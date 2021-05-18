Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Rajasthan: Congress leader assaults hospital employee, gets violent after the director could not attend her call

In a video that has now gone viral, Gupta can be seen grabbing the hospital receptionist by her collar to pull her out of her cabin and pushing the medical staff who tried to intervene.

Congress leader Bina Gupta manhandles hospital staff
The frontline warriors in India are not just putting up a fight against the Chinese virus, but are also battling some rogue politicians. In yet another incident of a politician creating a ruckus at a Covid care facility, Congress leader Bina Gupta, who is the chairperson of the municipal council in Alwar was caught on camera physically abusing a hospital staff member on duty.

In a video that has now gone viral, Gupta can be seen grabbing the hospital receptionist by her collar to pull her out of her cabin and pushing the medical staff who tried to intervene. The incident was reported at Harish Hospital in Alwar where the Congress leader barged in as the staff allegedly could not attend her call.

The Congress worker not just bullied the staff but also threatened to shut down the hospital. 

As per reports, Bina Gupta had called up the private hospital’s director to speak with him as her acquaintance was admitted in his hospital. However, as the doctor was on duty and could not attend her call, Gupta along with other Congress party workers gatecrashed the hospital and misbehaved with the medical staff.

The Alwar Police Station was alerted immediately and reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

Undeniably upset with the incident, the director of the hospital made it clear that for a doctor treating the Covid-19 patients is a priority. He stated that he keeps his phone on silent while attending to patients. “If the Congress leader wants us to stop the treatment, we will discharge the patient immediately,” he added. 

Congress leaders being violent with healthcare workers

This is not the first incident of a Congress leader manhandling the frontline warriors.

We had earlier reported how a Congress MLA PC Sharma and former corporator Guddu Chauhan, had heckled and humiliated a nodal officer on duty in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. 

In the entire episode which was caught on camera, the duo was seen manhandling JP Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Yogendra Shrivastav shortly after which the doctor had tendered his resignation.

In another incident, Nagpur Congress corporator Bunty Shelke along with Maharashtra INC Chief Nana Patole had stormed into Nagpur’s Municipality Corporation’s office threatening and misbehaving with the employees.

In the presence of the Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole, Shelke claimed that the workers ‘deserve to be burned down’ for their incompetence.

