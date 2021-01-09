Saturday, January 9, 2021
Home World Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump, then suspends other accounts that he tried to use:...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial MediaWorld
Updated:

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump, then suspends other accounts that he tried to use: Here is all you need to know

The social media giant has also cracked down on Michael Flynn, the former National Security Advisor who was pardoned by US President after he being prosecuted in Russian election interference probe.

OpIndia Staff
Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump from his platform. Here is why
US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: People.com)
10

Two days after social media giant Twitter censored incumbent US President Donald Trump for 12 hours, amidst the violent protests in US Capitol Hill, Twitter has now permanently banned the personal account of Donald Trump (@realdonaldtrump).

In a statement, Twitter said, “After a close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” The social media giant had earlier warned on Wednesday that further ‘violations’ of its rules by the US President would result in termination of the account.

Twitter further added, “Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.” It added that such elected leaders are not out of the purview of Twitter rules and cannot use the social media platform to provoke violence. “We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement,” Twitter noted.

Screengrab of Donald Trump’s Twitter account

Reason behind permanent suspension

On Friday, Donald Trump tweeted, “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” He also informed on Twitter that he would not be attending the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

Screengrab of Donald Trump’s

Twitter stated that it has assessed both the tweets under the Glorification of Violence policy and concluded that the tweets were likely to encourage further violence and ‘criminal acts’, as witnessed at the US Capitol on Wednesday. The social media giant said that his supporters might consider his tweet to further their belief that the election was not legitimate and chose to attack the inauguration ceremony, knowing that Trump would not attend it.

“The use of the words “American Patriots” to describe some of his supporters is also being interpreted as support for those committing violent acts at the US Capitol. The mention of his supporters having a “GIANT VOICE long into the future” and that “They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” is being interpreted as further indication that President Trump does not plan to facilitate an “orderly transition” and instead that he plans to continue to support, empower, and shield those who believe he won the election,”Twitter reiterated.

Twitter suspends ‘Team Trump’ account

Besides the account of @realdonaldtrump, Twitter has also suspended the handle of @Team Trump after President Trump used the latter account to release a statement.

After Twitter suspended not just President Trump’s account but also other Twitter accounts associated with him, President Trump issued a statement over the shocking action of Twitter to ban free speech saying that micro-blogging site is colluding with Democrats and radical left elements to silence him and the 75 million people who voted for him.

In his tweet from the Team Trump account, President Donald Trump pointed out how he had been saying for a long time that Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech and added that Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left elements to remove his account from their platform, to silence him and the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for him. The President also pointed out that Twitter may be a private company, but the government’s gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long.

Screengrab of the tweets by Team Trump

“I predicted this would happen. We have been negotiating with various other sites and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED! Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH,” added POTUS Donald Trump highlighting how the micro-blogging site is all about promoting a Radical Left platform ‘where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely’.

The President of the United States, end his statement to his followers said, “STAY TUNED!”.

Twitter cracks down on official President Trump account

Twitter has also suspended Donald Trump’s official account. He had put out on his official statement, criticising the social media platform for actively engaging in censorship. However, it was soon suspended thereafter

Twitter suspends close aide Michael Flynn, Trump’s aides

The social media giant has also cracked down on Michael Flynn, the former National Security Advisor who was pardoned by US President after he being prosecuted in Russian election interference probe.

When Trump’s campaign adviser tried to hand over his account to Donald Trump, it was suspended as well.

Capitol Hill violence and Twitter’s initial crackdown

Washington DC had erupted in chaos on Wendesday after supporters of Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill and breached its premises. Capitol Hill is the seat of the US Senate and the House of Representatives. Protesters had entered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office as well.

Moreover, one woman was shot by law enforcement authorities during the chaos. She is reported to have lost her life. Also, pipe bombs were found at the Republican National Committee’s headquarters. They were detonated after the staff was evacuated.

Donald Trump has addressed his supporters and asked them to go home. However, he continued to maintain that the presidential elections of 2020 were “fraudulent” and “stolen” even as he urged his supporters to “go home in peace”. He emphasized peace and law and order in his message. Twitter had limited the reach of the appeal and Facebook had removed it citing risk of violence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump, then suspends other accounts that he tried to use: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Washington DC had erupted in chaos on Wendesday after supporters of Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill and breached its premises.
Read more
World

‘Twitter colluding with radical left and Democrats to silence free speech’: President Donald Trump declares war on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump, the out-going President of the USA has declared war on Twitter after the tech giant suspends his account
Read more

A section of protesting farmers is sexually harassing female reporters, pinching their buttocks, reveals India Today Editor

Media OpIndia Staff -
Some protesting farmers are sexually harassing female reporters at the protests, Preeti Choudhry, Editor at India Today, has said.

‘Colonel Perez’ threatens ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC carrying weapons, claims Trump told them to ‘fight like hell’

World OpIndia Staff -
Colonel Perez, with the username @Colonel007 on Parler, has claimed that 'patriots' will return to Washington DC on Jan 19th.

Salman Nizami claims his account was ‘hacked’ in 2013 when he made the derogatory rape tweets: Here’s what we found

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Salman Nizami had made some vile and disgusting tweets merely a month after the Nirbhaya rape and murder case.

Scoundrel, Har*amzada, Ch*tiya: Listen to two viral audio clips of Maneka Gandhi abusing, threatening with sexual harassment

Politics OpIndia Staff -
An alleged conversation between BJP leader Maneka Gandhi and a businessman called Ramalingam has gone viral on the internet.

Recently Popular

News Reports

All you need to know about Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, the teenage girl who was brutally killed at a New Year party in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that the injuries incurred by Jhanvi Kukreja were homicidal and not accidental
Read more
Media

A section of protesting farmers is sexually harassing female reporters, pinching their buttocks, reveals India Today Editor

OpIndia Staff -
Some protesting farmers are sexually harassing female reporters at the protests, Preeti Choudhry, Editor at India Today, has said.
Read more
News Reports

“Dire need to strengthen army because India never had the government it has today in the last 73 years”: Pakistan PM Imran Khan in...

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, Imran Khan stresses the need to strengthen army in the face of threat posed by the current Indian government
Read more
World

‘Colonel Perez’ threatens ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC carrying weapons, claims Trump told them to ‘fight like hell’

OpIndia Staff -
Colonel Perez, with the username @Colonel007 on Parler, has claimed that 'patriots' will return to Washington DC on Jan 19th.
Read more
Politics

Scoundrel, Har*amzada, Ch*tiya: Listen to two viral audio clips of Maneka Gandhi abusing, threatening with sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -
An alleged conversation between BJP leader Maneka Gandhi and a businessman called Ramalingam has gone viral on the internet.
Read more
Editor's picks

Was Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla’s daughter selected for civil services without appearing for the exam? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
Anjali Birla is selected in the reserve list, which is prepared along with the main list from the civil services exam conducted by UPSC
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

World

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump, then suspends other accounts that he tried to use: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Washington DC had erupted in chaos on Wendesday after supporters of Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill and breached its premises.
Read more
World

‘Twitter colluding with radical left and Democrats to silence free speech’: President Donald Trump declares war on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump, the out-going President of the USA has declared war on Twitter after the tech giant suspends his account
Read more
News Reports

Three years after Rahul Gandhi said Tata Motors Sanand plant turned into ash, Congress leader AR Chowdhury calls it “a model for development”

OpIndia Staff -
Attacking Mamata Banerjee over the Singur issue, AR Chowdhury said that the alternate site in Sanand has become a model for development
Read more
Media

A section of protesting farmers is sexually harassing female reporters, pinching their buttocks, reveals India Today Editor

OpIndia Staff -
Some protesting farmers are sexually harassing female reporters at the protests, Preeti Choudhry, Editor at India Today, has said.
Read more
World

‘Colonel Perez’ threatens ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC carrying weapons, claims Trump told them to ‘fight like hell’

OpIndia Staff -
Colonel Perez, with the username @Colonel007 on Parler, has claimed that 'patriots' will return to Washington DC on Jan 19th.
Read more
News Reports

Another protest site springs up amidst the persisting stalemate between farmers and the central government over the Farm Bills

OpIndia Staff -
A new protest site has come up at Gangaicha border in Rewari even as the protest in Manesar is gathering steam
Read more
Politics

Salman Nizami claims his account was ‘hacked’ in 2013 when he made the derogatory rape tweets: Here’s what we found

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Salman Nizami had made some vile and disgusting tweets merely a month after the Nirbhaya rape and murder case.
Read more
News Reports

“Dire need to strengthen army because India never had the government it has today in the last 73 years”: Pakistan PM Imran Khan in...

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, Imran Khan stresses the need to strengthen army in the face of threat posed by the current Indian government
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh Police arrests main accused in the Badaun rape and murder case, was hiding in the same village for the last two days

OpIndia Staff -
On January 6 it was reported how a 50-year-old Anganwadi worker was brutally gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani journalist admits on TV that Pakistan trains and supports Sikh and Naga separatists against India

OpIndia Staff -
"You have used the Sikh and Nagaland faultlines and trained them against India", said the Pakistani journalist during his show
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com