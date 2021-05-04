The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has condemned the violence against BJP workers in West Bengal and demanded immediate action from the state government. In a statement issued by the organization, VHP said that the incidents of violence, arson, and vandalism in the state on the pretext of political differences have not only shamed the nation but damaged the fabric of democracy as well.

Milind Parande, Secretary-General Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), said, “The Hindu community in West Bengal is scarred for life, and the state administration is sitting with its eyes closed.” Reports are coming from every corner in the state that the properties of BJP supporters are being destroyed. Several reports suggested that women were raped but the police have denied the claims. Other reports suggest many BJP workers were lynched to death by TMC goons. Pandey added that TMC goons have been attacking properties belonging to Hindus, but the Police are sitting as mute spectators. “Over a dozen people have lost their lives. Countless houses, shops, temples, colonies, and business establishments have been destroyed in the state,” he added.

Take quick action else Hindus will have to defend themselves

Parande further added in his statement that in the absence of action from the state government, the central government must step up and take strict action against the rioters. “Any inaction from the current government and political leadership is equal to instigating violence. In such case, Hindus have the right to take any action to save themselves, and we will use the right,” he added.

Political violence in West Bengal

Incidents of violence erupted in West Bengal on the day of election results itself, as soon as early trends started to favour TMC in Assembly elections. Since then, the state of WB is burning as TMC goons are walking on the streets attacking those who supported BJP in the elections. Reports suggested over a dozen BJP supporters have lost their lives. Several incidents of mob lynching, assault and rape have been reported from the state while the TMC and its leaders are in denial mode.