Self-styled spiritual leader who is currently serving his time in Jodhpur jail has tested positive for COVID-19. After complaining of uneasiness and breathlessness, he has been shifted to the emergency ward of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

The 84-year-old who tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday was rushed to the hospital after his SPO2 levels dropped below 90%.

Allegedly a large number of his supporters rushed to the hospital where he is being treated. Police forces have been deployed outside the hospital to control the mob.

Reports suggest that Asaram’s health has been deteriorating and was admitted to the hospital in February as well.

Arrested on charges of rape

Asaram was arrested in 2013 on charges of raping a minor. He has also been accused of murder. In April 2018, he was convicted of rape. He has been accused of rape of a 16-year-old girl at his ashram in Manai village in Jodhpur. The girl, who hails from Shahjahanpur in UP had accused that Asaram had called her to his premises and raped her on the night of August 15, 2013.

Asaram is also accused on other rape charges against him filed by two sisters in Gujrat separately. His son Narayan Sai is also accused of rape and illegal confinement in the cases. Over the years, many witnesses and key persons related to Asaram’s case have been reportedly attacked and some have gone missing.

COVID situation in Rajasthan

The state of Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded 16,815 new coronavirus cases and 17,022 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government is asking for funds from social workers, public representatives, donors and other sections of the society to carry out free vaccination of people above 18 years of age.

Approval has been given for a new bank account- Raj CMRF COVID VACCINATION ACCOUNT–for this purpose.

Claiming that the funds will be used for free immunisation, the CM urged the contributors to transfer the support amount by cash, cheque or electronically.