Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Home News Reports A week after BMC floated global tender for Covid vaccines, it gets zero bids....
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

A week after BMC floated global tender for Covid vaccines, it gets zero bids. Here is why

All vaccine companies have multiple national governments requesting billions of doses. Amid a global demand against very limited supply, a city municipal authority pretending that vaccine manufacturers will line up at their doorstep with ready doses was a flawed notion to begin with.

OpIndia Staff
BMC did not get a single bid for global vaccine tender. Here is why
BMC office (Photo Credits: Free Press Journal)
16

As the last date for submitting an expression of interest (EOI) by vaccine manufacturers close today, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is left empty-handed. On May 12, it had floated a global tender for vaccines and became the first municipal corporation in the country to do so. However, it has not received even a single bid from any vaccine manufacturers.

The global tender, barring Chinese vaccines, was floated for a whopping 1 crore Coronavirus vaccine doses on May 12. However, the BMC had imposed strict conditions for the procurement of the vaccines. One of the conditions was that the bidding vaccine manufacturer must deliver the doses within 3 weeks from the date of the issue of a work order.

Such a short time span for the delivery of 1 crore vaccine doses was unfeasible for vaccine manufacturers. It must be mentioned that most global companies are struggling to meet the growing demand for vaccines and are running behind on existing orders. Even though the BMC had kept its tender open for foreign vaccine manufacturers such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, all such companies need mandatory clearance from the  Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

The civic body had also put forth the condition to vaccine manufacturers that they will have to arrange for storage facilities in case those facilities aren’t available with the BMC. Such stringent conditions, coupled with pending approval, lack of flexibility, and a small window for delivery, meant that all vaccine manufacturers remained disinterested in the proposal.

It is notable here that vaccines for Pfizer and Moderna need ultra-low temperature storage facilities to remain viable. While the vaccines currently used in India, SII’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be stored in regular and existing facilities, the storage, transport and distribution of most foreign vaccines will need expensive set up currently non-existent in our healthcare logistics systems.

Penalty for delay

The BMC tender had conditions that there will be no advanced payments to the companies, and they will be fined if there is a delay in delivery of vaccines.

Many experts have stated that the BMC’s tender was unrealistic as there is a global demand against a limited supply of vaccines currently. All vaccine companies have multiple governments requesting billions of doses. Amid this, a city municipal authority pretending that vaccine manufacturers will line up with ready doses to sell at their doorstep was a flawed notion to begin with. The lack of any potential bidders for the vaccine tender by BMC has just proven so.

BMC to extend the deadline for bidding by vaccine manufacturers

Faced with embarrassment, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is now mulling to extend the deadline for submitting an expression of interest. Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velarasu, who has been tasked with vaccine procurement, has remarked, “If we do not receive any response by the deadline, we might give an extension. Until now, we have not received any bids.”

Amidst a shortage of Coronavirus vaccines in the State, this comes as a major setback. The Maharashtra government has thus deferred the third phase of vaccination, which was meant to kickstart from May 1.

Vaccine manufacturers around the world have no dearth of demand, often with simple or no conditions. Owing to BMC’s red-tapping strategy, it is now left with no bidders. However, this has not stopped Indian liberals from blaming the Union government for states not being able to procure Coronavirus vaccines. It must be mentioned that the Central government had allowed the States to procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers after repeated demands from several state governments, including Maharashtra.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsvaccine supply, BMC tender, Mumbai BMC
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

A week after BMC floated global tender for Covid vaccines, it gets zero bids. Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had stated that there will be no advanced payments and vaccine companies will be penalised if they delay delivery.
Politics

Congress toolkit says party blocked beds in ‘friendly’ hospitals amidst COVID-19 crisis to paint itself as a messiah on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Social media is awash with a new toolkit, allegedly created by the Congress party, detailing its plan to extract political mileage.

Congress toolkit exposes nexus between the party and international media, used journalists to peddle anti-Modi propaganda

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
A new Congress toolkit is circulating on social media that reveals the depths to which the party sank during the pandemic.

Congress cries foul as its bombshell ‘toolkit’ stands exposed, threatens to take legal action

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AICC Chairman in a Tweet threatened that a case is being filed against BJP leaders JP Nadda and Sambit Patra for forgery.

Latest Congress toolkit: Paint Kumbh as Covid superspreader, and Eid as ‘happy gathering’. Here are the details

Editor's picks Akshita Bhadauria -
From maligning Kumbh to attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Central Vista project, working with 'friendly' journalists to get 'tailored' articles defaming India and Modi govt, here is what the Congress 'toolkit' asks its social media and PR teams to do.

Charity ‘toolkit’: How Sonu Sood’s foundation sought help from BJP’s Tejasvi Surya but took all the credit himself

News Reports Anurag -
Netizens have often raised suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.
Read more
Media

Pakistan based CNN contributor Adeel Raja says world needs another Hitler amidst Israel-Palestine conflict, has history of anti-Semitic tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Adeel Raja, freelance contributor at CNN, has said that the world needs a Hitler today amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Read more
News Reports

Vinod Dua’s daughter, who wanted all ‘bhakts’ dead, receives help from a ‘bhakt’ MP while her mother needed critical COVID medicines

OpIndia Staff -
BJP supporters lodged their protest about minister chipping in to help the elites in India, when commoners are equally suffering, especially when the elites have not asked for their help.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Police rules out communal angle in murder of Mewat youth Asif, two groups are old political rivals. Details

OpIndia Staff -
As per police, Asif had beaten up Pradeep's group members 20 days back, and Pradeep decided to avenge the attack.
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Six arrested for disrespecting national flag, accused caught using tricolour as table cloth for Eid feast

OpIndia Staff -
An image of Rejina Parvin Sultana, a resident of Assam's Tengnamari village, feasting lunch with her family on the occasion of Eid had gone viral on the internet.
Read more
News Reports

UAE warns Hamas, asks to keep ‘calm’ or lose funding for infrastructure projects in Gaza

OpIndia Staff -
Last year, the United States under the Donald Trump administration has helped to broker a peace deal between UAE and Israel in the form of 'Abraham Accords.'
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,255FansLike
545,505FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com