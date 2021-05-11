Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Home News Reports 'I will become CM one day': Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife recounts what he told...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘I will become CM one day’: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife recounts what he told her 30 years ago

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma was 17 when she first met Himanta, who was also a student at that time.

OpIndia Staff
Himanta Biswa Sarma had predicted his political fortunes 30 years ago, tells wife
Himanta Biswa Sarma with his wife (Photo Credits: Telegraph India)
159

A day after BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma swore in as the Chief Minister of Assam, his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma has revealed how he had prophesied his political fortunes 30 years ago.

While speaking to the media, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma narrated what the Assam CM had told her when they met 30 years ago. Himanta Biswa Sarma was 22 years old then while his wife was 17. On being asked what she should tell her mother about his future prospects, Himanta Biswa Sarma had remarked, “Inform your mother, I will be the Chief Minister one day.” At that time, he was just a student of Cotton College in Guwahati.

When he was sworn in on Monday as the CM of the State, Rinki Bhuyan Sarma couldn’t help but think of the prophecy he had made to her. “He was a minister for several years, but when I was watching him taking the oath as Chief Minister today (Monday), I could not believe it,” she emphasised. She was still in disbelief the previous night when he had confirmed that he was the CM designate. The couple married in May 2001 after 10 years of courtship.

Rinki Bhuyan Sarma believes her husband can resolve the issues of Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma, now 52 years old, has two children, namely Nandil and Sukanya Sarma. He has been credited for ensuring BJP’s victory in Assam.”It is always Himanta for me and our children. I cannot relate to him as the CM. It would take some time for me to feel that he is the executive head of a state…A person in public life has to face many odds and challenges but I am confident that he would solve the issues and tasks as he is a person who thinks positively both with his heart and mind besides both sides of the issues,” she highlighted.

Himanta Biswa Sarma and his leadership skills contributed to BJP’s success

Always known as an able administrator from the times when he was a minister in the previous Congress governments, Sarma’s popularity soared in the outgoing government for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic as the Health Minister, and the improvement done in roads, bridges, and other infrastructure as the PWD minister. He also held the Education, Finance, and Transformation & Development departments, and was the most visible face of the government.

He had brought several reforms to the education sector as a minister and has been presenting balanced budgets focusing both on development and social welfare as a finance minister. Due to his campaign, BJP managed to secure 60 seats in the 126 member house, besides the support of AGP and UPPL with 9 and 6 MLAs.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termshimanta biswa sarma, riniki bhuyan sarma, assam cm
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Islamist Sharjeel Usmani jumps on the BDS bandwagon: All you need to know about the movement against Israel

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Usmani has jumped on the BDS movement bandwagon and has asked people to boycott brands such as Puma and HP.
Opinions

As ‘farmer leaders’ distance themselves, Tikri gangrape incident shows the dark side of “activism”

Abhishek Banerjee -
In today’s world, activism is a full time job in itself. The only thing it is missing is proper regulation, with benefits and protections for everyone involved.

‘I will become CM one day’: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife recounts what he told her 30 years ago

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On being asked what Riniki should tell her mother about his future prospects, Himanta Biswa Sarma had remarked, "Inform your mother, I will be the Chief Minister one day.

Israel spy agency Mossad’s parody account pokes fun at Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker over her ‘#FreePalestine’ campaign

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker had posted a tweet calling Israel apartheid and terrorist state following the clashes at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

Here are the 5 things Suvendu Adhikari wrote in his first article after becoming the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Suvendu Adhikari penned an article in the Indian Express, slamming the TMC for destroying the united fabric of West Bengal

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde flouts COVID-19 protocol, gathers a huge crowd for inauguration of isolation centre in Beed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The district of Beed has been adversely affected by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

As Netizens trend #ArrestMunmunDutta, the actor apologises, says she was misinformed and did not intend to use casteist slur: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Munmun Dutta, most famously known for playing the character of 'Babita Ji in 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chasmah', today posted a statement on Twitter, apologising
Read more
News Reports

BMC chief explains why it is not the Modi govt but the states that need to be blamed for the oxygen crisis

OpIndia Staff -
BMC chief said that mismanagement of states is responsible for the oxygen crisis and increased number of SOS calls
Read more
World

Iran: 20 year old youth Alireza Fazeli Monfared beheaded by half brother, cousins for being gay

OpIndia Staff -
Alireza Fazeli Monfared, a 20 year old Iranian youth, was murdered by his brother and cousins due to his sexual orientation.
Read more
News Reports

Cartoonist gets Twitter notice for a caricature of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The cartoonist took to Twitter to share the copy of the notice he received from the legal department of the microblogging website.
Read more
News Reports

Yogendra Yadav was aware of the rape of a woman by AAP leaders at the Tikri border ‘farmer’ protest site: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Dainik Bhaskar says that Yogendra Yadav was intimately aware of the sexual assault of a woman at the Tikri protest site and yet he remained tight-lipped about the incident
Read more
News Reports

‘Dominance of one religious group cannot prevent religious celebrations of other’, says Madras HC after local Muslims object to Hindu procession

OpIndia Staff -
The Madras High court concluded that similar acts of 'resistance' by other religious groups would result in loss of lives, destruction of properties, riots, religious fights and chaos.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,918FansLike
541,345FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com