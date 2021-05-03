Monday, May 3, 2021
Home News Reports Rajasthan: 1,500 ventilators received under PM CARES Fund lying unopened since 10 months, says...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: 1,500 ventilators received under PM CARES Fund lying unopened since 10 months, says report

As per doctors, Rajasthan is currently in need of 1,000 ventilators.

OpIndia Staff
1500 ventilators received through PM CARES Fund lying unused in Rajasthan
10

In Congress-ruled Rajasthan, 1,500 ventilators received under the PM CARES Fund are lying unused and unopened. These ventilators were received over ten months back. A Dainik Bhaskar report states that of these 1,500 ventilators, 230 are faulty but even amid the raging Chinese coronavirus pandemic, these ventilators have not been repaired and put to use.

As of now, 6,33,951 people have tested positive for Chinese coronavirus in Rajasthan of which 1,89,178 are active cases. 4,558 people have lost their lives in Rajasthan due to COVID till now.

The report says that in Jodhpur, of the 100 ventilators received under PM CARES Fund, not a single one was put to use. After state capital Jaipur, Jodhpur tops the state in number of deaths due to COVID. The 100 ventilators received are faulty but they have not been repaired.

Similarly in Jaipur’s SMS Medical College, 50 ventilators were installed in February this year in an ICU. However, these were put to use for the first time only few days back. 18 other ventilators here are not working since past 6 months. Similarly, other ventilators in other medical colleges are also faulty.

In Kota, medical colleges were given 138 ventilators. Of these, 65 were either not installed or they were removed as they were reportedly faulty. Udaipur got 95 ventilators, which stayed in a store house for a year. Of these, 22 were installed but they kept switching off. Finally on April 5, 2021, 32 were updated.

According to Vaibhav Galriya, Medical Health Secretary, the state government is utilising all installed ventilators. Some ventilators received from Central government are not yet installed and the state government is talks with the installation company and a team is assigned to install the ventilators.

As per doctors, Rajasthan is currently in need of 1,000 more ventilators.

Unused PM CARES ventilators in Jharkhand

In April, 2021, it was reported that 60 ventilators procured under the PM CARES Fund were lying unused. The ventilators were covered in cloth, boxed and gathering dust. As of now, Jharkhand has 2,44,472 total coronavirus cases of which 58,519 are active cases.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsventilators rajasthan, rajasthan pm cares fund, pm cares fund
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rajasthan: 1,500 ventilators received under PM CARES Fund lying unopened since 10 months, says report

OpIndia Staff -
As per doctors, Rajasthan is currently in need of 1,000 more ventilators.
News Reports

Assam voters reject anti-CAA agenda: 3 new parties formed against the amendment fail to make a mark in elections, win only 1 seat

Raju Das -
Three new parties Asom Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal and Anchalik Gana Morcha were formed in Assam on anti-CAA agenda

Congress celebrates as it concedes 16 seats to BJP, 27 to TMC in West Bengal and scores a big fat zero

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While the Congress party was celebrating the win of TMC, it forgot to realise that it itself suffered the loss most due to TMC only

As Mamata Banerjee appears set to win big, here are 6 things that went wrong for the BJP

Editor's picks K Bhattacharjee -
Mamata Banerjee is well on her way to registering a thumping victory for the Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal Elections 2021.

Exclusive: Oxygen refilling station owner harassed by Delhi govt, says officials sealed station, seized cylinders and detained employees

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Owner of a oxygen cylinder refilling station in Delhi alleged that government officials sealed his station and harassed his staff

Demography is destiny indeed, but Assam shows the way: What Bengal BJP can learn from Assam

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Hindi consolidation happened in Assam but not in West Bengal, thereby resulting in a devastating defeat for the BJP.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Adar Poonawalla’s factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out after facing threats from the most powerful men in India
Read more
Media

Times of India passes off an anti-Modi paid article as a news item, removes the story when called out: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The advertisement which was passed off as a news article was an opinion piece written by Devlina Chakravarty in the Times of India
Read more
Politics

Prashant Kishor announces he is quitting his career as political strategist, expresses desire to pursue an alternate career

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Kishor in an interview to NDTV said he will be handing over I-PAC to his colleagues to pursue something else in life.
Read more
News Reports

BJP office in Arambagh burnt to ashes by suspected TMC goons, violence erupts in Beliaghata as trends show TMC landslide

OpIndia Staff -
Trends that have come in so far in the counting process shows a decisive victory for TMC. TMC was ahead in 208 seats
Read more
Opinions

Demography is destiny indeed, but Assam shows the way: What Bengal BJP can learn from Assam

K Bhattacharjee -
Hindi consolidation happened in Assam but not in West Bengal, thereby resulting in a devastating defeat for the BJP.
Read more
News Reports

LIVE UPDATES: Mamata Banerjee loses to Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram, Himanta Biswa Sarma wins by from Jalukbari

OpIndia Staff -
Live updates on high octane state assembly elections.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,612FansLike
536,134FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com