Friday, May 14, 2021
Home News Reports Modi govt to procure 1.5 lakh units of DRDO's 'Oxycare' through PM CARES Fund
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Modi govt to procure 1.5 lakh units of DRDO’s ‘Oxycare’ through PM CARES Fund

The DRDO has already transferred the technology to multiple industries in India for large-scale production of the Oxycare system.

OpIndia Staff
Modi govt to procure 1.5 lakh units of DRDO developed Oxycare system from PM CARES fund
PM CARES Fund approves procurement of 1.5 lakh Oxycare Systems/ Image Source: ANI
180

In a significant decision, the Modi government on Wednesday approved the procurement of 1,50,000 units of the ‘Oxycare’ system at the cost of Rs 322.5 crore. The Oxycare system is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Oxycare units were developed by the DRDO’s Bengaluru-based Defence Bio-Engineering and Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL) for soldiers posted at extreme high-altitude areas. The system aims to optimise the usage of oxygen based on the SpO2 reading of the patient and thus effectively increasing the utility of the oxygen cylinders.

“The intelligent configuration includes a system for automatic regulation of Oxygen through a Low Pressure Regulator, Electronic Control System and an SpO2 Probe in addition to the basic version,” the centre said.

The system comes in two variants – Manual and automatic. The Modi government has procured 1,00,000 manual and 50,000 automatic oxygen systems with non-rebreather (NRB) masks for immediate usage. The automatic system provides a suitable audio warning for various failure scenarios, including low SpO2 values and probe disconnections.

The non-rebreather masks are the face masks connected to a reservoir bag that allows a patient to intake only pure oxygen. A patient using an NRB mask is unable to inhale anything he or she exhales. A non-rebreather mask typically delivers 70 to 100% oxygen, thus increasing the consumption from a single-cylinder by 30 to 40%.

The DRDO has already transferred the technology to multiple industries in India for large-scale production of the Oxycare system. The Oxycare system developed by DRDO will lessen the workload of hospital staff by a large extent as the need for routine measurements, and manual adjustments of oxygen flow are not be needed.

Earlier on April 28, PM Modi had sanctioned the procurement of 1,00,000 portable oxygen concentrators. PM Modi had instructed that these concentrators should be procured on a war footing and sent to the states that have the highest case burden in the country.

On the same day, PM had also sanctioned 500 PSA (pressure swing absorption) oxygen plants from the PM CARES fund, in addition to 551 PSA plants that were sanctioned earlier.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDRDO Oxycare, Modi govt, Covid care
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

While Delhi govt was alleging inadequate oxygen supply, data show it was returning oxygen to suppliers, asked them to store the excess

OpIndia Staff -
Due to lack of storage plants and not enough demand, Delhi govt had returned oxygen and asked the suppliers to store them
World

Kamala Harris’ niece wants people to fight for Palestine to protect the LGBT community: Here is how they are treated in Gaza

OpIndia Staff -
Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris has once again found herself in a controversial position amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict

Author attempts to defend Hemkunt foundation on receiving foreign donation without FCRA registration: Here is how she is wrong

News Reports Anurag -
Out of last 100 donations to Hemkunt Foundation on Ketto, 63 were foreign contributions amounting over Rs 1 crore

Australia: Hindus outrage at the racist attack after minced beef was found dumped in a community cricket pitch

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
About 2 kg of minced beef was found dumped on the wicket on the Hargrave Reserve Pitch at Modbury Heights in Adelaide, South Australia. The pitch is used by the local Hindu community.

The façade of Indian secularism: How the uncomfortable truth about realities of Sanatanis is hidden by Lutyens ecosystem

Opinions Vinayak -
The neatly ordered world according to the Nehruvian idea of India is nothing more than brushing the rubbish under the carpet and pretending upon the cleanliness while ignoring the fact that someday the rubbish will overflow the bounds of the rug.

Israel: Here is why the average Hindu supports them

Opinions mrityunjay -
Israel has no history of animosity against India and her citizens and Israel has stood during India in thick and thin.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Israel spy agency Mossad’s parody account pokes fun at Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker over her ‘#FreePalestine’ campaign

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker had posted a tweet calling Israel apartheid and terrorist state following the clashes at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Israel’s Iron Dome intercepts hundreds of rockets launched by the Palestinian terror group Hamas

OpIndia Staff -
The high-tech 'Iron Dome' is a short-range air-defence system designed to intercept rockets, artillery, and mortars. The surface-to-air missile system has been deployed by Israel Defence Forces since 2011 and has helped reduce casualties from rocket attacks against Israeli cities.
Read more
News Reports

Audit effect? Delhi’s oxygen demand goes from 700 MT for 75k active COVID cases to 582 MT for 83k active cases

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Kejriwal govt had vehemently opposed the oxygen audit.
Read more
News Reports

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar believes he committed a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the CM of Maharashtra: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Marathi daily Tarun Bharat said that Sharad Pawar conveyed to Sanjay Raut that he made a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the chief minister of Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani actress Veena Malik’s justifies genocide of Jews as Israel-Palestine conflict escalates

OpIndia Staff -
Veena Malik's Twitter account has been withheld in India owing to a legal demand.
Read more
World

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who once hailed ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’, wishes for safety for Israel, gets hate from Islamists and ‘liberals’ in return

OpIndia Staff -
Gal Gadot's prayer for peace in her home country Israel irks up 'liberals' who even accused her of being a genocide enabler.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,943FansLike
543,131FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com