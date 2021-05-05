Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Home News Reports Are they giants? The story behind a photo of POTUS and FLOTUS that baffled...
News ReportsSocial MediaTechWorld
Updated:

Are they giants? The story behind a photo of POTUS and FLOTUS that baffled the internet

Joe Biden and Jill Biden seemed disproportionately bigger in size compared to Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter in an unedited photograph

Anurag
POTUS
Distorted photo made POTUS and FLOTUS looked like giants (Image: The Carter Center)
222

On May 4, The Carter Center, a non-governmental, not-for-profit organization founded in 1982 by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, posted a photograph with the US President, his wife and the Carters. In the picture, First Lady Jill Biden was kneeling next to 96-years-old Jimmy Carter while President Joe Biden was kneeling next to 93-years-old Rosalynn Carter. But in the images, Joe Biden and Jill Biden seemed disproportionately bigger in size compared to Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter.

As soon as the photograph made it to social media, the netizens were baffled to see the difference between the body size of Bidens and Carters.

The photograph attracted a lot of comments, some confused and some hilarious, while many people tried to explain what could have been the reason.

Having the privilege of being a professional photographer and a Multimedia graduate, I would like to take the liberty to explain the science behind the distorted photograph in the simplest possible way.

Is poor editing behind the distortion in the photograph?

No, in fact, the photograph has not been edited at all in terms of dimensions or angles. The person who uploaded the picture on social media either did no editing and uploaded it SOTC (Straight Out Of the Camera) or did minor colour corrections before uploading it. No major retouching has been done on the photograph.

So what is the reason behind the distortion?

As simple as it can get, the reason is the lens. The person who clicked the photograph used a wide-angle lens. The room in which they are sitting seems to be a smaller room. In such cases, photographers often use a wide-angle lens to fit everyone in a single frame as they have to click photograph from a close distance. Though wide-angle lens help achieve the objective, after a certain point (for technically savvy people in terms of photography, under 18mm focal length), the outer edges begin to warp or bend. Also, a strong flash seems to have added to the optical illusion. Flash, when bounced at the subjects often kill the natural shadow in a small confined room that adds up to the illusion.

Here are a few examples that you can easily find on the internet.

Image by David Mark from Pixabay
Image by photochur from Pixabay
Image by Hjörleifur Sveinbjörnsson from Pixabay
Image by jplenio from Pixabay

Is there any way to fix it?

If you are not familiar with photo editing software, you better find a place where you can click the photograph without switching to a wide-angle lens. For technically savvy people, the focal length of 50mm on a full-frame camera and 35mm on a crop frame camera would be ideal for portraits and family photographs. While using flash in confined spaces, it is better to bounce it at the roof rather than bouncing it towards the subject.

For those who are a little bit familiar with photo editing software like Photoshop, such photographs can be fixed by spending little time on the wrapped edged. In Adobe Photoshop, there is a tool called Adaptive Wide Angle Lens that can fix it quickly. Alternatively, one can use online tools like photo-kako to fix the image online.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Anurag
Multimedia graduate by education. Writer by profession. Poet by heart.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Karnataka Congress shares morphed image to allege BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s link with BBMP bed scam after Congress supporter arrested in the case

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka Congress morphed a photo to claimed that BBMP bed scam accused Congress supporter is actually BJP supporter
News Reports

Fact sheet: Central govt’s Rs 190 crore a month subsidy on food grains vs Delhi govt’s Rs 8 crore a month free ration scheme...

OpIndia Staff -
While central govt provides free food grain under PMGKAY and wheat & rice at ₹2 and ₹3 under NFSA, Delhi govt is subsidising that ₹2 and ₹3

The orphans of Covid-19: Everything you need to know about legal adoption and govt rules

News Reports Anurag -
India has strict rules for parents who want to adopt a child. No individual, NGO or organization can take in a child without permission from the authorities.

Did a teacher in Karnataka die after self-administering lime juice to treat Covid-19? Here are the facts

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Following the unfortunate death of Basavaraj and the subsequent misinformation peddled by media groups targeting the BJP leader and businessman Vijay Sankeshwar, the family members of the deceased teacher have come out in public to quell the misinformation about his death.

Bengal post-poll violence: Over a lakh people have fled from Bengal, says BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In recently concluded polls, TMC won 213 out of 292 seats while BJP won 77 seats. Suvendu Adhikari defeated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.

Assam BJP disbands its minority cell after failing to make inroads in the Muslim-dominated areas in assembly elections

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP said that the party has won fewer votes than the 20-member booth committees present in the minority dominated areas in Assam

Recently Popular

News Reports

Birbhum SP denies reports of rape of polling agents in Bengal’s post-poll violence

OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.
Read more
News Reports

EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut speaks after her Twitter suspension – ‘keep the focus on Bengal, my Twitter account doesn’t matter’

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has said that she can come back via other platforms, but the focus must remain on the violence happening in West Bengal.
Read more
News Reports

They thrashed my puppies to death: Watch two harrowing videos by BJP’s Avijit Sarkar before he was thrashed to death by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Avijit Sarkar narrated the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons, before he was murdered
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
Entertainment

Twitter permanently suspends Kangana Ranaut’s account for demanding action against ‘monster’ Mamata Banerjee for Bengal violence

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has suspended the account of Bollywood superstar Kangana Ranaut for demanding action against 'monster' Mamata Banerjee.
Read more
News Reports

‘Out of control’ Chinese rocket falling back on Earth and no one knows where it is going to crash: Details

OpIndia Staff -
After launching space station hub, China's Long March 5B is doing 27,600km/h in failing orbit, with eventual crash site unknown.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,751FansLike
537,749FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com