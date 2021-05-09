Along with increasing the medical oxygen availability in the state, Uttar Pradesh state government is also dealing with black marketing which is causing an artificial rise in demand. With the government trying to bridge the demand and supply gap, two doctors of Ghazipur district hospital allegedly refused to admit patients with oxygen levels below the regular mark citing lack of oxygen and also misbehaved with the kins.

In an audio leak that has gone viral on social media, the District Magistrate Mangala Prasad called the hospital upon receiving complaints of misbehavior and refusal to admission.

The DM in the call can be heard interrogating the doctor on refusal to admit COVID-positive patients. When asked why was the patient not admitted, the doctor informed that the hospital has been facing a shortage of oxygen supply.

To this, the DM slammed the doctor asking why was a demand not made for additional oxygen cylinders and questioned on the shortage. Saying the administration has been counting every single oxygen cylinder being assigned to mitigate the shortage, the hospital should not be facing any shortage.

The doctor who claimed he just resumed his shift, hustled to check with the emergency ward only to confirm that the hospital in fact is not facing any shortage of medical oxygen supply.

However, Dr. Raghunandan and Dr. Brijesh Rai, both of whom were posted in the emergency ward have been relieved from their duty after regular warnings to not misbehave with the patients and refrain from fear-mongering.

Covid situation in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh logged over 26,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, however, the number of new corona cases is steadily declining in the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday informed that despite being the most populous state of the country, the state has fought corona effectively.

“It was predicted that UP will see one lakh positive cases per day from May 5 but as on May 8 we reported 26,000 cases. It means our COVID strategy and management is successful. From April 30 we’re seeing decline in cases and we also started special screening, testing in villages,” he added.