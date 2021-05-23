Moderna, the US-based manufacturer of Chinese coronavirus vaccine, today refused to entertain Punjab Government’s offer to supply vaccine to the state citing policy decision. Punjab government had earlier reached out to global vaccine manufacturers including Sputnik, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to procure vaccines.

However, of these, only Moderna has replied and rejected Punjab Government’s offer. Moderna said that as per its company policy, it will only deal with the Government of India. As per a statement issued by Punjab government, Moderna said that it will deal with only central government and not state governments or private individuals for vaccine procurement.

Moderna is one of the top leading pharma companies, whose vaccines are administered in North America and Europe.

Punjab state government is yet to hear back from other vaccine manufacturers.

Punjab has till now recorded 5,33,973 total coronavirus cases, of which 61,203 are active cases. Over 13,000 have lost their lives to COVID in Punjab. Earlier this year, ahead of second wave, it was reported that about 80% of samples in Punjab had the highly infectious UK-variant of the Chinese coronavirus. As per reports, the UK strain was first found mostly amongst the NRIs who had returned from the UK. Many of these had joined the arhatiya protest at Delhi border which is believed to have furthered the infection in national capital.