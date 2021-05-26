Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Republic Bangla suspends journalist over allegations of impersonating central investigating officer and blackmailing

Republic Bangla, Bengali-language news channel, was launched by Arnab Goswami's Republic Media Network on March 07 2021.

OpIndia Staff
Republic Bangla fires a reporter involved in a criminal case
Republic TV took to Twitter to announce the suspension of a reporter on probation period with its network channel Republic Bangla, after accusations against him of impersonating investigating agency officials were brought to light.

Detailing the incident, the channel informed that a reporter named Avikesh Sengupta has been suspended from service with immediate effect as he is allegedly said to be involved in not just a case of impersonation but even kidnapping.

Republic said that on Tuesday it was brought to their notice that Sengupta face serious charges of impersonation of a public servant, fabrication of identity and kidnapping amongst others. He was not a confirmed employee of Republic Bangla and he stands suspended with effect from 25th May 2021.

A Twitter user shared the copy of an FIR filed against Sengupta on Monday for allegedly kidnapping a businessman and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore.

Citing that the organization abides by the zero-tolerance policy towards such criminal acts, a probe has been initiated into the matter.

As per the channel, Sengupta has been absconding since yesterday and has been untraceable with every attempt to establish any connection with him failing. 

Sengupta was on his probation period and not a permanent employee of Republic Bangla. 

