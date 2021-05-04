On May 4, Kanchan Gupta, Veteran Journalist and former advisor to Atal Bihari Vajpayee narrated the saddening tale of his father battling Covid-19. While informing about the demise of his father, Gupta narrated how his father was a frontrunner in installing oxygen units in hospitals during his whole working life.

My father passed away this morning. He was #COVID positive.



नैनं छिन्दन्ति शस्त्राणि नैनं दहति पावकः। न चैनं क्लेदयन्त्यापो न शोषयति मारुतः॥

ॐ शान्ति।। 🙏 — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) May 4, 2021

Gupta said that his father spent his working life setting up oxygen units at hospitals. In the 1960s, his work drew the attention of Tatas, who hired him to set up oxygen units at Tata Memorial Hospital and other hospitals.

His last days were on a hospital bed, on oxygen.

He spent his working life setting up oxygen units at hospitals. His work at PGIMR Chandigarh in mid-1960s drew attention of Tatas. He shifted to Jamshedpur where he set up O2 unit at TMH and other hospitals. It was his passion. — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) May 4, 2021

He added that his father was rarely at home due to his busy work schedule. At that time, the technology was not advanced, and spare parts were often imported by a handful of suppliers. He said, “Those were low technology days. Something like a pressure gauge had to be sourced from a particular shop in Calcutta which imported them. He would go personally to check and buy.”

Those were low technology days. Something like a pressure gauge had to be sourced from a particular shop in Calcutta which imported them. He would go personally to check and buy.

In a sense, his life came full circle as he breathed his last hooked to an O2 pipe. — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) May 4, 2021

Kanchan Gupta thanked the doctors and healthcare workers

While remembering his father, Kanchan heartily thanked the ambulance driver who carefully shifted his father to the hospital. He thanked all the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who tried their best to save him and eased his pain during his last hours. He said, “And my gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff who tried their best, eased his pain, and remained by his side till the end.”

I will never get to meet the ambulance driver who shifted him to hospital, after putting him on O2, with care. My gratitude to him.

And my gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff who tried their best, eased his pain, and remained by his side till the end. — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) May 4, 2021

Guptas decided not to use a ventilator

One of the hardest decisions for a family would be to reject ventilator support. Kanchan said that he and his brother decided not to use the ventilator for their father as there was no hope of survival left. Putting him on a ventilator would have blocked the machine that could save someone else’s life. He said, “That machine would have been needlessly blocked. Better a #COVID19 patient with higher chances should get it. Baba would have wanted it that way. My late mother would have approved.”

My brother and I decided not to use the ventilator that was offered with no hope of survival. That machine would have been needlessly blocked. Better a #COVID19 patient with higher chances should get it. Baba would have wanted it that way. My late mother would have approved. — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) May 4, 2021

Last rites will be done as per protocol

He added that they did not burden the already overwhelmed local cremation ground by insisting on last rites before others in the queue. Gupta decided to let municipal authorities book the slot at the electric crematorium and do the needful. He further added that the last rites of his father would be possibly done by a night of May 4 as per the Covid-19 protocols.

We have decided not to burden the harried folks at the local cremation ground by insisting on last rites etc, and adding to the crowds there. The municipal authorities will be booking a slot at the electric crematorium and do the needful with full #COVID protocol, likely tonight. — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) May 4, 2021

Kanchan Gupta is a veteran journalist and former advisor to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He is currently serving as Chairman, Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation, Kolkata, and is a member of the Prime Minister’s Committee on Netaji 125th Anniversary. Kanchan’s father, with his widowed mother and siblings, had fled to India during 1947-50. While working on a book on the plight of Hindu Bengali refugees from East Pakistan as perceived through Bangla literature, he wrote a tweet thread in which he mentioned that the refugees from East Pakistan were deemed as ‘Permanent Liability’ by Nehru Government that included his family.