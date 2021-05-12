Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) chief Pappu Yadav, who is currently lodged in Virpur jail for flouting COVID norms, took to Twitter on Wednesday to claim that he will expose all the ‘mafia’ around Chinese coronavirus.

वीरपुर जेल में मैं भूख हड़ताल पर हूं। न पानी है, न वाशरूम है, मेरे पांव का ऑपरेशन हुआ था, नीचे बैठ नहीं सकता, कमोड भी नहीं है।



कोरोना मरीज की सेवा करना,उनकी जान बचाना, दवा माफिया,हॉस्पिटल माफिया,ऑक्सीजन माफिया,एम्बुलेंस माफिया को बेनकाब करना ही मेरा अपराध है। मेरी लड़ाई जारी है! — Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) May 12, 2021

In a tweet, Yadav claimed that he is on a hunger strike in Virpur jail. “No water, no washroom. There has been an operation on my leg, I cannot sit down. There is no commode either,” he tweeted at around 10 AM today. He added that his only crime was that he tried to help COVID positive patients, save them while ‘exposing’ medicine mafia, hospital mafia and ambulance mafia. He added that he will continue to fight.

As per reports, he also said he was bitten by mosquitoes through the night.

Pappu Yadav alias Rajesh Ranjan has been member of Rashtriya Janata Dal where he was expelled in 2015 for ‘anti party activities after which he launched Jan Adhikar Party. He has also been member of Samajwadi Party and Lok Janshakti Party. He has been elected as Member of Parliament several times from various parties.

Meanwhile, fearing that Pappu Yadav might become more popular and become a hero-like figure, RJD leaders are condemning this as ‘drama’. It is because of this fear that neither Tejashwi Yadav nor his father Lalu Prasad Yadav have condemned Pappu Yadav’s arrest. As per DSP Town Suresh Prasad, Pappu Yadav was arrested for violating lockdown and roaming about in a car without permit.