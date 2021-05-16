During the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh became one of the top affected states, with the state recording over 30,000 cases per day for several days. The state administration under Chief Minister Yogi Adtiyanath has managed to control the rise in Chinese coronavirus cases substantially. On May 1, the state’s active ratio was down to 11%, that is, for every 100 positive cases, 11 persons were currently infected. The active ratio in UP on 30th April, when it registered highest active cases of 3,10,783 was nearly 25%.

Graph courtesy: covid19india.org

As can be seen, the graph of active cases in the state has been consistently coming down since 1st May. On 30th April, 2021, Uttar Pradesh had 3,10,783 cases, highest active cases registered so far. Since, then, in 15 days, the active cases have come down by 1,33,140 to 1,77,643.

Effective steps by administration to curb Covid in UP

In the last few weeks, the Uttar Pradesh administration took several steps to curb the rise of Covid-19 infection in the state. The state announced that the patients in home isolation would also get oxygen support if needed. The decision was aimed to reduce the pressure on the hospitals for moderate cases that can be managed at home with oxygen support. Several oxygen plants are being set up in the state which will not only help the hospitals to get oxygen in time but will also prepare the state for any future calamity. The corporate sector has also come forward to provide as much support to the government as possible. The sugar mills are also producing medical oxygen to match the requirement in the state.

As there was a rise in cases in rural areas, the state government took immediate corrective steps to curb the spread. The main emphasis is on preventive measures and vaccination drives. The village Nigrani Samiti in all the Gram Panchayats has been formulated which focuses on promoting cleanliness. Safai Karmacharis have been hired in every village for regular cleaning, fogging, mopping. In fact, the global health body WHO has also lauded the Yogi Government’s initiative of house-to-house active case finding of Covid-19 in rural areas to contain Covid-19 by testing people with symptoms, disease management, and contact tracing.