Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Home News Reports 'No commode' claims Pappu Yadav who is in jail for flouting COVID norms, complaints...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘No commode’ claims Pappu Yadav who is in jail for flouting COVID norms, complaints of mosquitoes biting him all night

Meanwhile, fearing that Pappu Yadav might become more popular and become a hero-like figure, RJD leaders are condemning this as 'drama'.

OpIndia Staff
Pappu Yadav (left) complaints about lack of commode in Virpur jail
3

Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) chief Pappu Yadav, who is currently lodged in Virpur jail for flouting COVID norms, took to Twitter on Wednesday to claim that he will expose all the ‘mafia’ around Chinese coronavirus.

In a tweet, Yadav claimed that he is on a hunger strike in Virpur jail. “No water, no washroom. There has been an operation on my leg, I cannot sit down. There is no commode either,” he tweeted at around 10 AM today. He added that his only crime was that he tried to help COVID positive patients, save them while ‘exposing’ medicine mafia, hospital mafia and ambulance mafia. He added that he will continue to fight.

As per reports, he also said he was bitten by mosquitoes through the night.

Pappu Yadav alias Rajesh Ranjan has been member of Rashtriya Janata Dal where he was expelled in 2015 for ‘anti party activities after which he launched Jan Adhikar Party. He has also been member of Samajwadi Party and Lok Janshakti Party. He has been elected as Member of Parliament several times from various parties.

Meanwhile, fearing that Pappu Yadav might become more popular and become a hero-like figure, RJD leaders are condemning this as ‘drama’. It is because of this fear that neither Tejashwi Yadav nor his father Lalu Prasad Yadav have condemned Pappu Yadav’s arrest. As per DSP Town Suresh Prasad, Pappu Yadav was arrested for violating lockdown and roaming about in a car without permit.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspappu yadav, pappu yadav commode, pappu yadav jail
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘No commode’ claims Pappu Yadav who is in jail for flouting COVID norms, complaints of mosquitoes biting him all night

OpIndia Staff -
Fearing that Pappu Yadav might become more popular and become a hero-like figure, RJD leaders are condemning this as 'drama'.
News Reports

Congress leader Ali Mehdi wishes the destruction of Israel hours after terror outfit Hamas launches massive air strikes against Jewish nation

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Congress VP's tweet wishing destruction of Israel comes at a time after the Jewish nation came under attack by the Palestinian terror organisation Hamas

Kerala nurse killed after terror group Hamas launches rocket attack in Israel

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
he Kerala nurse Soumya Santosh was on the phone with her husband when the rocket hit the apartment she was in. The wheel-chair bound lady who Soumya was taking care of was also killed during the attack.

COVID-19 vaccination: 18 states, including Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal getting a direct supply of Covaxin, says Bharat Biotech

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With the 18+ population vaccination having started from May 1, several states have sought direct supply from vaccine manufacturers to meet the rising demand

Tikri gang rape: ‘Farmer leader’ Yogendra Yadav interrogated for two hours by Police

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Along with Yogendra Yadav, Yogita Suhag, another 'activist' named in the FIR was also interrogated for three hours.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin gets a nod for phase 2 and 3 trials on 2-18 years-olds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
SEC allows Phase 2 and Phase human clinical trials for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between 2 to 18 years

Recently Popular

News Reports

Israel spy agency Mossad’s parody account pokes fun at Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker over her ‘#FreePalestine’ campaign

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker had posted a tweet calling Israel apartheid and terrorist state following the clashes at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
Read more
Entertainment

As Netizens trend #ArrestMunmunDutta, the actor apologises, says she was misinformed and did not intend to use casteist slur: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Munmun Dutta, most famously known for playing the character of 'Babita Ji in 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chasmah', today posted a statement on Twitter, apologising
Read more
News Reports

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar believes he committed a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the CM of Maharashtra: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Marathi daily Tarun Bharat said that Sharad Pawar conveyed to Sanjay Raut that he made a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the chief minister of Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Israel’s Iron Dome intercepts hundreds of rockets launched by the Palestinian terror group Hamas

OpIndia Staff -
The high-tech 'Iron Dome' is a short-range air-defence system designed to intercept rockets, artillery, and mortars. The surface-to-air missile system has been deployed by Israel Defence Forces since 2011 and has helped reduce casualties from rocket attacks against Israeli cities.
Read more
News Reports

BMC chief explains why it is not the Modi govt but the states that need to be blamed for the oxygen crisis

OpIndia Staff -
BMC chief said that mismanagement of states is responsible for the oxygen crisis and increased number of SOS calls
Read more
News Reports

Cartoonist gets Twitter notice for a caricature of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The cartoonist took to Twitter to share the copy of the notice he received from the legal department of the microblogging website.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,924FansLike
542,049FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com