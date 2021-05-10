Monday, May 10, 2021
Home Entertainment Talent agencies advise Bollywood celebs not to post vacation pics, amplify COVID SOS posts...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Talent agencies advise Bollywood celebs not to post vacation pics, amplify COVID SOS posts to build brand: Report

Talent agencies and managers have asked these celebrities to stop rubbing their privilege in people's faces in such testing times, as it may impact their brand image

OpIndia Staff
Bollywood celebs asked to tone down on their lifestyle posts on social media
Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and Jahnavi Kapoor, images via Instagram
379

While India is braving a new wave of Covid-19 and the general public struggles to arrange for basic medical facilities for their loved ones, Bollywood celebrities, including big names like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Jhanvi Kapoor and many others have been jetting off to exotic locations in these challenging times. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, his son Ibrahim Ali Khan and her mom Amrita Singh also made a trip to the Maldives recently.

These celebrities have, on many occasions, taken to their social media accounts to post their vacation pictures.

Posting lifestyle posts on social media during these testing times affecting brand image, talent managers warn Bollywood celebrities

Now, according to a report by the Mint, many talent agencies and managers have asked these celebrities to stop rubbing their privilege in people’s faces in such testing times, as it may impact their brand image.

According to the report by Mint, many brand experts have opined that while celebrities are always under the scanner, a sensitive persona presented in the current situation would go a long way for them. It would impact how brands view them, which in turn would help them in sealing endorsements and public appearance deals.

Celebrities busy donating, amplifying SOS messages on social media

Therefore, to change the perspective of the critics who have openly called out celebrities for displaying such insensitivities even as the society around us continues to suffer due to the sudden surge in coronavirus cases, talent agencies have been advising a number of Bollywood celebrities to either donate money for medical equipment, food packets or relief work or amplifying SOS calls on social media, the Mint report said.

While Alia Bhatt has partnered with journalist Faye D’Souza to put out information, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu are coordinating help on Twitter.

Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment has opened its direct messages on Twitter out to the public.

Commenting on this situation, Karthik Nagarajan, chief content officer at media agency Wavemaker India said: “There is a definite correlation between celebrities showing the decency of respecting sentiments around them and how that impacts the positivity they generate, now more than ever before, which could play a huge role in brand endorsements.”

Atul Kasbekar, producer, veteran fashion photographer and founder of celebrity management company Bling! Entertainment Solutions said stars flaunting their lifestyles during the current crisis would be terribly insensitive and downright stupid. “It’s common sense to be prudent; otherwise it could be a solid dent to their image and can turn against them. We’re definitely telling people to tone it down and keep it low-key,” Kasbekar added.

It is pertinent to note here that recently not only regular internet users but even several big names have squinting their eyebrows at the news of celebrities taking international trips and enjoying luxury resorts during pandemic times. 

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor had in April taken to Twitter to criticise celebrities for posting pictures from their vacations. Shobhaa De and Shruti Haasan have also slammed celebs for enjoying holidays in exotic locales while the common man suffers.

“I humbly appeal to rich and famous from all walks of life and media not to post their pictures vacationing at exotic locations while the most of the world suffers with pandemic. Kisi ko jalaa ke majloomon ki baddua kyun lena (Why should you attract curse of the downtrodden by making them jealous)?” Tweeted Annu Kapoor.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Twitter restores official handle of Lieutenant Governor office of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha after govt steps in

OpIndia Staff -
The spokesman for the Government of India has said that the account has been suspended due to some technical issues
Opinions

The Liberal ‘Ummah’: How the community stays quiet when one of them is a rapist

Nirwa Mehta -
This is how the liberal ‘ummah’ works. They will look out for each other even if it goes against everything they claim they stand for.

Dogecoin: All you need to know about the cryptocurrency based on a meme

News Reports T Waraich -
On crypto data tracker CoinGecko.com, Dogecoin jumped more than 800% over the last month and is now the fourth-largest digital currency, with a market capitalization of $73 billion.

How the Army rose to the occasion to help the nation fight COVID-19, but once the crisis is over, a Herculean task awaits the...

Opinions Guest Author -
The Indian army is currently running three major hospitals in Delhi, two of them dedicated to COVID-19, but once the crisis is over, a task awaits

How Rajdeep Sardesai, a self-declared vulture, defended UAPA accused Natasha Narwal who is under trial for Delhi anti-Hindu riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai and others have been using the death of her father to stir sympathy for UAPA accused Natasha Narwal, claiming that her arrest was wrongful.

Suvendu Adhikari appointed leader of opposition in Bengal Assembly: What it means for the future of BJP in the state

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
Suvendu Adhikari has significantly augmented his stature in Bengal politics after defeating Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Dominance of one religious group cannot prevent religious celebrations of other’, says Madras HC after local Muslims object to Hindu procession

OpIndia Staff -
The Madras High court concluded that similar acts of 'resistance' by other religious groups would result in loss of lives, destruction of properties, riots, religious fights and chaos.
Read more
Entertainment

As Netizens trend #ArrestMunmunDutta, the actor apologises, says she was misinformed and did not intend to use casteist slur: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Munmun Dutta, most famously known for playing the character of 'Babita Ji in 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chasmah', today posted a statement on Twitter, apologising
Read more
Opinions

Here is how The Lancet used dubious sources to blame Modi Govt for the Covid crisis

K Bhattacharjee -
Following the abrogation of Article 370, The Lancet had issued a strong condemnation of the Indian Government.
Read more
News Reports

BMC chief explains why it is not the Modi govt but the states that need to be blamed for the oxygen crisis

OpIndia Staff -
BMC chief said that mismanagement of states is responsible for the oxygen crisis and increased number of SOS calls
Read more
World

Iran: 20 year old youth Alireza Fazeli Monfared beheaded by half brother, cousins for being gay

OpIndia Staff -
Alireza Fazeli Monfared, a 20 year old Iranian youth, was murdered by his brother and cousins due to his sexual orientation.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal govt expels 7 journalists from Whatsapp group after report critical of govt handling of oxygen crisis, senior journalists keep mum

OpIndia Staff -
The Arvind Kejriwal government has been the darling of the media for a long time but it seems to want absolute devotion
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,887FansLike
540,885FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com