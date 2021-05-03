Retired Lt. Gen H.S. Panag, father of actress Gul Panag, tweeted out a message on Monday, seemingly in response to the post-election violence in Bengal. With violence from TMC goons at a fever pitch, causing Mamata Banerjee herself to comment about it, Panag wrote, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned”. This was interpreted by many Netizens as support for the current situation in Bengal, which is marred with post-election violence.

Deedee – Ooo . Deedee!



“Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned”. — Lt Gen H S Panag(R) (@rwac48) May 3, 2021

Twitter users did not shy away from showing their displeasure towards H.S. Panag’s tweet, with many replies calling him out. However, it is of note that whilst some condemned Panag, there were many that agreed with him.

Netizen Varun sarcastically replied to Panag’s tweet, writing, “Yes Sir, we can witness the way in which homes are being burned down and people are being killed,” referring to the violent situation in Bengal.

Haan Sir woh tou dikh hi raha hai jis tarike ye wahan kal se logo k ghar jala hai aur maar rahe hai. — Varun Pujari (@iamvarunpujari) May 3, 2021

Retired Group Captain and Fighter Pilot MJ Augustine Vinod replied, “You’re right general, absolutely right. Fury is unleashed on the roads.” accompanied by a video depicting violence and mayhem in Bengal.

You’re right general, absolutely right. Fury is unleashed on the roads



PS

Don’t do that Kadi ninda , please pic.twitter.com/InI3xtnoKR — MJ Augustine Vinod (@mjavinod) May 3, 2021

Panag first meekly replies to this tweet, writing, “If you stop being a juvenile we can interact,” before another reply, this time calling for the imposition of Article 356 of the Constitution. “

“Impose 356! For that you need guts. Which are lacking in the ill educated and crude powers that be!”, wrote Panag on Twitter.

However, Netizens continued to point out Panag’s double standards, with a user expressing their displeasure at Panag for not tweeting about the deaths of BJP workers in West Bengal at the hands of TMC goons.

This type of news you never twitt

This is not suitable in your agenda pic.twitter.com/N1ijEZrYkX — मनीष श्रीवास्तव 🇮🇳 (@manishfci) May 3, 2021

Another Twitter user shared the story of his Aunt who lives in the town of Bagnan in the Howrah district. The Aunt’s family, which are neither BJP voters or supporters, got their house vandalized by TMC goons because of the assumption that Hindus voted for BJP.

Okay, news just comes in. My aunt’s house in bagnan in howrah got vandalised in the morning. They are neither @BJP4India workers nor supporters. But because they are hindu, TMC assumed they have voted for bjp. This is democracy in bengal pic.twitter.com/HzHX8IhrKm — garuda 404 (@9032007Naidu) May 3, 2021

TMC victory in West Bengal triggers a horrifying spate of violence as TMC goons go on a rampage against their political opponents

Soon after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) surpassed the BJP in Vidhan Sabha elections, the goons of the ruling dispensation unleashed violence against their political opponents. One worker, Avijit Sarkar, was murdered soon after he posted a video on Facebook speaking about the attack at his home.

Multiples videos have also come forward that show that a spate of looting, arson and violence has erupted in the state. The MHA has also asked the state government to submit a report on the post-poll violence targeting political opponents.