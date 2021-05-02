Suvendu Adhikari has defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, according to media reports. Adhikari’s victory marks a taint in TMC’s otherwise sweeping victory in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

According to reports in the media, Suvendu Adhikari has won Nandigram by a margin of 1622 votes.

Some media reports had earlier declared Mamata Banerjee victorious from the constituency. However, it now appears confirmed that Suvendu Adhikari has indeed won the battle of the titans. The margin of his victory as of yet remains unclear.

Mamata Banerjee is reported to have accepted her personal defeat as a sacrifice.

Don't worry about Nandigram, I struggled for Nandigram because I fought a movement. It's ok. Let the Nandigram people give whatever verdict they want, I accept that. I don't mind. We won more than 221 seats & BJP has lost the election: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/jmp098PF2A — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

According to the ECI website, however, results have not yet been declared and Adhikari is ahead at the moment by 9862 seats.