Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Congress corporator accompanied by Maha INC chief threatens govt employees, says they deserve to be ‘burned down’

In the presence of the Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole, Shelke claimed that the Municipal Commission staffers ‘deserve to be burned down’ for their incompetence.

OpIndia Staff
As the health crisis tightens its grip around Maharashtra, the MVA leaders are seen causing disruption and intimidating the frontline warriors. 

In the latest incident as reported by Times Now, Nagpur Congress corporator Bunty Shelke along with Maharashtra INC Chief Nana Patole stormed into Nagpur’s Municipality Corporation’s office threatening and misbehaving with the employees. Citing inefficiency of the employees as the reason for his violent behavior, Shelke went ahead to make a dastardly statement. 

In the presence of the Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole, Shelke claimed that the workers ‘deserve to be burned down’ for their incompetence. 

Whether or not any action will be taken against the Congress corporator for his misbehavior and alleged attempt to disrupt work at such critical times is to be seen. 

Last week a Shiv Sena corporator from Mumbai’s suburbs was seen creating a ruckus at a Covid-19 hospital. Sandhya Doshi who was accompanied by a person with no mask was seen humiliating the hospital staff and accusing a doctor on duty for allegedly not “talking properly” to a patient she knew. 

Sonia Gandhi happy with MVA

Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi praised the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for its ‘professional and transparent handling’ of the coronavirus crisis. 

She expressed satisfaction over the performance of the MVA informed Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat.

Maharashtra’s health infrastructure crumbles

Maharashtra has reported 66,358 new coronavirus cases and 895 fatalities on Tuesday taking the total death toll to 66,179. 

In a distressing event, an ambulance was found ferrying 22 dead bodies of Covid patients stashed one above the other from a hospital to the crematorium in Ambajogai in the Beed district of Maharashtra. 

Also, the condition of the state’s health infrastructure is worsening by the day. Thane district of Maharashtra reported yet another case of hospital fire in the wee hours of Wednesday. 3 patients are said to have succumbed after the fire engulfed the hospital.

Several hospitals in Maharashtra have reported recent fire incidents, killing dozens of people. Last week, fire in a Virar hospital had killed 13 persons, a day after leakage in oxygen tanker took 23 lives at a hospital in Nashik.

