On May 22, OpIndia had reported how a Dalit colony in Majhuwa village under Baisi police station of Purnia district in Bihar was engulfed with raging conflagration on the night of May 19 (Wednesday) as Islamists in the region launched a brutal attack against the Dalit settlement. At least 13 Mahadalit houses were reduced to ashes, and several Dalits rendered homeless after a Muslim mob of 150 to 200 from three to four nearby villages, armed with weapons, surrounded the colony and set it on fire.

In the attack, an elderly retired watchman namely Mewa Lal Rai (70) was lynched to death. Besides, a 3-year-old Diwana Rai went missing after the incident. A pregnant lady named Laxmi Devi was mercilessly assaulted by the rampaging mob. She sustained critical injuries on her head but managed to flee the spot.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad had issued a strong statement condemning the incident and demanding immediate action against the perpetrators. It also approached the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights and the National Commission of women to take cognizance of the atrocities meted out at Laxmi Devi and the 3-year-old child Diwana Rai, who is still reportedly missing.

Taking note of the complaint, the National Commission of Women chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to DGP Bihar for immediate intervention and carrying out a fair investigation in the matter. NCW has also asked for directing police to protect women and children who’ve suffered an immeasurable loss.

NCW has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to DGP Bihar for immediate intervention & carrying out a fair investigation in the matter. NCW has also asked for directing police to protect women & children who've suffered an immeasurable loss.

BJP condemns the attack on Dalits in Bihar’s Purnia, demands immediate action

Meanwhile, BJP leaders who reached the trouble-torn village on Sunday to meet the destitute Dalits also demanded immediate arrest of all accused persons, speedy trial in the case, proper security and financial assistance for the victimized families from the state government.

NCPCR issues notice to Purnia SP seeking detailed report on the attack on Dalits

Earlier, the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights had also taken cognisance of the incident and issued a notice to the SP of Purnia seeking immediate action against the kidnapping of the 3-year-old Diwana Rai during the incident of mob attack on May 19th. The Commission has asked police to submit a comprehensive report regarding the May 19th incident in the next 48 hours.

It also ordered the Child Welfare Officer of the district to record the statements of the victimised children under the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, and submit the same to the commission along with the report.

Muslims working under local MLA and AIMIM leader Sayed Ruknuddin’s guidance: VHP

The VHP leaders had told Opindia in clear terms that the Muslims in the region were being able to carry out these crimes against Dalits in connivance with the administration and the local police. He confirmed that these incidents are carried out with the help of local MLA and AIMIM leader Sayed Ruknuddin.

We learnt that since the incident, 3 FIRs have been lodged in the Baisi police station against 7 identified and over 100 unidentified Islamists, but the local police, under alleged pressure from the administration, has made only two arrests thus far.

The arrested accused were identified as Md Sakir and Md Ibrahim.

AIMIM leader tries to absolve Islamists of their crime

Interestingly, 5 days after the incident, AIMIM broke its silence on the matter and tried to whitewash the communal nature of the incident.

AIMIM Bihar state president Akhtarul Iman took to social media to remarks that the “India Fascists” are trying to milk the incident by giving it a Hindu-Muslim colour. “They want to use it to fan communal tensions and incite riots”, said the AIMIM leader.