Metoo: Photographer Julian Colston accused of rape and molestation

A Mumbai based photographer by the name of Julian Colston has been under fire after a 28-year-old model Apernah Dubey filed a complaint of molestation and rape against him. The model has also filed a case against 8 others at the Bandra police station on Wednesday (May 26).

In an Instagram post on April 12, Apernah revealed how she was she was physically and emotionally abused by Julian Colston during a work assignment. She narrated, “(Colston said) You have a lot of potential! You’d do great in Indian market and even better internationally like New York and Miami .. because you have boobs .. not London they prefer stick figures. I prefer your body type and you have the face as well and a charming personality, most models I meet are like dead .. let me shoot some pictures of you and put them in some magazines .. and I can even see you doing the kind of commercial work I do”

She further added how the photographer manipulated her into believing that he can make her a model. “.. but you’re too nice models are supposed to be fake and pushy (LIKE I AM ) and you live too far away .. let me work on you ! I’m sure you’ll be a big hit here ! ..f*ck your agency I can make you a model .. come over let’s watch a movie and talk about this, don’t worry I see enough naked women around I won’t touch you, be comfortable…”



Apeernah emphasised that Julian Colston had sexually assaulted multiple women in a similar fasion but everyone is scared to speak out against him. “Forget the physical assault what about the mental and psychological trauma that he has caused over the years? Mother f*cker blocked me a long time ago and has never posted any of my pics let alone put them in any magazine so I thought maybe it’s time to appreciate his “boobs” and whatever all that is,” she pointed out.

The 28-year-old model concluded, “I had to stop attending fashion events and parties…because he’d approach, harass, and tell me to not talk to this guy, that guy… I can’t believe at some point I had respect for him. Now I could watch him get run over by a truck and not feel bad because that’s what he deserves. I have all the proof and messages and emails. It’s a little late for me but I am trying to protect the next girl.” She had shared pictures where Julian Colston could be seen naked in her room.

Apernah reveals how he was assaulted by the photographer

While speaking to Mid-Day, Apernah said, “We met [in Mumbai] in February 2015, and by April, he had started forcing himself upon me. He would constantly try and get physical. I was with Inega [Model Management] then and wasn’t getting much work. He would slap me around, demoralise me by saying, ‘Get rid of your mole, your features are not looking good’. He was emotionally and physically abusive, and would try to crush my confidence.”

She informed that Colston tried to kiss her and when she pushed him away, he slapped her and she fell to the ground. Although Apernah had cut ties with him, he would call her at odd hours and drive by her house in the hopes of a ‘patch up.’

Case lodged against Julian Colston at Bandra police station

Reportedly, the Bandra police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Colston on May 26. While speaking about the matter, Mumbai police spokesman DCP Chaitanya Siriprolu informed that a probe has been initiated into the case. As per the FIR, the accused had raped the victim and took advantage of her between 2014 and 2018 under false pretext. A case was also lodged against 8 others under Sections 34 (common intention), 354 (molestation), 376N (committing rape repeatedly on the same woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Accused cries foul, claims accusations are false and spiteful

In his defence, the photographer said, “Dear all, it has come to my notice that a social media post and news article with entirely false and spiteful accusations are making certain claims against me. My lawyers are following the official process and are responding to the situation legally.”

He further added, “I am grateful to all colleagues, friends, clients and well-wishers who reached out and extended their Faith, trust, and support at this time.” The 28-year-old model had earlier written to DCP (Andheri East, Zone X, and MIDC) on May 10, seeking registration of FIR against Julian Colston.