Monday, May 31, 2021
Updated:

From discussion on ‘piles’ to ‘PS5’: Comment section of Uddhav Thackeray’s live sessions are lit

Netizens have a field day whenever Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray goes live on Facebook for COVID-related announcements.

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray once again took to Facebook to announce a lockdown extension in the state till June 15. Maharashtra, which was one of the first states to be hit by the second wave of the pandemic is still reeling with a little under 20,000 new coronavirus cases being reported every day.

Thackeray who made a public announcement after almost a month, made a 45-minute speech to announce the lockdown extension. However, his period monologues have ended up being an entertainment zone for netizens who take the opportunity to mock the Maharashtra Chief Minister over extended lockdowns.

Netizens don their funny hat

A netizen requested the CM to get his team to send him minutes of the meeting over email.

Image Source: Facebook

Some users while mocking the long speech shared how for a minute-long crucial announcement, an hour-long speech is made.

Image Source: Facebook

Another user pointed out that the long speeches are probably because he does not get an opportunity to speak at home. 

Image Source: Facebook

Next, from asking the CM to go live on Netflix (to be able to use the ‘skip intro’ option) to urging him to get to the point quickly, the netizens left no stone unturned to keep the video conference entertaining. 

Image Source: Facebook

Another user recommended imposing a time limit on the speeches while the other cribbed how his long-distance relationship has gone so far because of the lockdown that it is no longer visible.

Image Source: Facebook

Twitter users share funny comments

Several Tweeples said that they join the live conference only for the comments. 

A user shared an image of the comment where he requested the CM to come to the point quickly in a rather bizarre fashion.

Another user commented asking for treatment for ‘piles’.

As the lockdown has been extended, a user requested the CM to arrange PS5 for him.

From once again wanting him to conclude the speech quickly, a user said he has to go fill water and would appreciate getting to the point quickly.

Comments on previous live sessions also left the netizens in splits. Users have also complained about their failing relationships due to never-ending lockdowns.

However, several netizens tried to highlight the miserable condition in the rural areas and of small business owners who have lost their sources of income due to the lockdown that has been ongoing since the month of April in the state of Maharashtra.

In an utter sad state of affairs, this also reflects how a state’s Chief Minister is not taken seriously by the citizens. The only ones who seem to pay attention are from the Bollywood industry as shared by a Twitter user with the name Bhavya.

Image Source: Twitter
Image Source: Twitter

Covid-19 statistics of Maharashtra

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has announced that the state is preparing to deal with the third wave of the pandemic. 

With a positivity rate as high as 8%, the state recorded 18,600 new coronavirus cases taking the number of active cases to 2,71,801 and 402 deaths in the past 24 hours as per PIB data. 

Currently, 19,98,976 people are in home quarantine and 12,981 are in institutional quarantine.

