its complaint, the LRPF sought revocation of Medical Practitioner's License of IMA President John Jayalal, alleging that the controversial doctor has openly declared his intention of using the pandemic for religious conversions.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just wanting to use hospitals to convert Hindus, IMA Chief Johnrose Jayalal also harbours visceral hate for PM Modi

Akshita Bhadauria -
As head of the IMA, Dr Jayalal has made his political leanings quite clearly. What is to say that his statements do not reflect his ideology?
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
Media

Fifty Shades of ThePrint: 50 examples of how the leftist portal is running propaganda in the name of journalism

Alok Bhatt -
Fifty examples of mischievous and misleading journalism by Shekhar Gupta run ThePrint in its propaganda against Modi govt
Read more
News Reports

Old video showing rapper MC Kode insulting Hinduism goes viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The video uploaded on YouTube on 12 June 2016 shows MC Kode or Aditya Tiwari insulting the Hindu epic Mahabharata and the cow
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
549,049FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com