Monday, May 24, 2021
Home News Reports Indian business magnate Rakesh Jhunjhunwala hails PM Modi's fiscal policies, gives 9 out of...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Indian business magnate Rakesh Jhunjhunwala hails PM Modi’s fiscal policies, gives 9 out of 10 to his economic management

Considering the repercussions of the pandemic to be temporary, Jhunjhunwala said that the market situation will witness an improvement from July that is with the receding of the second wave of the pandemic.

OpIndia Staff
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, High net worth investor and proprietary trader
108

In a candid interview with senior journalist Prabhu Chawla, Indian business magnate Rakesh Jhunjhunwala disapproved of the media’s sentimental evaluation and asserted a positive outlook for India’s economy. 

Chawla spoke to Jhunjhunwala on a wide range of issues including investment, growth rate, GDP insisting that India is currently facing a grave economic crisis. However, investor Jhunjhunwala shot down all his worries and predicted a 10% growth for the current financial year.

Market to get better from July

Considering the repercussions of the pandemic to be temporary, Jhunjhunwala said that the market situation will witness an improvement from July that is with the receding of the second wave of the pandemic.

Chawla, however, throughout the interaction insinuated that the economic management continues to remain poor with unemployment on a rise, decline in demand and loss of purchasing power. 

In what seemed like an attempt to dissuade any positive sentiments, Chawla in a perplexed tone remarked that when people are fighting a pandemic, losing their loved ones, no money in their pockets and bodies floating in the river, how is the stock market doing well?

To this Jhunjhunwala replied that markets work on reality and not on sentiments. Visibly upset by the fear psychosis created by the media, Jhunjhunwala reiterated the GST collections which stood at Rs 1.41 lakh crore in April and visible rise in income of all the big companies of the country has increased in the last 3-4 quarters. 

Chawla insinuates market manipulation

Chawla in an attempt to understand the positive sentiments shown by the investors made an allegation that there might be an invisible hand to keep the market floating. He also asked how the market and companies are performing well despite job loss. To this Jhunjhunwala disregarded his suspicion calling it bogus and said that investments are made on future growth predictions which seem promising. 

Confident of positive economic growth

Assuring that the economy of the country is far from sinking, Jhunjhunwala giving a score of 9 out of 10 for the Centre’s economic management, also lauded the government’s efforts of introducing major reforms in the agricultural, mining, labor and power sectors, the effect of which will be seen later. 

In a sharp rebuttal to Chawla’s claim of people not having money in their pockets, Jhunjhunwala was quick to remind him of the digitization which has made it possible for even the poorest to have a bank account and transfer money within 30 minutes as opposed to hefty money transfer chargers made 20 years ago to transfer money which took 7 days to reach the recipient. 

Adamant on his predictions, Jhunjhunwala said the GDP growth is in the right direction. He also expressed that the Modi government which still seems to be socialist should act as a capitalist. The veteran investor believes that the only way to get rid of poverty is growth which will, in turn, allow wealth creation.

Media and fear psychosis  

Ending the interaction on a sarcastic note, Jhunjhunwala said that the media has found just another “opportunity” amidst the pandemic to hit at the government despite them doing a good job. He also urged the media, especially India Today to run one story guiding people on how to fight the pandemic rather than portraying the pandemic as an ‘all has been lost’ situation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrakesh jhunjhunwala prabhu chawla, rakesh jhunjhunwala interview, rakesh jhunjhunwala
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After maligning the Kumbh Mela, read how propagandists at Alt News, ‘journalists’ are defending mass gathering at farmer protests

K Bhattacharjee -
Barkha Dutt condemned the ongoing 'farmer protests' and also spoke out against the opposition parties supporting them.
OpIndia Explains

Landomus group appeals to PM to invest USD 500 Billion in India through an ad, here’s what we know about the strange company

Anurag -
The company is so obscure, that it has zero internet footprints. The only news about Landomus group are about the bizarre ad it put up in today's leading daily.

Indian business magnate Rakesh Jhunjhunwala hails PM Modi’s fiscal policies, gives 9 out of 10 to his economic management

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala predicts a 10% growth for the current financial year., says GDP growth on the right track.

India Today, Hindustan Times, others water down radical Sikh extremism, refer to Khalistan Tiger Force members as ‘activists’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar has been involved in several terrorist acts in India including bomb blasts.

Sun Halo: Rainbow ring spotted around the sun in the Bengaluru sky. Read what it means

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
A ring of rainbow forms around the Sun through a phenomenon called Halo that happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere.

Uttar Pradesh: Social media user Ashraf Ali arrested for threatening SDM over demolition of illegal mosque

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, five more people, Mohammad Matin Khan, Mohammad Saad, Suleiman, Farooq Ahmed Khan and Mohammad Kamil, were arrested under suspicion of creating communal unrest.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Sun Halo: Rainbow ring spotted around the sun in the Bengaluru sky. Read what it means

OpIndia Staff -
A ring of rainbow forms around the Sun through a phenomenon called Halo that happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere.
Read more
News Reports

‘Heat of the moment’: Chhattisgarh bureaucrat claims after video of him misbehaving with a youth over lockdown violations goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Ranbir Sharma, Surajpur District Collector, also instructed the police to hit the boy with the sticks after slapping him and smashing his phone.
Read more
Opinions

Twitter’s attempt to shield Congress over toolkit controversy exposes USA’s ‘regime change’ operation against Modi

K Bhattacharjee -
The conduct of Twitter has been suspect for a very long time. But of late, it has become far more apparent.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Domino’s data breach explained: Leaked data now available through search portal on the dark web, over 13TB of data leaked

Anurag -
Hackers had announced on an infamous hackers' forum that they got access to the Domino's India servers and downloaded 13 TB of data
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: Dalits in Bihar’s Purnia rendered homeless after Islamist mob attack their colony and set it on fire: All we know so far

Jhankar Mohta -
At least 13 Dalit houses were reduced to ashes after a Muslim mob surrounded the colony in Purnia and set it on fire
Read more
Social Media

Appearing semi-naked during class, sexual comments to girls: Students of Chennai’s PSBB school start online campaign against teacher

OpIndia Staff -
Students of PSBB Chennai called out one of the teachers for harassing and making sexual advances towards students. They have alleged that the school administration has been ignoring repeated complaints by students and parents.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,490FansLike
547,794FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com