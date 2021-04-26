Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins took to Twitter today in order to announce his donation of 50,000 Australian Dollars to the PM Cares Fund specifically for the purchase of oxygen supplies. “India is a country I’ve come to love dearly over the years and the people here are some of the warmest and kindest I’ve ever met. To know so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly,” the Kolkata Knight Riders star wrote in his post.

Even though the reactions to this announcement were overwhelmingly positive, some liberals on Twitter couldn’t resist the urge of throwing political shade at Pat Cummins in the form of ungrateful snarky replies. From ESPN journalists to online movie critics, liberals in all forms couldn’t simply accept Cummins’ grateful donation without a fuming repudiation of the PM Cares Fund, a fund specifically created for combating COVID-19.

The fuming Liberal reaction to Pat’s donation

Arjun Namboothiri, an ESPN journalist based in Bengaluru, was quick to utilize his verified check mark on Twitter to baselessly allege that the PM Cares Fund is somehow “mismanaged”. Not only that, Namboothiri then went on to link a Google Doc, ungratefully asking Cummins to donate to organizations listed in the Google doc, instead of the PM Cares Fund.

The ESPN journalist later deleted his baseless allegations, however a screenshot of the same was saved for posteriority.

Source: Twitter

Another Liberal, trying to conceal his inner anguish by writing “such a heartwarming gesture” proceeded to link so-called “deserving, authentic movements” where he thinks Pat Cummins should actually donate. Another example of ungratefulness.

Hi Pat! Such a heartwarming gesture!



Here is a list of deserving, authentic movements that are fighting covid in India. Please consider donating to one of them instead. https://t.co/Vf4VuuR68v — Nitin Sundar (@knittins) April 26, 2021

A self-identified Congress supporter informed Pat Cummins that his generosity is “immensely appreciated” but he has given it to the “wrong hands”. Then the person baselessly claims that the PM Cares Fund is “mainly used for winning elections”.

Your generosity is immensely appreciated @patcummins30 But you’ve given it to the wrong hands. #PMCaresFund is a private, unaudited fund. It was made in the backdrop of #COVID19 but mainly used for winning elections.



Anyone contesting me come with an audited report of the same. https://t.co/oHFo04naDT — Silvester Clifford ✋ (@silvestercliff) April 26, 2021

Saif Alam, a self-described “unapologetic Muslim” from Mumbai and founder of a Non-Profit smugly writes, “Hey Pat, could have donated to my cause, PM cares doesn’t care.”

Hey Pat, could have donated to my cause, PM cares doesn’t care. https://t.co/Hqme8n67gW — Adv. Saif Alam (@Advsaifalam) April 26, 2021

Another user on Twitter quite rudely and ungratefully refused to accept Pat Cummins’ donation.

Keep that 50$ with you. Its of no use to people if you choose PMCARES.



Thanks for the concern. https://t.co/hGvKPsnjAy — 𑀢𑀫𑀺𑀵𑁆 𑀘𑀼𑀢𑀸𑀓𑀭𑁆 | Cʜɪᴇғ SG (@tamizhsudhakar) April 26, 2021

Pearl Shah, some sort of influencer on Twitter, thanked Cummins for the “nice gesture” but questioned the funds going to PM Cares Fund instead of a so-called “genuine charity”.

What a nice gesture. But I wish it wasn’t the unaudited PMcares fund and a genuine charity. https://t.co/uAY6I7TdMy — Pearl Shah (@PearlShah) April 26, 2021

Another Twitter user, who incidentally is a supporter of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, the team Cummins plays for, wrote off Cummins’s donation as a “noble intention wasted”. The user then claims that Cummins contribution will end up “buying West Bengal MLAs” without any basis in fact.

PM cares fund🤦

A noble intention wasted.

Cummins contributed for Covid resources but it ended up buying WestBengal MLAs https://t.co/tWDSYmWE1b — Mubassir #KKR💜 (@its_mubassir_) April 26, 2021

Abijit Ganguly, a liberal stand-up comic, actually tried to forcefully request Cummins to donate to other charities that are “accountable”, instead of the supposedly unaccountable PM Cares Fund.

Thank you Pat. You’re a great guy. Just that don’t put the money in PM Cares. Repeated RTIs have led to the open announcement that it’s not accountable to anyone and any funds allocation won’t be disclosed. Pls donate to any of the other numerous charities that are accountable. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) April 26, 2021

Sucharita Tyagi, a small YouTuber who reviews movies and somehow is verified on Twitter, also felt the need of making her sentiments known by urging Cummins to not donate to the PM Cares Fund. She later deleted her tweet.

Source: Twitter

The writing on the wall is clear, it appears that liberals seem to have no concept of national solidarity, and cannot look past political differences in order to deal with the pandemic. The message from Pat Cummins was pure, genuinely seeking to help out a country which he has visited multiple times over the years.

Pat Cummins also called upon fellow cricketers to donate and help out India during this coronavirus pandemic. It is sad to witness that non-Indians can look past differences in order to help India as a common good, however our fellow liberal Indians can not.