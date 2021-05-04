Tuesday, May 4, 2021
BJP polling agents raped, women assaulted by TMC goons in broad daylight in Bengal, media reports say

India Today reported that one of the victims of gang rape had been missing since the incident. The two female election agents were working for the Nanoor BJP candidate Tarakeswar Saha.

WB: Female BJP workers assaulted, gang-raped by TMC goons
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers have unleashed carnage in West Bengal, following the party’s victory in the Vidhan Sabha polls. On Monday (May 3), the BJP informed that two of its female polling agents were gang-raped by TMC hoodlums in the Nanoor assembly constituency.

India Today reported that one of the victims of gang rape had been missing since the incident. The two female election agents were working for the Nanoor BJP candidate Tarakeswar Saha. At the same time, several female BJP workers were molested in 12 villages that fall under the Nanoor Vidhan Sabha constituency.

In another incident, TMC goons belonging to the Muslim community were seen thrashing female BJP workers in broad daylight in Kendamari village in Nandigram. BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya tweeted about the incident, along with a disturbing video. It could be seen that the two BJP workers were thrashed to the ground by two men. They pulled the victims by the hair while the onlookers stood as mute spectators.

The man behind the camera could be heard encouraging the accused men to continue with their assault. The women fought back, and tried to defend themselves after being assaulted in full public glare. One of the men intervened and the two victims could later be seen walking away.

TMC tries to trivialise the incidents

Following the accusations of gang-rape and mass molestation in the Birbhum district, TMC leader Derek o’ Brien tried to whitewash the incidents. While labeling the allegations as ‘rumour mongering’, he asked the West Bengal police to ascertain facts.

BJP to conduct a nationwide protest against TMC

The Trinamool Congress has gone about its way unabated in targeting the BJP workers in the state. In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.

“The BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on 5th May against the widespread violence unleashed by TMC workers post the election results in West Bengal. This protest will be held following all Covid protocols across all organisational mandals of the BJP,” the official handle of the party tweeted.

TMC goons attack BJP workers in West Bengal

On Sunday (May 2), the residence of an active BJP worker named Bishwanath Dhar was attacked by TMC goons. The incident took place in Ghola Mallikpara in Panihati municipality in the North24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Reportedly, the hoodlums first destroyed the CCTV cameras and then began looting the BJP worker’s residence. They broke open the almirah and stole cash and ornaments. On their way out, they also damaged his Maruti car and a Royal Enfield (bullet) bike.

In another incident, a BJP worker was assaulted mercilessly at his own residence allegedly by the workers of the ruling TMC. The incident took place in Kismatdapat village of Trimohini in the South Dinajpur district of West Bengal. Reportedly, TMC goons ambushed the victim’s house and attacked him. The BJP worker sustained head injuries and bled profusely. The miscreants also entered his house and vandalised the property.

On Sunday (May 2), a BJP worker named Avijit Sarkar took to Facebook to narrate the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons. The video was uploaded just hours before he was lynched to death by the miscreants. “I don’t know how to come live (on Facebook). They hurled bombs right in front of my eyes and vandalised my house and the party office. My only mistake is that I am a BJP worker.,” he recounted. He said that the attack took place in Ward no. 30 in the Beleghata neighbourhood in Kolkata under the supervision of TMC leaders Paresh Paul and Swapan Samandar.

