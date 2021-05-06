Thursday, May 6, 2021
Home News Reports Rajasthan: Rape convict self-styled godman Asaram in ICU for COVID treatment, oxygen levels drop
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: Rape convict self-styled godman Asaram in ICU for COVID treatment, oxygen levels drop

Asaram was arrested in 2013 on charges of raping a minor. He has also been accused of murder. In April 2018, he was convicted of rape.

Akshita Bhadauria
Asaram Bapu admitted to hospital for COVID-19 treatment
1

Self-styled spiritual leader who is currently serving his time in Jodhpur jail has tested positive for COVID-19. After complaining of uneasiness and breathlessness, he has been shifted to the emergency ward of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

The 84-year-old who tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday was rushed to the hospital after his SPO2 levels dropped below 90%. 

Allegedly a large number of his supporters rushed to the hospital where he is being treated. Police forces have been deployed outside the hospital to control the mob. 

Reports suggest that Asaram’s health has been deteriorating and was admitted to the hospital in February as well.

Arrested on charges of rape

Asaram was arrested in 2013 on charges of raping a minor. He has also been accused of murder. In April 2018, he was convicted of rape. He has been accused of rape of a 16-year-old girl at his ashram in Manai village in Jodhpur. The girl, who hails from Shahjahanpur in UP had accused that Asaram had called her to his premises and raped her on the night of August 15, 2013.

Asaram is also accused on other rape charges against him filed by two sisters in Gujrat separately. His son Narayan Sai is also accused of rape and illegal confinement in the cases. Over the years, many witnesses and key persons related to Asaram’s case have been reportedly attacked and some have gone missing.

COVID situation in Rajasthan

The state of Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded 16,815 new coronavirus cases and 17,022 recoveries. 

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government is asking for funds from social workers, public representatives, donors and other sections of the society to carry out free vaccination of people above 18 years of age. 

Approval has been given for a new bank account- Raj CMRF COVID VACCINATION ACCOUNT–for this purpose.

Claiming that the funds will be used for free immunisation, the CM urged the contributors to transfer the support amount by cash, cheque or electronically. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsasaram, asaram coronavirus, asaram bapu
Akshita Bhadauria

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rajasthan: Rape convict self-styled godman Asaram in ICU for COVID treatment, oxygen levels drop

Akshita Bhadauria -
Asaram was arrested in 2013 on charges of raping a minor. He has also been accused of murder. In April 2018, he was convicted of rape.
News Reports

Punjab: Farmer unions to take to streets, open up closed shops to ‘protest’ against lockdown announced to control COVID crisis

OpIndia Staff -
32 farmer unions to protest against COVID curbs and take to streets of Punjab to defy lockdown.

After delaying India and South Africa’s proposal for months, USA to finally support TRIPs waiver on Covid vaccines at WTO

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
It was India and South Africa wo had brought a proposal at the WTO to lift IP restrictions for Covid vaccines and medicines. The proposal has been repeatedly blocked by the US, UK and EU.

Bangladeshi Maulvi blames Yati Narsinghanand for Covid crisis in India, claims conversion to Islam only solution

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Only reciting Kalma and converting to Islam is the only solution to COVID crisis in India, claims Bangladeshi maulvi in viral video

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief and former Union Minister Ajit Singh succumbs to Covid-19

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chaudhary Ajit Singh was son of former Indian Prime Minister and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh

Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha defies logic while giving calculations on cryogenic tanks and medical oxygen

News Reports Nirwa Mehta -
One feels that if Aam Aadmi Party leaders focus on resolving the oxygen crisis instead of overusing their tiny brain it for absurd calculations, it could perhaps save a few lives.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Out of control’ Chinese rocket falling back on Earth and no one knows where it is going to crash: Details

OpIndia Staff -
After launching space station hub, China's Long March 5B is doing 27,600km/h in failing orbit, with eventual crash site unknown.
Read more
News Reports

Birbhum SP denies reports of rape of polling agents in Bengal’s post-poll violence

OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal post-poll violence: TMC goons attack BSF jawans, set their homes on fire, Network 18 journalist reveals

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had demonised the central paramilitary forces. She had even urged the party supporters to 'gherao' them during elections.
Read more
News Reports

Banished by Twitter and Facebook, former US President Donald Trump launches his own communications platform

OpIndia Staff -
Trump's senior advisor Jason Miller additionally informed that this is not the social media platform they talked about and that the plans to launch the same remain intact.
Read more
News Reports

Assam BJP disbands its minority cell after failing to make inroads in the Muslim-dominated areas in assembly elections

OpIndia Staff -
BJP said that the party has won fewer votes than the 20-member booth committees present in the minority dominated areas in Assam
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,757FansLike
538,004FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com