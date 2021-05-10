Monday, May 10, 2021
Twitter restores official handle of Lieutenant Governor office of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha after govt steps in

It is still unclear why the account was suspended. The social media behemoth, of late, has faced criticism for exercising its arbitrary suspension policies.

OpIndia Staff
In yet another incident of arbitrary suspension, social media giant Twitter had on Monday suspended the official account of Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha. The real reason behind the suspension was not clear, though several media reports claim the account was taken down for violating the platform’s rules.

The official Twitter account of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, which goes by @OfficeOfLGJandK, now showed the message: “Account suspended”, along with an explanation of the possible reason for its suspension. “Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules,” the message reads.

Source: Twitter

The spokesman for the government of India had said that the account has been suspended because of some technical issues and the matter has been taken up with Twitter.

After the statement by the spokesperson, the account of the LG was restored.

Account restored

It is still unclear why the account was suspended. The social media behemoth, of late, has faced criticism for exercising its arbitrary suspension policies. It had recently taken down popular Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s account, accusing her of violating their platforms’ rules and regulations. However, the same scrutiny did not apply to Islamist Sharjeel Usmani, Farhan Khan Ali and sundry other leftists who have been wishing and celebrating the deaths of those who do not share their worldview.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

