Monday, May 31, 2021
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: Liquor sellers display 'no alcohol without vaccine certificate' to promote vaccination
News Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Liquor sellers display ‘no alcohol without vaccine certificate’ to promote vaccination

However, the District Excise Officer of Etawah Kamal Kumar Shukla informed, “No such official order has been issued. The SDM might have asked the liquor sellers to motivate people to get vaccinated.”

OpIndia Staff
Shopkeepers in Etawah displaying 'no vaccination, no liquor' signs
Poster outside liquor shops in Etawah district, Image Source: indianexpress.com
1

Liquor shops in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district are flashing a new notice saying no liquor will be sold without a vaccine certificate. The poster was reportedly put up on the orders of Etawah SDM Hem Kumar Singh.

“The SDM told us to get more and more people vaccinated,” said the employees of liquor shops confirming the same. 

“We’re selling liquor only after checking the vaccination certificate of the customer,” said another shopkeeper in an interview to ANI.

However, the District Excise Officer of Etawah Kamal Kumar Shukla informed, “No such order has been issued. The SDM might have asked the liquor sellers to motivate people to get vaccinated.”

This order comes after the DM of Firozabad announced that the salaries of government employees will be withheld unless they receive the jab, as per a report in India Today.

The state of Uttar Pradesh has been aggressive with door-to-door testing and the inoculation drive. The Yogi Adityanath government has set a target of administering one crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccines in the month of June. 

The district administrators are trying various initiatives like the ones implemented in Saifai and Firozabad to achieve this target.

Covid-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

With the recovery rate surpassing 95% in the most populous states of the country, the UP government has announced some relaxation in curbs from June 1 in 55 districts.

An order by the state government said that the economic activities will be allowed to resume in zones/ districts which have less than 600 active cases from Tuesday onwards.

The markets too can remain open for longer hours from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday, however, no relaxation will be given in the weekend curfew.

The state recorded 1,908 cases new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours between 29 May and 30 May with the positivity rate at 0.5 per cent.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUP news, UP Etawah, vaccination in up
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

The tussle between Baba Ramdev and IMA has become an ‘Ayurveda Vs allopathy’ debate. It doesn’t need to be

Jinit Jain -
As India grapples with the resurgent coronavirus outbreak, both the Ayurveda and allopathy practitioners and supporters need to realise that both treatments can coexist simultaneously, without the need to discredit the other.
OpIndia Scoops

Who is Sohail Hashmi, the ‘historian’ who got fined for filing a motivated petition against Central Vista project

Akshita Bhadauria -
It is interesting to note how both the Hashmi siblings, Sohail and Shabnam, appear to be going out of their way to spread the narrative of the very party whose leaders killed their own brother.

Meet Archbishop KP Yohannan: Asia’s richest evangelist infamous for diverting ‘charity funds’ for purchasing real estate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In June 2015, the Kerala government had issued orders to recover land illegally owned by the Believers Eastern Church.

Aligarh empty vaccine case: Initial investigation reveals nurse Niha Khan had criminal mindset, could hamper vaccination drive. Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Niha Khan confessed to inserting injections inside the body of the vaccine recipients but taking them out without releasing the vaccine.

‘Why women are not safe in AAP’, member questions Kejriwal after party councillor assaults her, FIR filed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The AAP woman worker alleged that Ramesh Matiala directed two women party workers to slap her in front of him

The origins of Covid-19: A laboratory-made virus and a massive cover-up by culpable parties? An analysis

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After almost 1.5 years since pandemic broke, it is still unclear how Covid-19 originated, thanks to irresponsible behavior of some scientists and the Chinese government.

Recently Popular

Cricket

‘Vegan’ Virat Kohli reveals he has eggs in his diet, netizens amused

OpIndia Staff -
Virat Kohli had turned vegan in 2018 where he had said he gave up meat, milk, eggs to improve his fitness.
Read more
News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Court issues summon to IMA president Dr John Austin Jayalal for talking about converting Covid-19 patients to Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
Dwarka District Court in Delhi has issued a summon to IMA President, asking him to be present in the court on 31st May
Read more
News Reports

Waseem Rizvi creates ‘New Quran’ excluding 26 verses that allegedly promotes terrorism, appeals PM to make it part of Islamic education

OpIndia Staff -
Waseem Rizvi has said the redacted version of the Holy Quran excluding the 26 verses will be soon available in the market
Read more
News Reports

Video of BJP leader being beaten by Maharashtra police inside hospital premises goes viral: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
A video has been doing the rounds on social media wherein some Maharashtra police personnel are seen mercilessly beating up a man with rods and belts
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
550,162FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com