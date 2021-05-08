Saturday, May 8, 2021
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan transfers ₹1500 crore to 75 lakh farmers under Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana

Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed farmers and farmer organisations via video conferencing and reiterated that the government is farmer-friendly and will procure every crop from them.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan transfers 1500 cr to bank accounts of 75 cr farmers
MP CM Shivraj Singh CHouhan (Photo Credits: JagranJosh)
75

On Friday (May 7), the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh transferred ₹1500 crore to the bank accounts of 75 lakh farmers in the State. The amount was disbursed under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana.

As per reports, Singh informed that there are 78 lakh farmers in Madhya Pradesh. He added that only around 24 lakh farmers among them can benefit from the Minimum Support Price scheme. Madhya Pradesh CM emphasised that under the Pradhan Mantri Yojana, farmers with half an acre of land will receive ₹6000 per annum from the Union government. He added that about 77 lakh farmers have received ₹8,465 crores so far.

The government has procured more than 1 lakh metric tonnes of gram and 80 lac metric tonnes of wheat from the farmers. The Madhya Pradesh government has also extended the last date of procurement of food grains from May 5 to May 25. The date for the Indore division has been extended only up to May 15. The last date for loan repayment for the farmers of the State have also been extended.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses farmer organisations, seeks support to fight pandemic

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also addressed farmers and farmer organisations via video conferencing and reiterated that the government is farmer-friendly and will procure every crop from them. He had also urged the farmers to support the government in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister was also joined by Agriculture Development Minister Kamal Patel during the virtual address.

