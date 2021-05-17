Social media behemoth Twitter had last week blocked the official account of Spanish politician Francisco José Contreras for 12 hours after he said “a man cannot get pregnant” because they have “no uterus or eggs.”

Contreras, deputy to Spain’s Vox party, made the comments in response to an article he shared on Twitter about a transgender male who proclaimed he was a father after giving birth to a baby girl.

The Spanish politician on May 11 took to Facebook to share a message he received from Twitter which informed him about the temporary suspension of his Twitter account. The message from Twitter said that Contreras’ tweet had violated its policies on “hate speech”.

In his post, Contreras called out Twitter’s policy of arbitrarily suspending his account. “The hateful tweet (which I was forced to delete) was one that said: “A man cannot get pregnant. A man has no womb or eggs…You can see this is already fascist biology. Next time I’ll try 2 + 2 = 4.”

As per Twitter policies, Contreras flouted its policy related to material that threatens, harasses, or fosters violence against other people on the basis of their race, ethnic origin, nationality, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religion, age, disability or disease.

The social media giant also cautioned Contreras that repeated policy violations might lead to a permanent ban. “Keep in mind that repeated defaults may lead to permanent suspension of your account,” Twitter warned. “Go to Twitter now to fix the problem with your account.”

The temporary suspension of Contreras’ Twitter account did not sit well with his supporters, who took to Twitter to trend #AManCannotBePregnant in response.

Speaking against the temporary suspension, Francisco José Contreras told LifeSite News that he will not give in to Twitter’s imposition of a twisted and anthropologically erroneous worldview. “We will continue to speak the truth about human nature. Biological truth should not be regarded as ‘hate speech’. It’s biology, not bigotry,” he said.

This is not the first time that a member of the Vox Party has been suspended by Twitter. Earlier too, Twitter had disabled the official Vox Party account for 24 hours during the country’s elections in January after the group attributed the existing high crime rates to North African immigrants.

Twitter censorship is believed by many to have gone out of control in recent times, a debate that was sparked after incumbent US President Donald Trump was suspended from the platform.