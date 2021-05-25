Ashok Lahoty, BJP MLA from Sanganer and the ex-mayor of Jaipur has written a letter to the police commissioner, Jaipur on May 24 demanding reason for forcefully shutting speakers in all Hindu temples located in Sanganer, Jaipur while allowing other religious institutions in the area to make use of the same.

Lahoty took to Twitter to announce the latest development in his constituency and also shared the letter sent by him to the police department.

His Tweet read, “Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot under the guise of lockdown has forcefully shut aartis being conducted on loudspeaker in the Hindu temples of Bhankrota, Sanganer area whereas prayers done 5 times a day on loudspeaker in the other religious institution opposite to the temples has been allowed. People will not tolerate this.”

Lahoty, in his letter, called out the hypocrisy of the government and the administration. He mentioned that if this rule has been implemented due to the lockdown then it should be followed by all the religious institutions.

The Sanganer MLA stated that in the ward number 65 of Bhankrota in his constituency, there are several Hindu temples which have been ordered not to use loudspeakers for daily Aarti by the local police. However ‘other’ religious places just opposite to them use loudspeakers for prayers 5 times a day, without any intervention by local authorities.

Ashok Lahoty’s letter. Image Source: Twitter

He urged the police to ban the use of loudspeakers in other religious institutions as well in the area. Lahoty asserted that the implementation of government orders should be equal for all, and if the authorities do not stop all loudspeakers in the area, irrespective of religion, then the Hindu temples will also start using loudspeakers.

Professor and Minister complaint about azaan being played on loudspeakers in UP

There have been numerous controversies around mosques playing Azaan through loudspeakers. Professor Sangita Srivastava of Allahabad Central University had complained to the District Magistrate, the Commissioner of Police, and other officials in March about the Azaan played on loudspeakers at a mosque near her residence.

She had said that the sound of Azan disrupted her sleep early in the morning that in turn affected her work throughout the day. The Azaan on loudspeakers did not stop ever after her complaint. However, the management committee of the mosque concerned reportedly changed the direction of one of the two loudspeakers and reduced their volume.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs Anand Swarup Shukla too had earlier written to Ballia District Magistrate saying that the volume of loudspeakers at mosques should be fixed according to court orders.