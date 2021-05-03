ABVP says TMC goons attacked their office in Kolkata for over 20 minutes in a pre-planned assault: Read what happened

Today, the official Twitter account of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused the TMC of sending its goons in order to attack ABVP’s office in Kolkata. This alleged attack comes in the aftermath of the 2021 West Bengal elections which were swept by the TMC. Many incidents of violence by TMC workers have been recorded in the aftermath of the Bengal elections.

“Since ABVP calls out the politics of hate by Mamata Banerjee & her minions, TMC goons resorted to violence and vandalized @ABVPBanga Office. After coming back to power, this is how TMC goons plan to curb dissent,” wrote the official ABVP account on Twitter.

ABVP further alleges that more than 20 goons from TMC stormed into the ABVP Office, attacking ABVP workers including the National Joint Secretary of ABVP. The TMC workers are said to have vandalized several idols of deities and thought leaders alike.

ABVP also accuses the TMC of preplanning this attack, saying, “After TMC’s victory yesterday, more than 150 bikes of TMC goons were circling around ABVP office several times. This makes us believe today’s attack was preplanned and is only a glimpse of what next five years hold in store for people who oppose Mamata Banerjee and her politics.”

The news of this attack has also been reported by Organizer, an affiliated publication of ABVP’s parent body, the RSS.

ABVP Banga, the verified Twitter account of ABVP also confirmed the news of the attack, writing that TMC goons attacked ABVP’s South Bengal Officer. Around 12:45 PM today, 10-12 TMC goons charged in to attack the ABVP office.

An official press note from ABVP about the attack has been released. According to this press note, 15-20 TMC goons attacked the ABVP office around 1 PM for up to 20 minutes. During this time period, the TMC goons attacked many different ABVP workers, including top leaders present in the building. Moreover, the TMC goons also vandalized the idols of Maa Kaali and Lord Hanuman, thereby desecrating them. Additionally the TMC goons also repeatedly kicked the portraits of eminent Bengali personalities like Ravindranath Tagore, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Subhash Chandra Bose, etc.

Our prominent activists are safe after the violent attack on the ABVP office by Trinamool goons, but this kind of violent behavior shown by the Chief Minister and her goons ever since the result of the assembly elections is highly reprehensible," said Nidhi Tripathi, National General Secretary of ABVP.

In times to come, we have to keep the torch of nationalism alive by remaining united and keeping our security in mind. Mamta and her goons have given an example of how the situation is going to be in Bengal in the future, therefore we have to be ready for a long struggle.” Ms. Tripathi added.

West Bengal is currently going through a violent wave of celebration from TMC goons after the clear victory for TMC in the 2021 Bengal elections. This violent wave has forced Mamata Banerjee to comment, blaming the BJP and Central forces in her trademark style.

“I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not indulge in any violence. We know BJP and Central Forces have tortured us a lot but we have to maintain peace. At present, we have fight COVID19”, said Mamata Banerjee, newly elected third-time Chief Minister of West Bengal.