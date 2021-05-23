More anti-farm law protesters are joining the ongoing protest at the Delhi-Haryana protest site in Tikri to strengthen their campaign against the farm laws. This comes at a time when the country is still grappling with the devastating second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Haryana | Scores of farmers head from Karnal to join protesting farmers at Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) border



We're headed with thousands of vehicles from Karnal. Every week we'll take people from 1 district to the protest site to maintain gathering: Gurnam Singh, BKU (Haryana) Pres pic.twitter.com/XPNUp2VH0Y — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

The famer union leaders intend to carry people from one district every week in order to maintain the gathering at the protest site. Some reports suggest that the protesters will also reach the Singhu border to carry on with their protest.

A large group of farmers from Karnal, led by @GurnamsinghBku have left for Singhu border to observe May 26 as Black Day which also marks six months of farm agitation against the new farm laws. @ndtv pic.twitter.com/WKhfSArXcn — Mohammad Ghazali (@ghazalimohammad) May 23, 2021

According to reports, the protesters will mark the 26th of May as a ‘Black Day’. The date also marks the completion of six months of the protest. It is reported that many from Punjab are leaving to join the protests as well.

Earlier, Punjab Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa accepted in an interview that the rise in Covid-19 cases in Punjab is in fact linked to the farmer’s protest. The farmers are sent from villages in batches and are made to protest in shifts. This practice undeniably puts them at a greater risk of infecting not just themselves but even their family members back home upon their return.

An internal report of the Central Government also pointed towards a correlation between the rise in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab to the anti-farm law protests.