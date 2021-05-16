Sunday, May 16, 2021
Home News Reports In 15 days, UP's active coronavirus cases down by over 1.3 lakh, active ratio...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

In 15 days, UP’s active coronavirus cases down by over 1.3 lakh, active ratio comes down to 11%

On 30th April, 2021, Uttar Pradesh had 3,10,783 cases, highest active cases registered so far. Since, then, in 15 days, the active cases have come down by 1,33,140 to 1,77,643.

Anurag
UP CM Yogi Adityanath
108

During the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh became one of the top affected states, with the state recording over 30,000 cases per day for several days. The state administration under Chief Minister Yogi Adtiyanath has managed to control the rise in Chinese coronavirus cases substantially. On May 1, the state’s active ratio was down to 11%, that is, for every 100 positive cases, 11 persons were currently infected. The active ratio in UP on 30th April, when it registered highest active cases of 3,10,783 was nearly 25%.

Graph courtesy: covid19india.org

As can be seen, the graph of active cases in the state has been consistently coming down since 1st May. On 30th April, 2021, Uttar Pradesh had 3,10,783 cases, highest active cases registered so far. Since, then, in 15 days, the active cases have come down by 1,33,140 to 1,77,643.

Effective steps by administration to curb Covid in UP

In the last few weeks, the Uttar Pradesh administration took several steps to curb the rise of Covid-19 infection in the state. The state announced that the patients in home isolation would also get oxygen support if needed. The decision was aimed to reduce the pressure on the hospitals for moderate cases that can be managed at home with oxygen support. Several oxygen plants are being set up in the state which will not only help the hospitals to get oxygen in time but will also prepare the state for any future calamity. The corporate sector has also come forward to provide as much support to the government as possible. The sugar mills are also producing medical oxygen to match the requirement in the state.

As there was a rise in cases in rural areas, the state government took immediate corrective steps to curb the spread. The main emphasis is on preventive measures and vaccination drives. The village Nigrani Samiti in all the Gram Panchayats has been formulated which focuses on promoting cleanliness. Safai Karmacharis have been hired in every village for regular cleaning, fogging, mopping. In fact, the global health body WHO has also lauded the Yogi Government’s initiative of house-to-house active case finding of Covid-19 in rural areas to contain Covid-19 by testing people with symptoms, disease management, and contact tracing.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscoronavirus uttar pradesh, uttar pradesh covid crisis
Anurag
Multimedia graduate by education. Writer by profession. Poet by heart.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

In 15 days, UP’s active coronavirus cases down by over 1.3 lakh, active ratio comes down to 11%

Anurag -
The state administration under Chief Minister Yogi Adtiyanath has managed to control the rise in Chinese coronavirus cases substantially.
News Reports

Watch: Israeli father protects his newborn as Palestinian terrorists fire rockets at them

OpIndia Staff -
According to IDF, the Israeli father was traveling in a car with his family, including his newborn child. As Palestinian terror groups launched rockets, the helpless father had to run to the nearest safe place.

‘If we change our religion, will we live?’ – Tearful WB Governor reveals the ordeal of people during Nandigram visit

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"Enough is enough", he said and said that the West Bengal Chief Minister must act and officials with the West Bengal police should be held accountable for dereliction of duty.

‘This man is filming us, beat him up, so what if’s a cop’: Mob beats up policeman in a kabristan in Ahmedabad on Eid

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Bhavsingh, who was following the orders of his seniors, was on duty to gather intel in Juhapura when he found his way to the kabristan and saw COVID protocols being flouted.

Biden’s ‘Israel has right to defend’ statement irks American Muslim group, decides to boycott White House Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations

World OpIndia Staff -
The group claimed it is “incredibly disappointed and deeply disturbed” by the US position on the violence.

Rebel YRS Congress MP who was arrested for criticising Andhra CM Jagan Reddy tortured in custody, images of injuries go viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Guntur Magistrate ordered medical examination of rebel YRS Congress MP Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju to ascertain his custodial torture

Recently Popular

News Reports

Legendary Australian cricketer slams world media for ‘vulture’ journalism, says Incredible India deserves respect: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent post, the former cricketer has expressed his overwhelming support for India and slammed international media for vulture journalism
Read more
Media

How NDTV played with words to give impression that Kerala woman died due to Israel, deleted and reposted, but still did not mention Palestine

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV subtly peddled an agenda trying to paint Israel as the aggressors and Palestine as the victim after a Indian woman died in terror attacks
Read more
News Reports

Former pornstar Mia Khalifa falls for ‘toolkit’ again? Posts unedited tweet against Israel, later defends herself with bizarre explanation

OpIndia Staff -
Former porn-star Mia Khalifa accidentally revealed being part of an anti-Israel Twitter storm after she tweeted an unedited post
Read more
Media

The Hindu quietly changes headline after columnist calls Tejasvi Surya a virus: Here are her previous problematic comments

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu published an opinion-editorial by columnist Vaishna Roy on Friday where it called BJP MP Tejasvi Surya a virus.
Read more
Fact-Check

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Hindu deities for Covid-19 crisis turns out to be fake? Here’s what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Some social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of these 'left-liberals', who were just a few months back attacking the same French magazine for publishing cartoons that were allegedly hurtful for Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Jerusalem conflict: The history of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Temple Mount and the holiest Jewish temple that preceded it

OpIndia Staff -
The Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock was built on the same spot where the Second Temple of the Judaism was located
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,080FansLike
544,556FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com