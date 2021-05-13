Thursday, May 13, 2021
Narcissism at its worse: After doubts were raised on the help being provided by Sonu Sood, actor gets called out for sharing cringe self-laudatory posts

The netizens reacted strongly to latest social media shares by Sonu Sood where he can be seen portrayed as Lord Hanuman in one and Bharat Mata bowing down to him for his service in the other.

OpIndia Staff
Netizens call our Sonu Sood's narcissism
4

One can love him or hate him, but definitely cannot ignore him especially after the ‘in your face’ self-appreciation posts. Yes, we are talking about the self-acclaimed ‘Messiah’ Sonu Sood who is supposedly doing a commendable service for people in crisis.

Otherwise a Bollywood actor, Sonu Sood turned to philanthropy last year after the nation was hit by the coronavirus pandemic. From what started as sending migrants back home during the lockdown, Sood allegedly has come a long way to arranging oxygen and Covid-19 medicines within minutes anywhere in the country and ordering oxygen plants from France for India. 

However, more than his work, his narcissism has caught the attention of the nation. The netizens reacted strongly to Sood’s latest social media shares where he has been portrayed as Lord Hanuman in one and Bharat Mata bowing down to him for his service in the other.

Sonu Sood’s Facebook post
Sonu Sood’s Facebook post

A Twitter user by the name coolfunnytshirt took a sarcastic jibe at the actor turned Messiah.

In reply to this, a user commented, “Sonu couldn’t reach everywhere so he created God.”

Another user highlighted that the actor might soon declare himself as the only true God.

A popular handle on Twitter Charu Pragya reminded the actor that one needs to be humble while doing seva.

Sharing some sound advice and thanking the actor for his help, a user wrote, “Oh hell no ! Dear @SonuSood ji, I know you’ve done a lot for people and thanks for that. But Bharat Maa does not fold hand in front of anyone. Least of all us mortals. Kindly remove this. Again, thanks for helping people in need. May God bless you.”

Taking a funny take on the actor’s self-obsession, another Twitter user sharing a comical representation image wrote, “Sir @SonuSood shifting earth to oxygen concentrators he endorses.”

All the self-praise continues even after the netizens slammed the actor for alleged false claims of arranging beds, plasma and oxygen for Covid patients.  

A controversy broke out after the actor was accused of taking credit for arranging plasma for a COVID patient when he had not done so. In another case, Sonu Sood had claimed to have arranged a hospital bed for a patient who had already succumbed to Coronavirus infection

Sonu Sood was again called out after a video of him being approached at the airport for a Covid emergency went viral. Netizens were left puzzled as to why would anyone in need of critical medical supply wander at an airport for help.

Questions are now being raised on his claims of procuring oxygen plants from a foreign country. 

