Congress leader Rajeev Gowda today took to Twitter to admit that one of the two ‘leaked’ documents of the ‘toolkit’ was indeed created by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Research Department.

Let’s be clear We made a research note on Central Vista for the party It’s genuine & fact-based. I tweeted yesterday that “COVID19 toolkit" is FORGED & is a MADE in BJP product. Patra is showing metadata/author of a real document & attributing it to a FAKEhttps://t.co/qHc52C8DWw — Rajeev Gowda (@rajeevgowda) May 19, 2021

In a tweet, Gowda admitted that the AICC made a research note on Central Vista for the party and ‘it is genuine’ he said. He further claimed that he had yesterday rubbished the toolkit as ‘forged’ and ‘made up in BJP’. He claimed that the BJP is showing metadata/author of actual document and attributing to ‘fake’.

Earlier today, it was revealed that the creator of the document ‘Central Vista Vanity Project AICC Research’ is one Saumya Varma, a Rajeev Gowda aide.

Metadata of document

After the documents were ‘leaked’ Congress had claimed they are fake and threatened FIR. However, now Congress leader Rajeev Gowda has admitted that at least one of the documents is indeed genuine.

While OpIndia cannot comment on the authenticity of the documents, there indeed are similarities between both the ‘leaked’ documents.

Here is the header of the document Rajeev Gowda admitted to be authentic.

Central Vista project document

Here is the header of second document.

Corner Modi header

As one can see, the header formatting in both the documents is similar.

Similarly, here is the footer of the document Gowda admitted to being genuine.

Footer of AICC document

One can notice how the footnote carries the links of various news portals and tweets.

Here is the footer of another document.

Second footer

This document, too, has similar footnotes and formatting.

Congress toolkit

On Tuesday, two documents were ‘leaked’ on social media which gave point to point notes on how to question and discredit the Modi government on a few key points. The documents were allegedly created by the AICC research development. While Congress had refuted the documents as fake, there were some uncanny similarities between the instructions in the toolkit and how the narrative especially around the pandemic was built.

Congress has demanded an FIR and no official forensic analysis is available to prove or disprove the party’s claims.