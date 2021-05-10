While India is braving a new wave of Covid-19 and the general public struggles to arrange for basic medical facilities for their loved ones, Bollywood celebrities, including big names like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Jhanvi Kapoor and many others have been jetting off to exotic locations in these challenging times. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, his son Ibrahim Ali Khan and her mom Amrita Singh also made a trip to the Maldives recently.

These celebrities have, on many occasions, taken to their social media accounts to post their vacation pictures.

Posting lifestyle posts on social media during these testing times affecting brand image, talent managers warn Bollywood celebrities

Now, according to a report by the Mint, many talent agencies and managers have asked these celebrities to stop rubbing their privilege in people’s faces in such testing times, as it may impact their brand image.

According to the report by Mint, many brand experts have opined that while celebrities are always under the scanner, a sensitive persona presented in the current situation would go a long way for them. It would impact how brands view them, which in turn would help them in sealing endorsements and public appearance deals.

Celebrities busy donating, amplifying SOS messages on social media

Therefore, to change the perspective of the critics who have openly called out celebrities for displaying such insensitivities even as the society around us continues to suffer due to the sudden surge in coronavirus cases, talent agencies have been advising a number of Bollywood celebrities to either donate money for medical equipment, food packets or relief work or amplifying SOS calls on social media, the Mint report said.

While Alia Bhatt has partnered with journalist Faye D’Souza to put out information, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu are coordinating help on Twitter.

Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment has opened its direct messages on Twitter out to the public.

Commenting on this situation, Karthik Nagarajan, chief content officer at media agency Wavemaker India said: “There is a definite correlation between celebrities showing the decency of respecting sentiments around them and how that impacts the positivity they generate, now more than ever before, which could play a huge role in brand endorsements.”

Atul Kasbekar, producer, veteran fashion photographer and founder of celebrity management company Bling! Entertainment Solutions said stars flaunting their lifestyles during the current crisis would be terribly insensitive and downright stupid. “It’s common sense to be prudent; otherwise it could be a solid dent to their image and can turn against them. We’re definitely telling people to tone it down and keep it low-key,” Kasbekar added.

It is pertinent to note here that recently not only regular internet users but even several big names have squinting their eyebrows at the news of celebrities taking international trips and enjoying luxury resorts during pandemic times.

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor had in April taken to Twitter to criticise celebrities for posting pictures from their vacations. Shobhaa De and Shruti Haasan have also slammed celebs for enjoying holidays in exotic locales while the common man suffers.

“I humbly appeal to rich and famous from all walks of life and media not to post their pictures vacationing at exotic locations while the most of the world suffers with pandemic. Kisi ko jalaa ke majloomon ki baddua kyun lena (Why should you attract curse of the downtrodden by making them jealous)?” Tweeted Annu Kapoor.