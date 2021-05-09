Sunday, May 9, 2021
Home News Reports Netizens call out actor Sonu Sood's claims of arranging for plasma, bed for COVID...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Netizens call out actor Sonu Sood’s claims of arranging for plasma, bed for COVID patients

After multiple media reports and social media posts on how Sonu Sood was helping out migrants go back home last year amid the nationwide lockdown, Sood had written an autobiography, 'I am no no messiah'.

OpIndia Staff
Fact Check: Did Sonu Sood arrange for the plasma of a Covid-19 patient?
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo Credits: India TV)
406

As the Chinese coronavirus pandemic rages on, social media is flooded with requests of essentials such as medicines, hospitals, beds and oxygen. While everyone is doing their bit to help ease the suffering, some seem to have misused the platform to either spread fake requests or dupe some people of their money promising medicines in return.

Amongst many who have been very vocal about helping out people amid the crisis has been Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. However, recently he was accused of taking credit for arranging plasma for a COVID patient when he has not done so.

A Twitter user, named Umey Abhishek Rajput (@Umey_Abhishek), took to Twitter on 3rd May, 2021 to seek help in arranging plasma for a Covid-19 positive patient named Reena Solanki. He had shared details such as the name and location of the hospital, the telephone numbers of the patient attendees, and the blood group of the patient. He had also tagged actor Sonu Sood in his tweet.

Screengrab of the tweet by Umey Abhishek Rajput

About 12 hours later on Tuesday, Sonu Sood responded to his message for help. He informed the Twitter user that he had arranged plasma for the patient named Reena Solanki. In a tweet, the actor said, “Plasma is arranged. Speedy recovery.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Sonu Sood

An hour after Sonu Sood claimed to have arranged for the plasma, the same Twitter user debunked his claims. “Sorry, Sonu Sood sir, but family has no information for (about) arrangement of plasma,” he clarified.

Screengrab of the tweet by Umey Abhishek Rajput

While responding to another tweet by a user named Komalgupta1970, who asked him to find a more credible and trustworthy source, Umey Abhishek Rajput said, “It’s arranged, by the way thank you.”

Screengrab of the response by Umey Abhishek Rajput

When OpIndia reached out to the attendee, we were informed that the patient had undergone two rounds of plasma therapy. On being asked whether Sonu Sood arranged for it, he outrightly denied any help received from the Bollywood actor. “We had to arrange plasma our own,” he emphasised.

Sonu Sood claims to ‘prophetically’ arrange bed for a deceased Covid-19 patient

In another case, Sonu Sood claimed to have arranged a hospital bed for a patient who had succumbed to Coronavirus infection. On Sunday (May 9) night, a Twitter user (@ManojWorker) tweeted about an urgent requirement of a hospital bed for a 54-year-old patient named K Ravindran. While responding to the tweet at 9 am in the morning, Sonu Sood claimed, “Sometimes it’s good to be awake at night. Got you a bed at Excel Care hospitals.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Sonu Sood

A popular Twitter user, Shruthi Thumbri pointed out that the patient had passed away in the night at 3 am. “On 9 am, you are tweeting and saying, “Got you a bed at excel care hospitals. hmmmm,” she pointed the logical fallacy in the actor’s statement.

Shruthi’s tweet

She even shared an audio recording saying that the patient’s caretaker confirmed that no bed was made available by Sonu.

On being faced with criticism, Sonu Sood said, “Had got him at bed last night at 12 am and just got to know he breathed his last at 3:30 am last night. Life is unfair. May his soul rest in peace.”

However, there are still things that don’t add up. Popular satirist ‘The Skin Doctor’ pointed out how the arrangement of bed at 12:00 midnight would not add up if the request itself came up at 1 AM. He tweeted, “He asked for your help through a tweet at 1:04 am. How did you get him a bed at 12 am? Full 1 hour before he actually asked for your help! How?”

Another Twitter user, Scar, sarcastically questioned the authenticity of his claims. “Got him bed an hour before his tweet, time Machine Sonu Sood,” he tweeted.

After multiple media reports and social media posts on how Sonu Sood was helping out migrants go back home last year amid the nationwide lockdown, Sood had written an autobiography, ‘I am no no messiah’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssonu sood, sonu sood plasma, sonu sood help, sonu sood twitter
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Patanjali was the first Indian company to publish a research paper on the new Covid-19 drug approved by DCGI: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Patanjali had published a research paper on use of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose for Covid-19 treatment in March 2020
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta files a complaint with the police on targeted persecution of its party workers

OpIndia Staff -
Dasgupta in his complaint to the police mentioned on record the names of all 260 victims, some of whom have been unable to return home after the TMC goons unleashed violence post their victory in the state.

Netizens call out actor Sonu Sood’s claims of arranging for plasma, bed for COVID patients

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After multiple media reports and social media posts on how Sonu Sood was helping out migrants go back home last year amid the nationwide lockdown, Sood had written an autobiography, 'I am no no messiah'.

Here is how The Lancet used dubious sources to blame Modi Govt for the Covid crisis

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Following the abrogation of Article 370, The Lancet had issued a strong condemnation of the Indian Government.

Indian diaspora protests against West Bengal post-poll violence in UK, Canada, Australia and United States

Media OpIndia Staff -
"The State machinery is failing the people of West Bengal as the Hindus are subjected to killings, rapes, and exodus from their homeland," a protestor said.

Prashant Kishor to fire 85 percent of his IPAC staff after Bengal election victory, may start a political career in Bihar: Report

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Only the core 100-150 people will be retained to carry out political strategising work that Prashant Kishor ked IPAC does.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Meet AAP’s ‘Delhi ke Nirmata’: Who is Navneet Kalra, the businessman on the run after oxygen hoarding scandal was busted

OpIndia Staff -
Oxygen Concentrators have been found at Khan Chacha, Nege & Ju bar and Town Hall restaurants in Delhi, all owned by Navneet Kalra
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal govt expels 7 journalists from Whatsapp group after report critical of govt handling of oxygen crisis, senior journalists keep mum

OpIndia Staff -
The Arvind Kejriwal government has been the darling of the media for a long time but it seems to want absolute devotion
Read more
News Reports

Comedian Sanket Bhosale who had featured in ad mocking Rahul Gandhi booked for violating Covid-19 norms in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
A week after the vandalism by the Congress workers in Mumbai, the Congress-led Punjab government has now booked comedian Sanket Bhosale, the actor featured in the advertisement, on the pretext of violating Covid-19 regulations during his wedding.
Read more
News Reports

‘Dominance of one religious group cannot prevent religious celebrations of other’, says Madras HC after local Muslims object to Hindu procession

OpIndia Staff -
The Madras High court concluded that similar acts of 'resistance' by other religious groups would result in loss of lives, destruction of properties, riots, religious fights and chaos.
Read more
World

Chinese research paper, published 6 years ago by Chinese military backed authors, discussed weaponising Coronavirus: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
A 2015 research paper by Chinese scientists reveals nefarious plans to weaponise the SARS Coronavirus against the world.
Read more
News Reports

Subramaniam Swamy calls S Jaishankar a ‘waiter’ and says he tested positive for COVID: Netizens fume, EAM clarifies

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy stoked controversy after he targeted Dr S Jaishankar by referring to him as a 'waiter' and claiming he was COVID positive
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,882FansLike
540,364FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com