Thursday, May 27, 2021
Home News Reports After Antiguan PM said they will not accept Mehul Choksi back, Dominica says they...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

After Antiguan PM said they will not accept Mehul Choksi back, Dominica says they will send him to Antigua

Dominican govt said that after the information is received from Antiguan authorities, possible arrangements will be made for Mehul Choksi to be repatriated to Antigua

OpIndia Staff
3

Hopes of repatriating PNB Bank scam accused Mehul Choksi to India soon has dimmed as Dominica has said that they will send him back to Antigua, not India. After Choksi was arrested in Dominica, it was speculated that he will be extradited to India. This was almost confirmed after Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne had said that he does not want Choksi in his country back, and requested Dominica govt to send him to India instead. Mehul Choksi is a citizen of Antigua and he was arrested in nearby Caribbean country Dominica yesterday.

But a press release issued by the Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs of Dominica has rejected that request from Antigua. Even though Dominica identified Mehul Choksi as a citizen of India, they said that will make arrangements to repatriate him to Antigua. The Press Release says that Choksi was detained by the law enforcement for ‘illegal entry into Dominica’.

Press Release issued by Dominica

Dominican govt said that a red alert has also been issued by Interpol on Mehul Choksi, and the ministry is communicating with the authorities in Antigua and Barbuda to ascertain some facts including the status of his Antiguan Citizenship. The press release then added that after the information is received from Antiguan authorities, possible arrangements will be made for Mehul Choksi to be repatriated to Antigua.

“Choksi would be charged with illegally entering Dominica and by the rule of law, he will be sent back to his home country Antigua and Barbuda, where he holds citizenship for the past four years,” officials of Dominica told WIC News confirming that he will be sent back to Antigua. Officials also confirmed that Choksi entered the country through seaways.

The statement issued by Dominica contradicted the comments by Antiguan PM Gaston Browne. He had said that Antigua will not accept Choksi back from Dominica, and had said that he has requested Dominican authorities to not send him back to Antigua and send him to India instead. Browne had told ANI that he has requested PM Skerrit and law enforcement in Dominica to not return Choksi to Antigua where he has legal and constitutional protection as citizen. “We’ve requested that he be detained and to make arrangements with Dominican govt to have him returned to India,” he said.

“He made a monumental error by skipping island. Dominican govt and law enforcement are cooperating and we have informed Indian government to have him repatriated to India,” Browne had added.

However, even though Antiguan PM said they will not accept Mehul Choksi back, Dominica seems to have evaluated legal aspects regarding the issue to decide to send him to Antigua. This is because, Choksi has been a citizen of Antigua since 2017, and therefore he is no longer a citizen of India. Moreover, Dominica does not have an extradition treaty with India.

Antigua has extradition with India, and its PM has openly said that he does not want Mehul Choksi to remain in his country, but despite that, his govt has not been able to send him to India. This is because Choksi had obtained citizenship of the country under the Citizenship by Investment Program (CIP). This program allows wealthy foreign investors to acquire Antiguan citizenship by making an economic contribution of $130,000 or a real estate investment of $200,000.

As a result, Choksi has legal protection against his extradition as a citizen. While the Antiguan govt is trying to revoke his citizenship after the PNB Bank scam was revealed, they have to wait till Choksi exhausts all his legal options. Last year Browne had said that he will be sent back to India after he exhausts his appeals against the move to revoke his citizenship, but that process will take time.

Choksi’s lawyer Vijay Aggarwal had also said that Mehul Choksi can only be deported to Antigua from Dominica, as per Section 17 and 23 of the Immigration and Passport Act. He had said, “as per the Indian Citizenship Act, Section 9, the moment Mehul Choksi acquired the citizenship of Antigua, he ceased to be a Citizen of India. Hence, legally, as per Immigration and Passport Act Section 17 and 23, he can be deported only to Antigua.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

I&B Ministry gives 15 days to Digital Media publishers and Streaming platforms to give details of compliance with new IT rules

OpIndia Staff -
Information Technology Rules, 2021, included separate guidelines for Social Media, Digital Media, and Streaming platforms
News Reports

‘You are just a private, for-profit company, don’t try to dictate India’s legal policy. Comply with Indian law’: GOI to Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Lawmaking and policy formulations are the sole prerogatives of the sovereign and Twitter is just a social media platform. It will have no locus in dictating what India's legal policy framework should be", the statement strongly asserted.

From fruit juice to oats, soaps to bulbs, Indian Medical Association endorses products in exchange for huge money: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
IMA a private association of allopathic doctors in the country, seems to have put itself in a tough spot by embroiling in unnecessary controversies

‘Twitter is neither investigator nor judge, but trying to pretend it is both’: Delhi Police come down heavily on social media giant

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police further stated that the preliminary complaint regarding the issue was registered at the behest of the Congress party, but Twitter has tried to show that it is an FIR registered by the Govt of India, which is completely false.

“Indian variant” is a repeat of how the world changed Hitler’s “hooked cross” to “Swastika”

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
From America to Europe to Australia, no human being on the face of this earth is safe. Because the "Indian variant" is coming for everyone.

While WhatsApp alleges ‘privacy violation’ against new IT rules, here is why they are important to catch criminals behind serious crimes

Opinions Raju Das -
Messaging apps like WhatsApp needed to reveal origin of only those messages related to serious crimes with 5 years of jail term

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
Entertainment

Salman Khan sues Kamaal R Khan for Radhe review, KRK had called him ‘Sallu Daadu’. Watch review here

OpIndia Staff -
"Corona damages lungs, this film damages brain. To watch this film in corona times is as risky as going to crowded place without masks," KRK says while giving 1 star rating to Radhe
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just wanting to use hospitals to convert Hindus, IMA Chief Johnrose Jayalal also harbours visceral hate for PM Modi

Akshita Bhadauria -
As head of the IMA, Dr Jayalal has made his political leanings quite clearly. What is to say that his statements do not reflect his ideology?
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against IMA President Jayalal for trying to abuse his position during Covid pandemic to spread Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
In its complaint, the LRPF sought revocation of Medical Practitioner's License of IMA President John Jayalal, alleging that the controversial doctor has openly declared his intention of using the pandemic for religious conversions.
Read more
News Reports

Old video showing rapper MC Kode insulting Hinduism goes viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The video uploaded on YouTube on 12 June 2016 shows MC Kode or Aditya Tiwari insulting the Hindu epic Mahabharata and the cow
Read more
Opinions

The stand-off with Twitter is not about politics, it’s about a ‘messiah syndrome’: Read what it is

Rahul Roushan -
It is not BJP vs Congress fight. The Twitter battle belongs to an altogether different war, especially in India, with 'woke' support
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
549,008FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com