Sunday, May 9, 2021
Home News Reports Kerala: Over 400 Christian priests booked by police for violating Covid-19 regulations at Munnar...
News Reports
Updated:

Kerala: Over 400 Christian priests booked by police for violating Covid-19 regulations at Munnar church gathering

It is alleged that after the retreat, 100 priests contracted Covid-19, and four of them died over the past few days

OpIndia Staff
Kerala Priests
Over 400 Kerala Priests booked for violating Covid norms (Representational Image)
89

As per reports, Munnar Police have registered a case in Idukki, Kerala, against over 400 Christian priests for unlawful gathering at a time when the state is facing a severe surge in Covid-19 cases. All the priests are members of CSI Church. They have been booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance.

The gathering took place in Munnar between April 13 and April 17. The annual retreat of the church violated the protocols enacted by the state government to control the Covid-19 surge in the state.

Kerala Government and District Administration were approached by one Sabu Stephen, a member of CSI Church, against the gathering. However, CSI Church claimed that there was no violation during the retreat.

Based on the preliminary inquiry, the police said that the gathering violated the protocols. The Circle Inspector said, “At the time of the event, only 100 people were allowed for indoor and up to 200 for outdoor events. Based on the inputs from Devikulam Tehsildar, we have registered a case.”

Stephen, in his complaint, alleged that after the retreat, 100 priests contracted Covid-19, and four of them died over the past few days. On the other hand, CSI Church claimed only 20 contracted the disease, but it was not linked to the retreat that took place in Munnar.

The annual retreat that allegedly killed four priests

As per reports, the annual retreat took place between April 13 and April 17. The priests had travelled to Munnar from LMS Church in Thiruvananthapuram in a bus. Rev Bijumon, 52, the vicar of CSI church, Kazhukode, near Vattappara, passed away due to COVID on April 29. Rev Shine B Raj, 43, the vicar of CSI church, Punnakkamugal, near Thirumala, lost his battle to COVID on May 4. Many infected priests are currently undergoing treatment at Dr Somervell CSI Medical College Hospital at Karakonam, while some are home quarantined.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Patanjali was the first Indian company to publish a research paper on the new Covid-19 drug approved by DCGI: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Patanjali had published a research paper on use of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose for Covid-19 treatment in March 2020
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta files a complaint with the police on targeted persecution of its party workers

OpIndia Staff -
Dasgupta in his complaint to the police mentioned on record the names of all 260 victims, some of whom have been unable to return home after the TMC goons unleashed violence post their victory in the state.

Netizens call out actor Sonu Sood’s claims of arranging for plasma, bed for COVID patients

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After multiple media reports and social media posts on how Sonu Sood was helping out migrants go back home last year amid the nationwide lockdown, Sood had written an autobiography, 'I am no no messiah'.

Here is how The Lancet used dubious sources to blame Modi Govt for the Covid crisis

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Following the abrogation of Article 370, The Lancet had issued a strong condemnation of the Indian Government.

Indian diaspora protests against West Bengal post-poll violence in UK, Canada, Australia and United States

Media OpIndia Staff -
"The State machinery is failing the people of West Bengal as the Hindus are subjected to killings, rapes, and exodus from their homeland," a protestor said.

Prashant Kishor to fire 85 percent of his IPAC staff after Bengal election victory, may start a political career in Bihar: Report

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Only the core 100-150 people will be retained to carry out political strategising work that Prashant Kishor ked IPAC does.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Meet AAP’s ‘Delhi ke Nirmata’: Who is Navneet Kalra, the businessman on the run after oxygen hoarding scandal was busted

OpIndia Staff -
Oxygen Concentrators have been found at Khan Chacha, Nege & Ju bar and Town Hall restaurants in Delhi, all owned by Navneet Kalra
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal govt expels 7 journalists from Whatsapp group after report critical of govt handling of oxygen crisis, senior journalists keep mum

OpIndia Staff -
The Arvind Kejriwal government has been the darling of the media for a long time but it seems to want absolute devotion
Read more
News Reports

Comedian Sanket Bhosale who had featured in ad mocking Rahul Gandhi booked for violating Covid-19 norms in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
A week after the vandalism by the Congress workers in Mumbai, the Congress-led Punjab government has now booked comedian Sanket Bhosale, the actor featured in the advertisement, on the pretext of violating Covid-19 regulations during his wedding.
Read more
News Reports

‘Dominance of one religious group cannot prevent religious celebrations of other’, says Madras HC after local Muslims object to Hindu procession

OpIndia Staff -
The Madras High court concluded that similar acts of 'resistance' by other religious groups would result in loss of lives, destruction of properties, riots, religious fights and chaos.
Read more
World

Chinese research paper, published 6 years ago by Chinese military backed authors, discussed weaponising Coronavirus: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
A 2015 research paper by Chinese scientists reveals nefarious plans to weaponise the SARS Coronavirus against the world.
Read more
News Reports

Subramaniam Swamy calls S Jaishankar a ‘waiter’ and says he tested positive for COVID: Netizens fume, EAM clarifies

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy stoked controversy after he targeted Dr S Jaishankar by referring to him as a 'waiter' and claiming he was COVID positive
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,882FansLike
540,364FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com