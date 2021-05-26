Following the untimely demise of Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana, multiple images and videos have gone viral on social media making claims that Sardana had accumulated immense wealth.

Rohit Sardana’s ‘property’ fake claims

YouTube channel ‘Kuch Pal Sukoon Ke’ and others uploaded many such videos on YouTube with suggestive thumbnails to imply that Sardana and his wife, Pramila Dixit, have both accumulated a lot of wealth and have multiple bungalows and cars.

image courtesy: @rohitsardana

The images were shared today on Rohit Sardana’s account today which is being operated by his family.

Rohit Sardana’s ‘lifestyle’ (image shared by @rohitsardana on Twitter)

The grieving family said that they have a 1450 sq ft house in Dundahera village in Gurugram, which is purchased on EMI and another car, Hyundai Creta, also on EMI. As property, they have their two daughters and immense love of crores of people. “We don’t need sympathy but do not badmouth the departed who did not even once thought of getting vaccination in VIP category,” his family posted on Twitter.

Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana passed away on 30th April, 2021, owing to COVID complications. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.