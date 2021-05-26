Taking cognisance of multiple media reports that said police officials had hammered nails in the hands and legs of a man, Bareilly Police on Wednesday refuted the allegations, calling them baseless and concocted.

A senior police officer of the Bareilly Police addressed the media over the incident, stating that the man in question is still on the run and allegations of nails being drilled in his hands and legs are completely baseless. He is accused of misbehaving with police officials and violating COVID-19 norms. The officer said the allegations are nothing but a part of the conspiracy hatched by the accused to malign the police and escape arrest.

“The incident pertains to the Baradari area where a man named Ranjit had accused police officials of hammering nails in his hands and legs. A probe had been conducted in this regard and it has come to fore that on May 24 this man was roaming around without a mask. He even indulged in misbehaving with the police officers who accosted him for breaking COVID-19 protocols,” the officer said.

He further added, “The man was booked under Sections 323, 504, 506, 332, 353, 178, 269 and others of the Indian Penal Code. He had managed to escape from the location. Last night, the police raided his house to arrest him. But he was not found in his house.”

The police stated that the accused Ranjit was never placed in custody for the current incident that happened on May 24, but had managed to flee from the scene. He has recently surfaced with nails on his hand and leg claiming the police did it to him, which is completely false.

The police officer also revealed that the man in question was a history-sheeter and had served jail time in connection with a 2019 case in which he was convicted for damaging the idols in a temple.

“The accused had served jail time before. He is making false allegations to escape the arrest. The man has been on the run ever since he misbehaved with the police officials on May 24. We are constantly on the lookout for him. Therefore, the allegations of police hammering nails in his hands and legs are completely baseless and untrue,” the police officer said.

The police have stated that the nail shown on his hand was hammered there by the culprit himself to escape arrest and concoct a story of police brutality.

Ranjit’s family claims police thrashed their son and drilled nails in his hands and legs

An article published in Dainik Bhaskar quoted Ranjit and his family to accuse the police of indulging in brutality. The family members claimed Ranjit was sitting outside his house when the police came and took him to the police station. The police thrashed him and hammered nails in his hands and legs, the family had claimed.