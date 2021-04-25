Sunday, April 25, 2021
551 PSA oxygen generation plants to be set up across India using PM CARES fund

This is in addition to Rs 201.58 crore allotted earlier this year for oxygen plants.

OpIndia Staff
Funds allotted from PM Cares to install oxygen plants
Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to share a path-breaking development to facilitate uninterrupted oxygen supply in the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Announcing the big decision to install 551 PSA Oxygen Generation Plants, Shah’s tweet read, “A big decision to curb the oxygen crisis and help the people in need. I thank PM @narendramodi Ji for allocating funds to install 551 PSA Oxygen Generation Plants in public health facilities across the country through PM CARES.”

As per the press release issued by the Prime Minister’s office, the PM CARES Fund has given in-principle approval for allocating funds to install 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants across the nation.

These Oxygen Generation Plants will be set up in Government hospitals in district head-quarters across the country. Timely action is being taken to make these plants functional as soon as possible to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen in hospitals. The procurement will be done through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The in-house captive oxygen generation facility would address the daily requirement of medical oxygen in the hospitals and the district. In addition, the liquid medical oxygen (LMO) would serve as a “top up” to the captive oxygen generation. 

Informing about the steps taken previously to bridge the demand and supply gap in oxygen, the release read, “The PM CARES Fund had earlier this year allocated Rs.201.58 crores for installation of additional 162 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities in the country.”

The additional 551 PSA Oxygen Plants will further strengthen the public health system.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

