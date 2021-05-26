Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Rajasthan: Police officer sacked reportedly for challaning Congress MLA aide Munshi Khan who travelled with two pillion riders

A war of words erupted between public representative Munshi Khan and the head constable, the video of which went viral on social media websites.

OpIndia Staff
A police officer has been reportedly sacked by the Rajasthan government for challaning the husband of the Taranagar Municipal chairperson, who travelled with two pillion riders. It is alleged that local Congress MLA Narendra Budania is involved in the dismissal of the police officer.

Earlier yesterday, a video of a brawl between the police officer and the local leader had surfaced on the internet. The police officer had challaned the political leader, the husband of Taranagar Municipal Council chairperson for riding without helmet and proper documents.

According to the reports, the husband and the father-in-law of Taranagar Municipal Council chairperson Priyanka Bano were travelling to participate in a program for the distribution of Kadha when they were caught by the police officer. The head constable Vijendra Singh challaned the duo for defying the coronavirus lockdown and seized their bike. A war of words erupted between public representative Munshi Khan and the head constable, the video of which went viral on social media websites.

Following the brawl, the public representative, along with his supporters met Congress MLA Narendra Budania and demanded action against the police officer and his associates. All the councillors reportedly threatened to resign en masse if no action was taken against the police officers. Following his demand, the Churu SP attached the head constable to police lines on Sunday evening.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

