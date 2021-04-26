Monday, April 26, 2021
Home Sports Cricket 'Liberals' express unhappiness over Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donating to PM Cares Fund, spread...
SportsCricketNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Liberals’ express unhappiness over Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donating to PM Cares Fund, spread lies to claim his donation is wasted

Arjun Namboothiri, an ESPN journalist based in Bengaluru, was quick to utilize his verified check mark on Twitter to baselessly allege that the PM Cares Fund is somehow "mismanaged".

OpIndia Staff
'Liberals' express unhappiness over Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donating to PM Cares Fund, spread lies to claim his donation is wasted
Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders appeals for the wicket of Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals during match 12 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 30th September 2020. Photo by: Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI
0

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins took to Twitter today in order to announce his donation of 50,000 Australian Dollars to the PM Cares Fund specifically for the purchase of oxygen supplies. “India is a country I’ve come to love dearly over the years and the people here are some of the warmest and kindest I’ve ever met. To know so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly,” the Kolkata Knight Riders star wrote in his post.

Even though the reactions to this announcement were overwhelmingly positive, some liberals on Twitter couldn’t resist the urge of throwing political shade at Pat Cummins in the form of ungrateful snarky replies. From ESPN journalists to online movie critics, liberals in all forms couldn’t simply accept Cummins’ grateful donation without a fuming repudiation of the PM Cares Fund, a fund specifically created for combating COVID-19.

The fuming Liberal reaction to Pat’s donation

Arjun Namboothiri, an ESPN journalist based in Bengaluru, was quick to utilize his verified check mark on Twitter to baselessly allege that the PM Cares Fund is somehow “mismanaged”. Not only that, Namboothiri then went on to link a Google Doc, ungratefully asking Cummins to donate to organizations listed in the Google doc, instead of the PM Cares Fund.

The ESPN journalist later deleted his baseless allegations, however a screenshot of the same was saved for posteriority.

Source: Twitter

Another Liberal, trying to conceal his inner anguish by writing “such a heartwarming gesture” proceeded to link so-called “deserving, authentic movements” where he thinks Pat Cummins should actually donate. Another example of ungratefulness.

A self-identified Congress supporter informed Pat Cummins that his generosity is “immensely appreciated” but he has given it to the “wrong hands”. Then the person baselessly claims that the PM Cares Fund is “mainly used for winning elections”.

Saif Alam, a self-described “unapologetic Muslim” from Mumbai and founder of a Non-Profit smugly writes, “Hey Pat, could have donated to my cause, PM cares doesn’t care.”

Another user on Twitter quite rudely and ungratefully refused to accept Pat Cummins’ donation.

Pearl Shah, some sort of influencer on Twitter, thanked Cummins for the “nice gesture” but questioned the funds going to PM Cares Fund instead of a so-called “genuine charity”.

Another Twitter user, who incidentally is a supporter of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, the team Cummins plays for, wrote off Cummins’s donation as a “noble intention wasted”. The user then claims that Cummins contribution will end up “buying West Bengal MLAs” without any basis in fact.

Abijit Ganguly, a liberal stand-up comic, actually tried to forcefully request Cummins to donate to other charities that are “accountable”, instead of the supposedly unaccountable PM Cares Fund.

Sucharita Tyagi, a small YouTuber who reviews movies and somehow is verified on Twitter, also felt the need of making her sentiments known by urging Cummins to not donate to the PM Cares Fund. She later deleted her tweet.

Source: Twitter

The writing on the wall is clear, it appears that liberals seem to have no concept of national solidarity, and cannot look past political differences in order to deal with the pandemic. The message from Pat Cummins was pure, genuinely seeking to help out a country which he has visited multiple times over the years.

Pat Cummins also called upon fellow cricketers to donate and help out India during this coronavirus pandemic. It is sad to witness that non-Indians can look past differences in order to help India as a common good, however our fellow liberal Indians can not.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPat Cummins PM Cares Fund
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

All you need to know about the Big Basket data breach: Hackers allegedly release data of 20 million Big Basket users for free

Anurag -
On April 25, a hacker group identified as ShinyHunters allegedly released data of 20 million Big Basket users for free on a hacker forum.
News Reports

NDTV’s ‘charlatan’ Harvard ‘Covid expert’ who claimed 5 M people will die in India by August not an infectious disease expert: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Eric Feigl-Ding was warned 'many times' to stop promoting himself as someone equipped with 'specialised knowledge'.

Vaccinating billions needs a robust global supply chain of raw materials. Read how a US embargo creates multi-fold problems

Editor's picks Anurag -
Over 9,000 materials from 300 suppliers from 30 nations are sourced by vaccine manufacturers to manufacture vaccines.

TN govt allows Sterlite Copper to open Thoothukudi plant for four months to produce only medical oxygen

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The decision was taken following an all-party meet chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the secretariat in Chennai on Monday.

Coronavirus: Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donates to PM CARES Fund for oxygen supplies, urges other cricketers to do same

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
Pat Cummins donated AUD 50,000 which amounts to little over INR 29 lakhs

Joy, then embarrassment: Why Indian liberal class is so fond of US politicians and how their uncritical adoration led to massive loss of face

Media K Bhattacharjee -
Indian liberals hailed the election of US President Joe Biden to the White House as the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Recently Popular

Government and Policy

Arvind Kejriwal set up only 1 out of 8 oxygen plants for which Modi govt sanctioned funds through PM CARES in December 2020: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi HC slammed both the Delhi government and the central government due to the oxygen crisis in the National Capital.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 150 crore on ads in the first 3 months of 2021, RTI reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP government spent an average of Rs 1.67 crore daily on ads and publicity amid the second wave of coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Fact-Check: Does Kejriwal’s ad now appear on PornHub? Netizens declare it ‘shocking if true!’

Anurag -
A screenshot of Kejriwal's ad playing on Pornhub is making rounds on Twitter. However, our investigation showed it was fake.
Read more
Media

Purported letter by Times Now employees accuses channel of going soft on Kejriwal due to ads, channel rubbishes letter as malicious

OpIndia Staff -
Employees at Times Now have written to Times Group MD Vineet Jain to register their anguish about the coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi.
Read more
Social Media

From calling COVID pandemic a hoax to sharing unrelated image of burning pyres to panic mongering: Here are some tweets Govt of India got...

OpIndia Staff -
Government of India on Saturday asked Twitter to remove such problematic posts from its platform, lest it lead to a dangerous situation.
Read more
Opinions

What does an Indian liberal do with the money they get for writing tragedy porn?

Abhishek Banerjee -
How many European parliaments are discussing how to help India during the Covid-19 crisis like they supposedly did for “farmers” of Punjab?
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,139FansLike
533,240FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com