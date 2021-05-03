Monday, May 3, 2021
Home Politics ABVP says TMC goons attacked their office in Kolkata for over 20 minutes in...
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

ABVP says TMC goons attacked their office in Kolkata for over 20 minutes in a pre-planned assault: Read what happened

Our prominent activists are safe after the violent attack on the ABVP office by Trinamool goons, but this kind of violent behaviour shown by the Chief Minister and her goons ever since the result of the assembly elections is highly reprehensible," said Nidhi Tripathi, National General Secretary of ABVP.

OpIndia Staff
ABVP says TMC goons attacked their office in Kolkata for over 20 minutes in a pre-planned assault: Read what happened
ABVP flag
27

Today, the official Twitter account of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused the TMC of sending its goons in order to attack ABVP’s office in Kolkata. This alleged attack comes in the aftermath of the 2021 West Bengal elections which were swept by the TMC. Many incidents of violence by TMC workers have been recorded in the aftermath of the Bengal elections.

“Since ABVP calls out the politics of hate by Mamata Banerjee & her minions, TMC goons resorted to violence and vandalized @ABVPBanga Office. After coming back to power, this is how TMC goons plan to curb dissent,” wrote the official ABVP account on Twitter.

ABVP further alleges that more than 20 goons from TMC stormed into the ABVP Office, attacking ABVP workers including the National Joint Secretary of ABVP. The TMC workers are said to have vandalized several idols of deities and thought leaders alike.

ABVP also accuses the TMC of preplanning this attack, saying, “After TMC’s victory yesterday, more than 150 bikes of TMC goons were circling around ABVP office several times. This makes us believe today’s attack was preplanned and is only a glimpse of what next five years hold in store for people who oppose Mamata Banerjee and her politics.”

The news of this attack has also been reported by Organizer, an affiliated publication of ABVP’s parent body, the RSS.

ABVP Banga, the verified Twitter account of ABVP also confirmed the news of the attack, writing that TMC goons attacked ABVP’s South Bengal Officer. Around 12:45 PM today, 10-12 TMC goons charged in to attack the ABVP office.

An official press note from ABVP about the attack has been released. According to this press note, 15-20 TMC goons attacked the ABVP office around 1 PM for up to 20 minutes. During this time period, the TMC goons attacked many different ABVP workers, including top leaders present in the building. Moreover, the TMC goons also vandalized the idols of Maa Kaali and Lord Hanuman, thereby desecrating them. Additionally the TMC goons also repeatedly kicked the portraits of eminent Bengali personalities like Ravindranath Tagore, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Subhash Chandra Bose, etc.

Our prominent activists are safe after the violent attack on the ABVP office by Trinamool goons, but this kind of violent behavior shown by the Chief Minister and her goons ever since the result of the assembly elections is highly reprehensible," said Nidhi Tripathi, National General Secretary of ABVP.

In times to come, we have to keep the torch of nationalism alive by remaining united and keeping our security in mind. Mamta and her goons have given an example of how the situation is going to be in Bengal in the future, therefore we have to be ready for a long struggle.” Ms. Tripathi added.

West Bengal is currently going through a violent wave of celebration from TMC goons after the clear victory for TMC in the 2021 Bengal elections. This violent wave has forced Mamata Banerjee to comment, blaming the BJP and Central forces in her trademark style.

“I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not indulge in any violence. We know BJP and Central Forces have tortured us a lot but we have to maintain peace. At present, we have fight COVID19”, said Mamata Banerjee, newly elected third-time Chief Minister of West Bengal.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

West Bengal polls: How Congress lost security deposit in both constituencies where Rahul Gandhi campaigned

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi had campaigned in the two constituencies of Goalpokhar and Matigira- Naxalbari and Congress lost deposits in both
News Reports

How this doctor abandoned every single oath that doctors take and might endanger lives in his unbridled hate for ‘Bhakts’

Editorial Desk -
In a rush to blame PM Modi for the current COVID-19 crisis, this particular doctor forgot that his duty is paramount

Rajasthan: Kota Nagar Nigam van blares audio message saying ‘Babri Masjid verdict’ responsible for pandemic, other tragedies in India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The audio message broadcasted from the Kota Nagar Nigam alluded that the deaths due to COVID-19 in India is because of the SC verdict that granted the Ayodhya land to Hindus for the construction of Ram Mandir

Fact-check: Has govt of India not placed any new orders for coronavirus vaccines since March 2021? Here are the facts

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Detailed account of advance given for vaccines for both, COVISHIELD as well as COVAXIN and the number of doses received was put forth by the government of India.

BJP worker brutally assaulted, bleeds profusely from the head after being attacked by TMC goon

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a video that has now surfaced online, a visibly drunken man could be seen abusing the victim and his wife with the choicest of expletives.

India Today’s Rahul Kanwal backtracks after receiving a letter from Shiv Sena, had claimed party goons heckled SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

Media OpIndia Staff -
The anchor now claims that the hoodlums seen in the video sent to him belonged to a different political party and not the Shiv Sena.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Adar Poonawalla’s factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out after facing threats from the most powerful men in India
Read more
News Reports

They thrashed my puppies to death: Watch two harrowing videos by BJP’s Avijit Sarkar before he was thrashed to death by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Avijit Sarkar narrated the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons, before he was murdered
Read more
Media

Times of India passes off an anti-Modi paid article as a news item, removes the story when called out: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The advertisement which was passed off as a news article was an opinion piece written by Devlina Chakravarty in the Times of India
Read more
Politics

Prashant Kishor announces he is quitting his career as political strategist, expresses desire to pursue an alternate career

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Kishor in an interview to NDTV said he will be handing over I-PAC to his colleagues to pursue something else in life.
Read more
News Reports

BJP office in Arambagh burnt to ashes by suspected TMC goons, violence erupts in Beliaghata as trends show TMC landslide

OpIndia Staff -
Trends that have come in so far in the counting process shows a decisive victory for TMC. TMC was ahead in 208 seats
Read more
Opinions

Demography is destiny indeed, but Assam shows the way: What Bengal BJP can learn from Assam

K Bhattacharjee -
Hindi consolidation happened in Assam but not in West Bengal, thereby resulting in a devastating defeat for the BJP.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,635FansLike
536,347FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com