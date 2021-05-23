Sunday, May 23, 2021
Home News Reports More 'farmers' join protests in Tikri and Singhu borders to mark 'Black Day' as...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

More ‘farmers’ join protests in Tikri and Singhu borders to mark ‘Black Day’ as demonstrations spark Covid-19 surge

The famer union leaders intend to carry people from one district every week in order to maintain the gathering at the protest site.

OpIndia Staff
More farmers join protests in Tikri and Singhu borders to mark 'Black Day' as demonstrations spark Covid-19 surge
Image Source: Social media
42

More anti-farm law protesters are joining the ongoing protest at the Delhi-Haryana protest site in Tikri to strengthen their campaign against the farm laws. This comes at a time when the country is still grappling with the devastating second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The famer union leaders intend to carry people from one district every week in order to maintain the gathering at the protest site. Some reports suggest that the protesters will also reach the Singhu border to carry on with their protest.

According to reports, the protesters will mark the 26th of May as a ‘Black Day’. The date also marks the completion of six months of the protest. It is reported that many from Punjab are leaving to join the protests as well.

Earlier, Punjab Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa accepted in an interview that the rise in Covid-19 cases in Punjab is in fact linked to the farmer’s protest. The farmers are sent from villages in batches and are made to protest in shifts. This practice undeniably puts them at a greater risk of infecting not just themselves but even their family members back home upon their return.

An internal report of the Central Government also pointed towards a correlation between the rise in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab to the anti-farm law protests.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsfarmer protests
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Project to translate Fatawa Alamgiri raises more than half of targeted funds, this is why organisers think it is important

OpIndia Staff -
The Jaipur Dialogues has estimated that the translating the Fatawa Alamgiri to English will take 2-3 years and cost around ₹50 lacs.
News Reports

No, farmer income will not ‘suffer’ with the new import policy of the govt for pulses: Here is why it is being implemented and...

OpIndia Staff -
Union govt clarifies that import of pulses needed to prevent inflation, and international availability can't impact farmer incomes

More ‘farmers’ join protests in Tikri and Singhu borders to mark ‘Black Day’ as demonstrations spark Covid-19 surge

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
More anti-farm law protesters are joining the ongoing protest at the Delhi-Haryana protest site in Tikri to strengthen their campaign.

Under pressure from China, Turkey, Pakistan deport Uyghur Muslims who have taken refuge escaping Chinese atrocities

World Shashank Bharadwaj -
The Islamic world, which has surrendered itself to the Chinese whims, has maintained a tight lip against China. With no courage to speak against China, the Islamic countries are now throwing the Uyghurs under the bus in exchange for Chinese money.

Young boys beaten by IAS Ranbir Sharma speak up, were out visiting ailing grandmother, buying medicines

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Surajpur District Collector Ranbir Sharma was caught on camera manhandling two boys over 'lockdown violation' in a viral video.

Himanta Biswa Sarma flags Twitter’s manipulative labels, but platform’s conduct should concern one and all: Here’s why

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called out Twitter over its recent conduct over the Congress toolkit controversy.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Heat of the moment’: Chhattisgarh bureaucrat claims after video of him misbehaving with a youth over lockdown violations goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Ranbir Sharma, Surajpur District Collector, also instructed the police to hit the boy with the sticks after slapping him and smashing his phone.
Read more
Opinions

It’s too early to talk about the 2024 Lok Sabha election, but let us still

Rahul Roushan -
Almost exactly two years ago when Narendra Modi led BJP scored an emphatic victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the supporters were overjoyed and the haters demoralized.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter adds ‘manipulated media’ to more toolkit tweets after Sambit Patra’s: Here are the tweets which got the tag

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has labeled 5 more tweets on the 'Congress toolkit' by BJP politicians as 'manipulated media' on Saturday.
Read more
Opinions

Twitter’s attempt to shield Congress over toolkit controversy exposes USA’s ‘regime change’ operation against Modi

K Bhattacharjee -
The conduct of Twitter has been suspect for a very long time. But of late, it has become far more apparent.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Domino’s data breach explained: Leaked data now available through search portal on the dark web, over 13TB of data leaked

Anurag -
Hackers had announced on an infamous hackers' forum that they got access to the Domino's India servers and downloaded 13 TB of data
Read more
News Reports

‘Not part of Bosch India anymore’: Company issues clarification after employee bats for Hindu genocide, abuses Indian Army

OpIndia Staff -
Bosch India says its employee who was seen rejoicing the demolition of Hindu temples is not a employee of the company anymore
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,490FansLike
547,486FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com