Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Home News Reports If state, central govt do not take immediate action, Hindus will have to defend...
News Reports
Updated:

If state, central govt do not take immediate action, Hindus will have to defend themselves: VHP on Bengal violence

“Any inaction from the current government and political leadership is equal to instigating violence. In such case, Hindus have the right to take any action to save themselves, and we will use the right,” the VHP statement added.

OpIndia Staff
VHP urges Bengal administration, central govt to step in and stop violence in Bengal
TMC Goons have unleashed violence on opponents in West Bengal after TMC won Assembly elections
2

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has condemned the violence against BJP workers in West Bengal and demanded immediate action from the state government. In a statement issued by the organization, VHP said that the incidents of violence, arson, and vandalism in the state on the pretext of political differences have not only shamed the nation but damaged the fabric of democracy as well.

Milind Parande, Secretary-General Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), said, “The Hindu community in West Bengal is scarred for life, and the state administration is sitting with its eyes closed.” Reports are coming from every corner in the state that the properties of BJP supporters are being destroyed. Several reports suggested that women were raped but the police have denied the claims. Other reports suggest many BJP workers were lynched to death by TMC goons. Pandey added that TMC goons have been attacking properties belonging to Hindus, but the Police are sitting as mute spectators. “Over a dozen people have lost their lives. Countless houses, shops, temples, colonies, and business establishments have been destroyed in the state,” he added.

Take quick action else Hindus will have to defend themselves

Parande further added in his statement that in the absence of action from the state government, the central government must step up and take strict action against the rioters. “Any inaction from the current government and political leadership is equal to instigating violence. In such case, Hindus have the right to take any action to save themselves, and we will use the right,” he added.

Political violence in West Bengal

Incidents of violence erupted in West Bengal on the day of election results itself, as soon as early trends started to favour TMC in Assembly elections. Since then, the state of WB is burning as TMC goons are walking on the streets attacking those who supported BJP in the elections. Reports suggested over a dozen BJP supporters have lost their lives. Several incidents of mob lynching, assault and rape have been reported from the state while the TMC and its leaders are in denial mode.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsVHP leaders, Bengal violence, Bengal politics
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut speaks after her Twitter suspension – ‘keep the focus on Bengal, my Twitter account doesn’t matter’

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has said that she can come back via other platforms, but the focus must remain on the violence happening in West Bengal.
OpIndia Scoops

Banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice mints misery of Covid patients, promises cash and oxygen

OpIndia Staff -
SFJ has tried to lure Covid-19 patients to join the organization in return of money for treatment

BJP worker forced to flee West Bengal after TMC thugs vandalised his resort

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Ganesh Ghosh was compelled to flee West Bengal after Trinamool Congress goons wrought havoc at his Resort in Bolpur.

Kejriwal announces two months ‘free ration’, two weeks after Central govt already announced it

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On April 23, the Central Government had announced that it will provide free food grains under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for the months of May and June 2021. Under this plan, 5 kilograms of free food grains would be provided to the beneficiaries which amount to around 80 crore people in the nation.

Rahul Gandhi goes from ‘lockdown won’t work’ to ‘lockdown only solution’ for the raging coronavirus outbreak

Politics Jinit Jain -
From staunchly opposing the lockdown to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, Rahul Gandhi has now passionately proposed the government to impose a full lockdown to stop the contagion

Report says BJP polling agents raped, women assaulted by TMC goons in Bengal post-poll violence, Police denies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.

Recently Popular

News Reports

They thrashed my puppies to death: Watch two harrowing videos by BJP’s Avijit Sarkar before he was thrashed to death by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Avijit Sarkar narrated the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons, before he was murdered
Read more
News Reports

Report says BJP polling agents raped, women assaulted by TMC goons in Bengal post-poll violence, Police denies

OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.
Read more
News Reports

Adar Poonawalla’s factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out after facing threats from the most powerful men in India
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
News Reports

TMC goons go berserk after party’s victory in West Bengal, engage in violence, vandalism and arson

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's convoy was also attacked by TMC goons in Haldia.
Read more
Entertainment

Twitter permanently suspends Kangana Ranaut’s account for demanding action against ‘monster’ Mamata Banerjee for Bengal violence

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has suspended the account of Bollywood superstar Kangana Ranaut for demanding action against 'monster' Mamata Banerjee.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,693FansLike
536,879FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com