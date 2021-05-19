Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Home News Reports Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA booked for abetment of woman's suicide, body found at his...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA booked for abetment of woman’s suicide, body found at his residence

Singhar is said to have met the widowed woman on a matrimonial site last year and got engaged to her in December 2020 while still being married to his first wife.

OpIndia Staff
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Umang Singhar
1

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA and former state forest minister Umang Singhar was booked for abetment of suicide after a 40-year-old woman was found dead at his bungalow in Bhopal on Sunday.

An FIR has been registered against Umang Singhar under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code basis his recorded conversations and chat history with the woman and her son’s statement.

Singhar is said to have met the widowed woman on a matrimonial site last year and got engaged to her in December 2020 while still being married to his first wife. 

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajesh Bhadoriya informed, “The woman had been living in the MLA’s bungalow for the past 20 days while he was visiting his assembly constituency of Gandhwani in Dhar district.” 

“They met many times in Bhopal and at the woman’s hometown in Punjab in the past few months. Recently, she told her family she was in depression due to regular fights with Singhar,” the ASP added.

The body was found by the house help employed at the Congress leader’s Shahpura bungalow who informed the police immediately. A suicide note was also recovered from the woman’s articles accusing Singhar of anger issues and lack of clarity on some matters.

The statements of the house help and the woman’s mother and son have been recorded. An investigation is underway.

The son’s statement

The 20-year-old son of the woman arrived from Ambala on Monday. During a media interaction claimed that he does not fear anyone.

The boy informed the police that his widowed mother met Singhar on a matrimonial website in September last year and they decided to get married.

Singhar’s first wife

Umang Singhar’s estranged wife lives in Indore with their two sons. Sources close to Singhar revealed that the two are at loggerheads, however, the couple had not filed for a divorce.

Umang Singhar’s statement

Singhar has blamed the Bhartiya Janta Party for his private affairs. Claiming that he has lost a “dear friend”, the MLA said, “I am cooperating with the police in the investigation but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government is doing dirty politics on this issue.”

However, as per reports, upon realizing that a case was to be filed against him, the Congress MLA wrote a letter to IG Bhopal requesting him not to register a case against him.

Singhar in the letter claimed that he is a public representative and is busy helping the people of his constituency amidst the pandemic. He also claimed that he got to know about the suicide only through media and was unaware that his friend was reeling under stress. He also appealed that the matter should be investigated thoroughly before filing an FIR. The authenticity of the letter has not been determined.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsumang singhar,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA booked for abetment of woman’s suicide, body found at his residence

OpIndia Staff -
Singhar is said to have met the widowed woman on a matrimonial site last year and got engaged to her in December 2020 while still being married to his first wife.
News Reports

Silence for 7 months, then multiple letters after Covid second wave hit: Maha CM’s communication with PM revealed by RTI

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra CM did not contact PM Modi for seven months over Covid-19 support, RTI reveals.

Kerala: As Chinese coronavirus pandemic rages, Pinarayi Vijayan is all set to take oath as the CM in a grand ceremony

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Massive crowd to gather for Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's swearing in ceremony.

Delhi CM Kejriwal fear-mongers about new Covid strain, gets fact-checked by Aviation Minister and Singapore govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Aviation minister Hardeep S Puri reminded Delhi CM that flights have been banned since March 2020 and India doesn't even have an 'air bubble' service with Singapore.

US’ Nancy Pelosi calls for diplomatic boycott of China 2022 Olympics

World OpIndia Staff -
The Beijing games are scheduled to begin from 4th February 2022. The Tokyo Summer olympics scheduled for later this year were postponed in wake of Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Petition wants Delhi High Court to cancel Center’s approval for Covaxin to conduct trials for 2-18 age group

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The petitioner wants Delhi High Court to quash govt notification allowing Covaxin trials for the 2-18 age group.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Charity ‘toolkit’: How Sonu Sood’s foundation sought help from BJP’s Tejasvi Surya but took all the credit himself

Anurag -
Netizens have often raised suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so.
Read more
Editor's picks

Latest Congress toolkit: Paint Kumbh as Covid superspreader, and Eid as ‘happy gathering’. Here are the details

Akshita Bhadauria -
From maligning Kumbh to attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Central Vista project, working with 'friendly' journalists to get 'tailored' articles defaming India and Modi govt, here is what the Congress 'toolkit' asks its social media and PR teams to do.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Police rules out communal angle in murder of Mewat youth Asif, two groups are old political rivals. Details

OpIndia Staff -
As per police, Asif had beaten up Pradeep's group members 20 days back, and Pradeep decided to avenge the attack.
Read more
Entertainment

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.
Read more
News Reports

Congress cries foul as its bombshell ‘toolkit’ stands exposed, threatens to take legal action

OpIndia Staff -
AICC Chairman in a Tweet threatened that a case is being filed against BJP leaders JP Nadda and Sambit Patra for forgery.
Read more
News Reports

‘This is your blessing’: INMAS director whose team developed 2-DG drug thanks his physics teacher Rajnath Singh

OpIndia Staff -
Dr AK Mishra, the director of INMAS, stated that Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh was his physics lecturer back in the 1980s.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,360FansLike
545,644FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com